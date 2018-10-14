शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   दो सिर वाला बछड़ा जन्मा

दो सिर वाला बछड़ा जन्मा

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 14 Oct 2018 11:59 PM IST
दो सिर वाला बछड़ा जन्मा
रामपुर मनिहारान। गांव उमरी कलां के एक गाय ने दो सिर वाले बछडे़ को जन्म दिया। इसकी सूचना के बाद मौके पर ग्रामीणों की भारी भीड़ जुट गई। उमरी कलां निवासी पिंटू के यहां उसकी गाय ने सुबह करीब आठ बजे एक बछडे़ का जन्म दिया। दो सिर वाले इस बछडे़ को देखने के लिए ग्रामीणों की भीड़ जुट गई। जन्म के थोड़ी देर बाद ही इस बछड़े की मौत हो गई। ग्रामीणों ने उसको जमीन में दफना दिया। ब्यूरो

