शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Rampur ›   माघ समापन पर सजा कीर्तन दरबार

माघ समापन पर सजा कीर्तन दरबार

Moradabad Bureauमुरादाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 12:49 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
रामपुर। गुरुद्वारा श्री गुरु सिंह सभा में माघ समापन पर विशेष दीवान सजाया गया। इसके साथ ही स्त्री सत्संग ने कीर्तन कर गुरु की महिमा का वर्णन किया।
सिविल लाइंस स्थित गुरुद्वारे में आयोजित हुए कार्यक्रम में जपजी साहिब के पाठ और सुखमनी साहिब का पाठ हुए। भोग के बाद स्त्री सत्संग जत्थों ने सबद कीर्तन कर गुरु की महिमा का वर्णन किया और संगत को निहाल किया। स्त्री सत्संग की प्रमुख रनजीत कौर व चरन कौर ने सत्संग के दौरान साथ देने के लिए सभी संगत का आभार व्यक्त किया। कहा कि सभी संगत इसी प्रकार गुरु का गुणगान करते रहें। गुरुद्वारा प्रधान निर्मल सिंह ने सभी का आभार व्यक्त किया। इसके बाद गुरु का अटूट लंगर बरता गया। समापन की अरदास ग्रंथी सुरजीत सिंह ने की। इस दौरान मनजीत कौर, अमरजीत कौर, देवेंद्र कौर, शरनजीत कौर, सुरेंद्र कौर, बलविंदर कौर आदि मौजूद रहे। वहीं व्यवस्थाओं में वीर खालसा सेवा समिति व गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के सदस्यों ने सहयोग किया।

Recommended

Cricket News

'गेल आर्मी' ने की छक्कों की फायरिंग, वन-डे में रच डाला नया इतिहास

21 फरवरी 2019

chris gayle
chris gayle
CHRIS GAYLE
chris gayle
Cricket News

'गेल आर्मी' ने की छक्कों की फायरिंग, वन-डे में रच डाला नया इतिहास

21 फरवरी 2019

Vegetables Pakistan
Bizarre News

भारत की कार्रवाई का असर, पाकिस्तान में 180 रुपये किलो मिल रहा टमाटर, दूसरी सब्जियों के भी दाम बढ़े

21 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

सबको हंसाने वाले कपिल शर्मा पहली बार स्टेज पर हुए भावुक, शराब पीने की लत पर बोले- 'सिर्फ इस शख्स की वजह से...'

21 फरवरी 2019

कपिल शर्मा
कपिल शर्मा
kapil sharma
कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

सबको हंसाने वाले कपिल शर्मा पहली बार स्टेज पर हुए भावुक, शराब पीने की लत पर बोले- 'सिर्फ इस शख्स की वजह से...'

21 फरवरी 2019

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग बाबा वैद्यनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग बाबा वैद्यनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
Bollywood

नीति मोहन की शादी की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, हू-ब-हू अनुष्का शर्मा वाला लहंगा पहन लिए सात फेरे

21 फरवरी 2019

neeti mohan
neeti mohan
neeti mohan
neeti mohan
Bollywood

नीति मोहन की शादी की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, हू-ब-हू अनुष्का शर्मा वाला लहंगा पहन लिए सात फेरे

21 फरवरी 2019

Galaxy Fold
Gadgets

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी फोल्ड हुआ लॉन्च, दो डिस्प्ले के साथ मिलेगी 12GB रैम

21 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

जैश की धमकी, मोदी की रैली में 2 किलो आरडीएक्स से उड़ाना है मंच

21 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

देश का पहला रोबोट
India News

केरल पुलिस में काम करेगा देश का पहला रोबोट, ये हैं खूबियां

21 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

crude oil Bath
Bizarre News

यहां तेल से भरे बाथटब में नहाने के लिए दुनियाभर से आते हैं लोग, वजह है बेहद खास

20 फरवरी 2019

Poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be included in the 8th class textbook said NCERT
India News

8वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई जाएगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की कविता 'कदम मिलाकार चलना होगा'

20 फरवरी 2019

सुहागरात
Bizarre News

हनीमून की रात खुला पति का गहरा राज, हताश पत्नी ने दुनिया को बताई सच्चाई

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

सहयोगियों के प्रति भाजपा का रवैया बदला इसलिए गठबंधन को राजी हुए : उद्धव

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

21 फरवरी 2019

Shivaji Maharaj
Bizarre News

5000 सैनिकों को चकमा देकर आगरा के किले से भाग निकले थे शिवाजी महाराज, मुगल सेना को ऐसे चटाई थी धूल

19 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

एक थप्पड़ में ही सब उगलने लगा था जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

शहादत अली का फाइल फोटो
Rampur

दोहरे हत्याकांड में दोनों पक्षों के दस लोगों पर रिपोर्ट

 सिविल लाइंस थाना क्षेत्र के अहमदनगर जागीर गांव में बुधवार की रात हुई खूनी संघर्ष में दो लोगों की मौत के बाद पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों की ओर से आई तहरीर के आधार पर दस लोगों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली है।

22 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
सुपर डांसर-3 में दिखाई देंगी पूर्व सांसद जयाप्रदा
Rampur

सुपर डांसर-3 में दिखाई देंगी पूर्व सांसद जयाप्रदा

22 फरवरी 2019

अफसरों को मोबाइल हुआ बंद तो होगी कार्रवाई
Rampur

अफसरों को मोबाइल हुआ बंद तो होगी कार्रवाई

22 फरवरी 2019

बिजली विभाग की ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी, 45 के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट
Rampur

बिजली विभाग की ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी, 45 के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट

22 फरवरी 2019

फर्जी दस्तावेज के सहारे मेडिकल स्टोर का नवीनीकरण कराने में तीन पर रिपोर्ट
Rampur

फर्जी दस्तावेज के सहारे मेडिकल स्टोर का नवीनीकरण कराने में तीन पर रिपोर्ट

22 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Moradabad

रामपुर में खूनी संघर्ष, प्रधान के पति सहित दो की हत्या

21 फरवरी 2019

मदरसा बोर्ड परीक्षा में 411 परीक्षार्थी रहे गैरहाजिर
Rampur

मदरसा बोर्ड परीक्षा में 411 परीक्षार्थी रहे गैरहाजिर

22 फरवरी 2019

लखनऊ की महिला का पर्स जीआरपी को मिला
Rampur

लखनऊ की महिला का पर्स जीआरपी को मिला

22 फरवरी 2019

रामपुर से सपा की सीट पर लगी मुहर, प्रत्याशी का नाम तय होना बाकी
Rampur

रामपुर से सपा की सीट पर लगी मुहर, प्रत्याशी का नाम तय होना बाकी

22 फरवरी 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव की तैयारियों में जुटें समाज के लोग: धर्मवीर
Rampur

लोकसभा चुनाव की तैयारियों में जुटें समाज के लोग: धर्मवीर

22 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

पुलवामा हमला: पूर्व कांग्रेस सांसद नूरबानो ने दिया विवादित बयान

रामपुर की पूर्व सांसद और कांग्रेस नेता बेगम नूरबानो ने पुलवामा हमले को लेकर विवादित बयान दिया है। नूरबानों ने कहा है कि पुलवामा हमला सुरक्षाबलों की लापरवाही की वजह से हुआ।

16 फरवरी 2019

एक्सिडेंट 0:45

VIDEO: यूपी में रेल हादसा, पटरी से उतरे पैसेंजर ट्रेन के सात डिब्बे

22 नवंबर 2018

सीआरपीएम 1:33

CRPF जवान की वर्दी पहन इस शख्स ने दिया मां-बाप को बड़ा धोखा, अब हुआ गिरफ्तार

27 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 3:41

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव: नक्सलियों का फरमान, वोट देने गए तो कर देंगे ये हाल

16 अक्टूबर 2018

AMAR SINGH 1:02

VIDEO: रामपुर पहुंचे अमर सिंह ने आजम खां को दी खुली चुनौती!

30 अगस्त 2018

Related

भाकियू कार्यकर्ता करीमगंज राणा शुगर मिल पर अनिश्चित कालीन धरना देकर बैठे
Rampur

भाकियू कार्यकर्ता करीमगंज राणा शुगर मिल पर अनिश्चित कालीन धरना देकर बैठे

22 फरवरी 2019

बैरुआ गांव में रंजिश को लेकर दो पक्षों में मारपीट और फायरिंग
Rampur

बैरुआ गांव में रंजिश को लेकर दो पक्षों में मारपीट और फायरिंग

22 फरवरी 2019

खूनी संघर्ष में नौ लोग हैं घायल
Rampur

खूनी संघर्ष में नौ लोग हैं घायल

22 फरवरी 2019

एक लाख की ठगी में दो लोगों पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Rampur

एक लाख की ठगी में दो लोगों पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज

22 फरवरी 2019

पट्टी कलां पुल पर कार ने बाइक सवार को मारी टक्कर,दो की मौत
Rampur

पट्टी कलां पुल पर कार ने बाइक सवार को मारी टक्कर,दो की मौत

22 फरवरी 2019

दोहरे हत्याकांड के बाद दूसरे जनपदों से बुलाई गई पुलिस
Rampur

दोहरे हत्याकांड के बाद दूसरे जनपदों से बुलाई गई पुलिस

22 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.