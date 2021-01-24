रामपुरः गड्ढे में गिरी नवजात को बचाया, हालत गंभीर 

Rampur: A newborn girl was rescued from a pit in Civil Lines Police Station area yesterday.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 23, 2021
"It appears that the infant was thrown from a height. Her medical reports are yet to come. She was admitted in a very serious condition," said Dr Rajeev Agarwal of District Hospital pic.twitter.com/RcM1GRihOh
