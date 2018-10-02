शहर चुनें

पीसीएफ के क्रय केंद्र पर कांटा खराब, केंद्र प्रभारी गायब  

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ रामपुर Updated Tue, 02 Oct 2018 12:11 AM IST
दढ़ियाल और पीपलीनायक केंद्रों पर नहीं पहुंचा बारदाना।
दढ़ियाल और पीपलीनायक केंद्रों पर नहीं पहुंचा बारदाना।
ख़बर सुनें

 जिले में धान क्रय केंद्रों पर सोमवार से तौल शुरू होने के आदेश थे। कई केंद्रों पर तौल के लिए सभी तैयारियां पूर्ण थी लेकिन, किसान की आवक नहीं हुई तो कई केंद्रों पर व्यवस्थाएं ही ठप मिली। केंद्रों पर कांटे खराब पड़े थे तो वहीं पेयजल से लेकर अन्य व्यवस्थाएं भी मुकम्मल नहीं थी, यहां तक कि केंद्र प्रभारी तक गायब मिले।      

शासन के निर्देशों पर सोमवार से धान क्रय केंद्र शुरू किए गए लेकिन, कई केंद्रों पर प्रभारी और कर्मी इसको लेकर गंभीर नजर नहीं आए। जिले में धान क्रय के लिए 2 लाख 32 हजार 600 क्विंटल का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। इसके लिए जिले में 80 क्रय केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।

क्रय केंद्रों पर व्यवस्थाओं के लिए विभागीय अधिकारियों ने तमाम दावे किए थे, लेकिन अधिकतर दावे गलत साबित हुए। धान क्रय केंद्रों पर अमर उजाला ने सोमवार को लाइव पड़ताल के दौरान तमाम अव्यवस्थाएं सामने आईं।       
 

condition of paddy purchasing center
Most Read

छात्र पिटाई से चोट के निशान दिखाते हुए। अमर उजाला
Rampur

वार्डन के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरे पालिटेक्निक के छात्र

राजकीय पालिटेकि्नक कालेज के हास्टल में रहने वाले छात्रों ने वार्डन पर पिटाई का आरोप लगाते हुए प्रदर्शन और नारेबाजी की। साथ ही वार्डन को निलंबित किए जाने की मांग की।

2 अक्टूबर 2018

रामपुर में गांधी जयंती की पूर्व संध्या पर गांधी समाधि पर की गई सजावट।अमर उजाला
Rampur

जयंती पर रंगीन झालरों से जगमगाई बापू की समाधि

2 अक्टूबर 2018

kosi bridge construction issue
Rampur

जान जोखिम में डालकर नदी पार कर रहे ग्रामीण

2 अक्टूबर 2018

आज लखनऊ रवाना होंगे आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता
Rampur

आज लखनऊ रवाना होंगे आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता

1 अक्टूबर 2018

धमोरा में घर के बाहर कुर्की का नोटिस चस्पा करते पुलिस कर्मी।
Rampur

पशु तस्करी के आरोपियों के घर कुर्की का नोटिस चस्पा  

30 सितंबर 2018

बारिश से बर्बाद किसानों को आखिर कब मिलेगी राहत
Rampur

बारिश से बर्बाद किसानों को आखिर कब मिलेगी राहत

1 अक्टूबर 2018

सैदनगर के लालपुर में कोसी नदी पर अस्थायी पुल का निर्माण करते मजदूर। -अमर उजाला
Rampur

पुल पर डाला बालू पानी की धार से फिर बहा

30 सितंबर 2018

किसान गरीबा
Rampur

फसल बर्बाद होने के सदमे में किसान की मौत      

30 सितंबर 2018

today will come order on mining.
Rampur

आज हटेगी बालू खनन पर लगी रोक

30 सितंबर 2018

तुलसी का फाइल फोटो।
Rampur

डेंगू आशंकित बच्ची की उपचार के दौरान मौत 

30 सितंबर 2018

मुख्य पशु चिकित्साधिकारी का निरीक्षण,पशुओं को लगाए टीके
Rampur

मुख्य पशु चिकित्साधिकारी का निरीक्षण,पशुओं को लगाए टीके

1 अक्टूबर 2018

ऑटो मोबाइल की दुकान में लगी आग
Rampur

ऑटो मोबाइल की दुकान में लगी आग

1 अक्टूबर 2018

दो पक्षों में चले लाठी डंडे ,तीन घायल
Rampur

दो पक्षों में चले लाठी डंडे ,तीन घायल

1 अक्टूबर 2018

जेवर हड़पने के मामले में एक पर रिपोर्ट
Rampur

जेवर हड़पने के मामले में एक पर रिपोर्ट

1 अक्टूबर 2018

दहेज की मांग पूरी ना होने पर शादी से रिश्ता तोड़ा
Rampur

दहेज की मांग पूरी ना होने पर शादी से रिश्ता तोड़ा

1 अक्टूबर 2018

देहातों में आज भी मेले लगते हैं, शहरों में तो सिर्फ नुमाइश होती है...
Rampur

देहातों में आज भी मेले लगते हैं, शहरों में तो सिर्फ नुमाइश होती है...

1 अक्टूबर 2018

