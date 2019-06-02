शहर चुनें

यज्ञ के साथ किया गया भूमि पूजन

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 03 Jun 2019 12:12 AM IST
गंगोह। अग्रवंश धर्मार्थ ट्रस्ट के तत्वावधान में गुड़ छप्पर मार्ग पर लाला धनप्रकाश सत्यवती अग्रवाल धर्मशाला का नव निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। अखिल भारतीय अग्रवाल सम्मेलन के अध्यक्ष वरुण गर्ग और सचिव समर्थ गोयल ने बताया कि अग्रकुल शिरोमणी महाराजा अग्रसेन जी की कृपा से धर्मशाला के लिए आगामी छह जून को प्रात: सात बजे विधि विधान से भूमि पूजन किया जाएगा। इसके उपरांत यज्ञ होगा। कार्यक्रम की सभी तैयारियां पूर्ण कर ली गई है।
सहारनपुर में पांवधाेई नदी में जा रहा कूड़ा।
Saharanpur

ऐसे कैसे साफ होगी पांवधोई, नगर निगम ही अभियान को लगा रहा पलीता

पांवधोई नदी को अविरल बनाने के लिए पहले चरण में कई करोड़ रुपये खर्च किए जा चुके हैं, दूसरे और तीसरे चरण में जिस नगर निगम पर नदी को साफ और सुंदर बनाने की जिम्मेदारी है। वही नगर निगम नदी में गंदगी फैला रहा है।

2 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
दून हाईवे पर दिन भर प्रचंड गरमी में जाम से जूझते रहे यात्री

2 जून 2019
Saharanpur

दून हाईवे पर दिन भर प्रचंड गरमी में जाम से जूझते रहे यात्री

2 जून 2019

ऐतेकाफ में बैठकर मोबाईल फोन का प्रयोग करना सही नहीं

2 जून 2019
Saharanpur

ऐतेकाफ में बैठकर मोबाईल फोन का प्रयोग करना सही नहीं

2 जून 2019

बासमती धान में जैविक कारकों के प्रयोग पर जोर दे रहे कृषि वैज्ञानिक

2 जून 2019
Saharanpur

बासमती धान में जैविक कारकों के प्रयोग पर जोर दे रहे कृषि वैज्ञानिक

2 जून 2019

श्रद्धा से निकाली श्री शनिदेव महाराज की शोभायात्रा

2 जून 2019
Saharanpur

श्रद्धा से निकाली श्री शनिदेव महाराज की शोभायात्रा

2 जून 2019

लाइनमैन की मौत
Saharanpur

लाइनमैन की मौत

2 जून 2019

बदहाल हुई बिजली आपूर्ति, किसानों में मचा हाहाकार

2 जून 2019
Saharanpur

बदहाल हुई बिजली आपूर्ति, किसानों में मचा हाहाकार

2 जून 2019

गृह क्लेश में फांसी के फंदे पर लटका युवक

2 जून 2019
Saharanpur

गृह क्लेश में फांसी के फंदे पर लटका युवक

2 जून 2019

हाईवे किनारे खड़ी बुलेरों के टायर चोरी

2 जून 2019
Saharanpur

हाईवे किनारे खड़ी बुलेरों के टायर चोरी

2 जून 2019

चढ़ते तापमान में स्मार्ट सिटी की बिजली हुई धड़ाम

2 जून 2019
Saharanpur

चढ़ते तापमान में स्मार्ट सिटी की बिजली हुई धड़ाम

2 जून 2019

