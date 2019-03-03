शहर चुनें

युवा भारती से जुड़े युवाओं ने किया रक्तदान

युवा भारती से जुड़े युवाओं ने किया रक्तदान

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 11:51 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
युवा भारती से जुड़े युवाओं ने किया रक्तदान
सहारनपुर। एसबीडी जिला अस्पताल के ब्लड बैंक के सहयोग से युवा भारती के द्वारा रविवार को आईएमए भवन में रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया गया।
शिविर का शुभारंभ संगठन के संस्थापक यशपाल भाटिया और अध्यक्ष गौरव अग्रवाल ने संयुक्त रूप से दीप प्रज्ज्वलित करके किया। गौरव अग्रवाल ने कहा कि रक्तदान महादान इसलिए है, क्योंकि खून का कोई विकल्प नहीं है। खून किसी फैक्ट्री में तैयार नहीं किया जा सकता है। यह एक व्यक्ति के द्वारा दान करने से ही दूसरे को उपलब्ध हो सकता है। यशपाल भाटिया ने कहा कि रक्तदान करने से व्यक्ति के शरीर में कोई कमी नहीं आती है। प्रत्येक स्वस्थ व्यक्ति को रक्तदान करना चाहिए। शिविर में कुल 55 युवाओं ने रक्तदान किया। शिविर के दौरान डॉ. अमिता अग्रवाल, सरिता भाटिया, नीना भाटिया, रोहन कपूर, पारस बत्रा, सुरभि कपूर, भावना गोयल, आंचल सैनी, राधिका खुराना, आकांक्षा चौधरी, हरीश आदि मौजूद रहे।

