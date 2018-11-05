शहर चुनें

जेवर और नकदी के साथ दो गिरफ्तार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ रामपुर Updated Mon, 05 Nov 2018 12:20 AM IST
रामपुर में लूट और चोरी में पकड़े गये आरोपी। अमर उजाला
रामपुर में लूट और चोरी में पकड़े गये आरोपी। अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें

केमरी पुलिस और क्राइम ब्रांच ने संयुक्त रुप से छापा मारकर दो बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस दोनों के पास से लूट गए सोने के जेवर और नकदी बरामद कर ली है। इस दौरान एक आरोपी पुलिस को चकमा देकर फरार हो गया।  

शनिवार को गश्त के दौरान केमरी पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि दो बदमाश लूटे गए सामान को बेचने के इरादे से खड़े है। पुलिस ने घेराबंदी करके  दो बदमाशों को पकड़ लिया।उसके बाद पुलिस दोनों को थाने ले आई जहां उन्होंने कई लूूूट का खुलासा किया। दोपहर में एएसपी अरुण कुमार सिंह के  समक्ष पेश किया जहां उन्होंने बदमाशों द्वारा की गई चार लूूट का खुलासा किया।

पुलिस के मुताबिक पकड़े गए आरोप नूर अली निवासी ग्राम नंगलिया आकिल थाना अजीम नगर व दूसरा आरोपी इसी थाना क्षेत्र के  मोहल्ला माजुल्ला नगर निवासी  परवेज है।दोनों के पास हथियार व लूटा हुआ काफी सामान भी बरामद किया है। फरार आरोपी अहसान है। 

रामपुर
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

केमरी में गन्ने की होली जलाते किसान। अमर उजाला
Rampur

नाराज किसानों ने जलाई फसलों की होली     

 भाकियू असली के कार्यकर्ता केमरी रोड ग्राम कोठरा पर एकत्र हुए। यहां पर किसानों ने समस्याओं का निस्तारण न होने के विरोध में गन्ना, उरद, मूंग, मक्का, ज्वार-बाजरा आदि फसलों की होली जलाई।

5 नवंबर 2018

रामपुर में रविवार को बर्तन बाजार में खरीदारी करते लोग। -अमर उजाला
Rampur

धनतेरस पर धनवर्षा की उम्मीद

5 नवंबर 2018

डीएम ने शिशु गृह का किया निरीक्षण, जाना बच्चों का हाल....
Rampur

डीएम ने शिशु गृह का किया निरीक्षण, जाना बच्चों का हाल....

4 नवंबर 2018

आंधी और बारिश के बीच लाइन में हुआ ब्रेक डाउन 32 गांव की बिजली बीस घंटे रही ठप
Rampur

आंधी और बारिश के बीच लाइन में हुआ ब्रेक डाउन 32 गांव की बिजली बीस घंटे रही ठप

4 नवंबर 2018

मजदूर हितैषी संगठन विद्युत मजदूर संगठन
Rampur

मजदूर हितैषी संगठन विद्युत मजदूर संगठन

4 नवंबर 2018

साप्ताहिक बाजार में लगा दी पटाखे की दुकाने
Rampur

साप्ताहिक बाजार में लगा दी पटाखे की दुकाने

4 नवंबर 2018

बस चालकों को ट्रैफिक नियम के बारे में जानकारी दी
Rampur

बस चालकों को ट्रैफिक नियम के बारे में जानकारी दी

4 नवंबर 2018

श्री गुरुनानक देव जी महाराज के प्रकाशोत्सव को लेकर घूमी प्रभात फेरी
Rampur

श्री गुरुनानक देव जी महाराज के प्रकाशोत्सव को लेकर घूमी प्रभात फेरी

4 नवंबर 2018

देश को अराजकता की तरफ ले जाने की हो रही है कोशिश: आजम
Rampur

देश को अराजकता की तरफ ले जाने की हो रही है कोशिश: आजम

4 नवंबर 2018

बैंत बाजी के प्रदेशीय मुकाबले में जीती सनवे की टीम जीती
Rampur

बैंत बाजी के प्रदेशीय मुकाबले में जीती सनवे की टीम जीती

4 नवंबर 2018

प्रदेश के बंटवारे में लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी ने चलाया हस्ताक्षर अभियान
Rampur

प्रदेश के बंटवारे में लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी ने चलाया हस्ताक्षर अभियान

4 नवंबर 2018

हादसे में घायल हुए युवक की मौत
Rampur

हादसे में घायल हुए युवक की मौत

4 नवंबर 2018

दिवाली से पहले गन्ना किसानों को करीब 14 करोड़ का भुगतान
Rampur

दिवाली से पहले गन्ना किसानों को करीब 14 करोड़ का भुगतान

4 नवंबर 2018

आठ दिन तक लगातार बस दौड़ाने पर मिलेगी प्रोत्साहन राशि
Rampur

आठ दिन तक लगातार बस दौड़ाने पर मिलेगी प्रोत्साहन राशि

4 नवंबर 2018

आयुर्वेद की युक्ति रोग से पूर्ण मुक्ति
Rampur

आयुर्वेद की युक्ति रोग से पूर्ण मुक्ति

4 नवंबर 2018

केंद्रीय विद्यालय में दो दिवसीय स्काउट गाइड कार्यशाला का शुभारंभ
Rampur

केंद्रीय विद्यालय में दो दिवसीय स्काउट गाइड कार्यशाला का शुभारंभ

4 नवंबर 2018

