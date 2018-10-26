शहर चुनें

Saharanpur ›   सांगाठेडा के मुरसलीन ने हरियाणा के संदीप को धूल चटाकर जीती इनामी कुश्ती

सांगाठेडा के मुरसलीन ने हरियाणा के संदीप को धूल चटाकर जीती इनामी कुश्ती

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 26 Oct 2018 12:31 AM IST
दूसरे दिन भी हरियाणा का पहलवान हुआ चित्त
गंगोह (सहारनपुर)। मां भगवती मेले में चल रही अंतर राज्यीय दंगल प्रतियोगिता के दूसरे दिन क्षेत्र के गांव सांगाठेड़ा के पहलवान मुरसलीन ने कुरुक्षेत्र हरियाणा के पहलवान संदीप को चित्त करते हुए इनामी कुश्ती जीत ली। दूसरी इनामी कुश्ती बाढ़ीमाजरा के शाहरुख ने सहारनपुर के शमीम को पटखनी देकर जीती। पहलवानों के दांवपेंच देखने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में दर्शक दंगल स्थल में पहुंचे।
श्री भगवती मेला समिति के तत्वावधान में चल रहे मां भगवती मेले में अंतर राज्यीय दंगल प्रतियोगिता चल रही है। दूसरे दिन की इनामी कुश्तियों के अलावा भी अनेक कुश्तियां हुई। इनमें शाहरुख बुड्ढाखेड़ा ने उस्मान हलगोया को, शोयब झाड़वन ने बिलाल सांगाठेड़ा को, शारिक कोटड़ा ने सागर बिलासपुर को, अब्दुल्ला सहारनपुर ने इस्तखार सांगाठेड़ा को और शाहरुख बाढ़ीमाजरा ने सोनी नानौता को धूल चटाई। इनके अलावा आजम हमजागढ़-शावेज कोटड़ा, आलमगीर खेड़ा अफगान-गालिब सांगाठेड़ा, कार्तिक कम्हेड़ा-अमरीश बुड्ढाखेड़ा, वकील खजूरहेड़ी-रजत बिलासपुर की कुश्तियां बराबरी पर छूटी। संचालन दंगल प्रभारी सुहेल खान ने किया। खलीफा सूफी तहसीन निर्णायक रहे।

Meerut
Meerut

दरोगा पिटाई मामला: जिला बार एसोसिएशन ने रद्द की महिला वकील की सदस्यता

मेरठ में दरोगा पिटाई मामले से सुर्खियों में आई महिला वकील की सदस्यता जिला बार एसोसिएशन ने रद्द कर दी है। महिला वकील ने बुधवार शाम को शराब के नशे में चार लोगों को टक्कर मारी थी।

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Local Sports
Local Sports

टी-20 में टक्कर का मुकाबला, ग्वालियर ने दिल्ली की टीम को 16 रनों से हराया

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Saharanpur
Saharanpur

विद्युत निगम की छापामारी में पकड़ी बिजली चोरी, एफआईआर दर्ज

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Saharanpur
Saharanpur

मिशन साहसी में सिखाएंगे आत्मरक्षा के गुर

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Saharanpur
Saharanpur

जहरखुरानी गिरोह ने दो भाइयों को बनाया शिकार

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Saharanpur
Saharanpur

करवाचौथ: सिल्क और कैटवॉक साड़ी की धूम

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Saharanpur
Saharanpur

ताले तोड़ दस हजार का सामान चोरी

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Saharanpur
Saharanpur

श्रद्धा के साथ निकाली गई महर्षि वाल्मिकी की शोभायात्रा

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Saharanpur
Saharanpur

बदमाशों ने महिला से 50 हजार की नकदी लूटी

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Saharanpur
Saharanpur

ब्रिगेडियर ने किया एनसीसी कैंप का निरीक्षण

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Saharanpur
Saharanpur

करवाथ चौथ और दीपावली कार्यक्रम में सजधज कर पहुंची महिलाएं

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Saharanpur
Saharanpur

गांव जानपुर माजरी में बुखार का प्रकोप

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Saharanpur
Saharanpur

लोकगीतों के माध्यम से शराब से दूर रहने की नसीहत दी

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Saharanpur
Saharanpur

11 हजार अभ्यर्थियों ने दी पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Meerut
Meerut

यूपी: शादी का झांसा देकर करता रहा दुष्कर्म, पीड़िता ने सुनाई आपबीती

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Saharanpur
Saharanpur

धरने के छठे दिन शुरू किया आमरण अनशन

26 अक्टूबर 2018

