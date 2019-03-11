शहर चुनें

धनगर समाज ने की चुनाव बहिष्कार की घोषणा

धनगर समाज ने की चुनाव बहिष्कार की घोषणा

Mon, 11 Mar 2019 11:31 PM IST
रामपुर मनिहारान (सहारनपुर)। आल इंडिया धनगर समाज महासंघ की बैठक में मंडल अध्यक्ष राय सिंह धनगर ने कहा कि शासनादेशों के बाद भी उनके समाज के लोगों के अनुसूचित जाति के प्रमाण पत्र नहीं बनाए जा रहे हैं। इसे लेकर धनगर समाज के लोग लोकसभा चुनाव का पूर्ण रूप से बहिष्कार करेंगे।
मंडी समिति में आयोजित धनगर समाज की बैठक में लोगों ने कहा कि शासना देश के बाद भी इस समाज के लोगों को अनुसूचित जाति के प्रमाण पत्र जारी नहीं दिए जा रहे हैं यह शासनादेश का अपमान है। तहसील प्रशासन प्रमाण पत्र बनाने के हीलाहवाली कर रहा है। अब इसे किसी सूरत में बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। धनगर समाज के लोगों ने कहा कि यदि उनके प्रमाण पत्र नहीं बनाए गए तो यह समाज पूर्ण रूप से लोकसभा चुनाव का बहिष्कार करेंगे। बैठक में राजपाल सिंह, नरेश कुमार, स्वराज सिंह, कृष्णपाल सिंह, नरेंद्र कुमार, राजकुमार, सन्नी आदि रहे।

सहारनपुर में हत्यारोपी का शव मिलने के बाद हंगामा करते ग्रामीण।
Saharanpur

हत्यारोपी का शव बाग में लटका मिला, हंगामा  

सहारनपुर के शाकंभरी में जसमोर के राशिदा हत्याकांड के आरोपी अंकित की लाश सोमवार दोपहर एक आम के बाग में पेड़ से लटकी मिली। लाश को देख परिजन आपा खो बैठे। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों के साथ मिल कर पुलिस से लाश को छीन सड़क पर रख हंगामा शुरू कर दिया।

11 मार्च 2019

मारपीट के मामले सात छात्र निलंबित
Saharanpur

मारपीट के मामले सात छात्र निलंबित

11 मार्च 2019

जिले में 1283 केंद्रों पर होगा मतदान
Saharanpur

जिले में 1283 केंद्रों पर होगा मतदान

11 मार्च 2019

प्रधान पुत्र हत्याकांड में सात दिन बाद भी खाली हाथ है पुलिस
Saharanpur

प्रधान पुत्र हत्याकांड में सात दिन बाद भी खाली हाथ है पुलिस

11 मार्च 2019

विद्युत बिलों को जमा करने की तारीख बढ़ाने की मांग
Saharanpur

विद्युत बिलों को जमा करने की तारीख बढ़ाने की मांग

11 मार्च 2019

महिलाओं के उत्थान को शिक्षा और हुनर का विकास होना जरूरी
Saharanpur

महिलाओं के उत्थान को शिक्षा और हुनर का विकास होना जरूरी

11 मार्च 2019

इंजीनियरों ने शुरू की ईवीएम की प्राथमिक चेकिंग
Saharanpur

इंजीनियरों ने शुरू की ईवीएम की प्राथमिक चेकिंग

11 मार्च 2019

चिकित्सक पर लगाया गलत दवाएं देने का आरोप
Saharanpur

चिकित्सक पर लगाया गलत दवाएं देने का आरोप

11 मार्च 2019

राजनीतिक दलों को पढाया आदर्श आचार संहिता का पाठ
Saharanpur

राजनीतिक दलों को पढाया आदर्श आचार संहिता का पाठ

11 मार्च 2019

किन्नर ने लगाया मारपीट का आरोप
Saharanpur

किन्नर ने लगाया मारपीट का आरोप

11 मार्च 2019

गुरबाणी पाठ से संगत को किया निहाल
Saharanpur

गुरबाणी पाठ से संगत को किया निहाल

11 मार्च 2019

हजरत मखदूम साहब के उर्स की तैयारियों को दिया अंतिम रूप
Saharanpur

हजरत मखदूम साहब के उर्स की तैयारियों को दिया अंतिम रूप

11 मार्च 2019

विद्यार्थियों ने सीखीं थिएटर की बारीकियां
Saharanpur

विद्यार्थियों ने सीखीं थिएटर की बारीकियां

11 मार्च 2019

पंजाबी समाज से प्रत्याशी बनाए जाने की मांग
Saharanpur

पंजाबी समाज से प्रत्याशी बनाए जाने की मांग

11 मार्च 2019

चार दिन में 25 फीसदी मूल्यांकन हुआ
Saharanpur

चार दिन में 25 फीसदी मूल्यांकन हुआ

11 मार्च 2019

गैरहाजिर चल रहे परीक्षकों पर कार्रवाई की तैयारी
Saharanpur

गैरहाजिर चल रहे परीक्षकों पर कार्रवाई की तैयारी

11 मार्च 2019

