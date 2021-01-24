Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Rampur ›   Rampur news: A newborn girl was rescued from a pit

रामपुरः गड्ढे में गिरी नवजात को बचाया, हालत गंभीर 

न्यूजडेस्क, अमर उजाला, रामपुर Updated Sun, 24 Jan 2021 06:28 AM IST
डॉ. राजीव अग्रवाल
डॉ. राजीव अग्रवाल - फोटो : ANI

रामपुर में गड्ढे में गिरी एक नवजात को बचा लिया गया है। उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार मामला सिविल लाइंस पुलिस इलाके का है। 
जिला अस्पताल के डॉ. राजीव अग्रवाल के कहना है कि लगता है बच्ची को ऊंचाई से फेंका गया है। उसकी मेडिकल रिपोर्ट अभी नहीं आई हैं। बच्ची को बेहद गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 

 

rampur

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
