Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   मतदान के लिए किया जा रहा जागरूक

मतदान के लिए किया जा रहा जागरूक

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 12:29 AM IST
मतदान के लिए किया जा रहा जागरूक
सहारनपुर। जिलाधिकारी आलोक कुमार पांडेय ने कहा कि मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान के तहत मतदाताओं को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। गन्ना विभाग द्वारा गन्ने की पर्चियों पर मतदान की अपील की मोहर लगाई जा रही है। उत्तर प्रदेश उद्योग व्यापार मण्डल की जिला इकाई के प्रमुख पदाधिकारियों के माध्यम से भी मतदाताओं को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। लोगों को मतदान हेतु संकल्प पत्र भी भरवाए जा रहे हैं।
जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि देश को मजबूत करने के लिए मतदान करना अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है। उन्होंने कहा कि जनपद में बैनर, पोस्टर, स्टीकर, सोशल मीडिया, नुक्कड़ सभाओं के माध्यम से भी मतदाताओं को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। जिसमें लोगों से मतदान करने की अपील की जा रही है।

