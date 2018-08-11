शहर चुनें

झमाझम बारिश, गर्मी से मिली राहत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ रामपुर Updated Sat, 11 Aug 2018 12:02 AM IST
बारिश से सड़कों पर हुआ जलभराव।
बारिश से सड़कों पर हुआ जलभराव।
तीन दिन से साफ मौसम के बाद शुक्रवार दोपहर अचानक घने बादल छा गए और करीब आधा घंटे तक झमाझम पानी बरसा।  बारिश से कई गलियों में गंदा पानी नालियों से सीसी रोड तक आ गया जिससे निकलना तक मुश्किल हो गया। फिलहाल बारिश से तापमान में कुछ कमी का अहसास हुआ है। 

पिछले तीन दिन से लगातार मौसम साफ बना हुआ था। सुबह से ही निकल रही तेज धूप के कारण एक बार फिर गर्मी जोर पकड़ने लगी थी। शुक्रवार सुबह भी तेज धूप निकली लेकिन, दोपहर करीब 12:20 बजे अचानक घने बादल आसमान में छा गए और कुछ ही मिनट में मूसलाधार बारिश होने लगी। जिससे ज्वालानगर, विकास नगर, शिव विहार, रफत कालोनी, इमामबाड़ा रोड, पांच कब्र समेत तमाम मार्गों और मोहल्लों की गलियों में बारिश और नालों का पानी मार्ग पर आ गया।

जिससे लोगों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। हालांकि बारिश करीब आधा घंटे तक ही तेजी से पड़ी और इसके बाद थम गई। बारिश के कारण शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा तो न्यूनतम 26 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया। वहीं बारिश के बाद उमस बढ़ गई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार रविवार और आने वाले दिनों में भी बारिश की संभावना है। 




रामपुर में शुक्रवार को हाईवे से गुजरते कांवड़िये। अमर उजाला
Rampur

कांवड़ यात्रा के लिए मार्ग में बदलाव

 सावन के तीसरे सोमवार के मौके पर कांवड़ियों के आने का सिलसिला शुरू होने के बाद पुलिस प्रशासन सतर्क हो गया है। पुलिस प्रशासन ने इसको देखते हुए हाईवे पर चौकसी बढ़ा दी है। हाईवे पर जगह-जगह पिकेट लगा दी गई है।

10 अगस्त 2018

