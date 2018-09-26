शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Rampur ›   पटवाई में सांप के काटने से युवक की मौत

पटवाई में सांप के काटने से युवक की मौत

Moradabad Bureau Updated Wed, 26 Sep 2018 12:48 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
पटवाई। क्षेत्र के गांव में एक युवक को सोते समय सांप ने काट लिया। जिस पर उसकी हालत बिगड़ गई। इलाज के लिए परिजन कई जगह लेकर गए लेकिन मंगलवार की देर शाम युवक की मौत हो गई।
विज्ञापन
सोमवार की रात क्षेत्र के गांव पटरिया निवासी अनुभव टावर के गार्ड रूम में सो रहा था। रात में किसी समय सांप ने काट लिया। सांप के काटने पर युवक ने अपने परिजनों को सूचना दी। जिस पर आनन फानन में परिजन इलाज के लिए कई जगह लेकर गए। लेकिन मंगलवार देर शाम इलाज के दौरान युवक की मौत हो गई।

Recommended

weekly rashifal 2018: weekly horoscope 24 september to 30 september fourth week of september month
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 24 से 30 सितंबर: महीने का आखिरी हफ्ता कुछ राशियों के लिए रहेगा लकी

25 सितंबर 2018

Cricket News

अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ भारतीय टीम में होंगे बड़े बदलाव! इन्हें मिल सकता है मौका

25 सितंबर 2018

rohit sharma
दिनेश कार्तिक
Ravindra Jadeja
Cricket News

अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ भारतीय टीम में होंगे बड़े बदलाव! इन्हें मिल सकता है मौका

25 सितंबर 2018

Television

बिग बॉस 12: खुलेआम अनूप जलोटा हुए रोमांटिक, 37 साल छोटी जसलीन की ऐसे की तारीफ, हस पड़े सब

25 सितंबर 2018

anup jalota and jasleen matharu bigg boss
jasleen anup jalota
anup jalota
jasleen and kriti
Television

बिग बॉस 12: खुलेआम अनूप जलोटा हुए रोमांटिक, 37 साल छोटी जसलीन की ऐसे की तारीफ, हस पड़े सब

25 सितंबर 2018

Reham Khan
Weird Stories

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री की पूर्व पत्नी के गंभीर खुलासे, स्कूल में कॉन्डोम लेकर गई थीं रेहम खान

25 सितंबर 2018

Television

KBC 10 contestant: आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रही इशिता की किस्मत ने नहीं दिया साथ, शो से जीती मामूली रकम

25 सितंबर 2018

kbc 10
kbc 10
kbc 10
kbc 10
Television

KBC 10 contestant: आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रही इशिता की किस्मत ने नहीं दिया साथ, शो से जीती मामूली रकम

25 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

दिल्ली में मां के साथ इस तरह शॉपिंग करते दिखीं हुमा कुरैशी, क्या आपने देखी ये तस्वीरें

25 सितंबर 2018

Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi with mother
Huma Qureshi spotted in Delhi
Huma Qureshi in delhi
Bollywood

दिल्ली में मां के साथ इस तरह शॉपिंग करते दिखीं हुमा कुरैशी, क्या आपने देखी ये तस्वीरें

25 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

neha dhupia
Fashion street

प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान पहले से ज्यादा ग्लैमरस हो गई हैं नेहा धूपिया, तस्वीरों में कटरीना को भी किया फेल

25 सितंबर 2018

deepak thakur bigg boss 12
Fashion street

पहले ही हफ्ते में इतना बदल गया है ये बिहारी कंटेस्टेंट, नए लुक में सेलिब्रिटीज को दे रहा है मात

25 सितंबर 2018

Salman Khan brother Arbaaz Khan to tie the knot with girlfriend Georgia Andriani next year
Relationship

सलमान खान की होने वाली भाभी पति से 22 साल छोटी, शादी में मिलेगा ये अनमोल तोहफा

25 सितंबर 2018

sapna choudhary
Fashion

बिग बॉस से लौटते ही बड़ी बोल्ड दिखने लगी हैं सपना चौधरी, खूबसूरती में देती हैं एक्ट्रेस को मात

25 सितंबर 2018

luxury budget task
Television

बिग बॉस 12:'समुद्री लुटेरे' बन जोड़ियां सेलिब्रिटी को देंगी थर्ड डिग्री टॉर्चर, सब्र की होगी परीक्षा

25 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Fitness

कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह और हर्ष को हुआ डेंगू, इलाज के दौरान बरतनी चाहिए ये सावधानियां

25 सितंबर 2018

rambha
Bollywood

सलमान खान की ये एक्ट्रेस 40 की उम्र में बनी मां, कभी पति को छोड़ने की आ गई थी नौबत

25 सितंबर 2018

isha ambani
Bollywood

साधारण सी दिखने वाली ईशा अंबानी बिजनेस के मामले में पिता से हैं दो कदम आगे, 1 साल की कमाई 4710 करोड़

25 सितंबर 2018

demo
Weird Stories

पीने के बाद कुछ लोग गिर क्यों जाते हैं, जानकर भन्ना जाएगा आपका सिर

25 सितंबर 2018

isha ambani engagement party
Fashion street

विदेश से बनकर आया ईशा अंबानी की सगाई का कपड़ा, खासियत जानते ही खुली रह जाएंगी आंखें

25 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

सैदनगर में कोसी नदी पर बना अस्थायी पुल मंगलवार को तेज धार की वजह से बह गया।
Rampur

लालपुर का अस्थाई पुल बहा, टांडा से फिर टूटा संपर्क

 कोसी नदी पर बना लालपुर का अस्थाई पुल का कुछ हिस्सा पानी के तेज धार से बह गया। जिसके बाद टांडा तहसील की करीब पांच लाख की आबादी का संपर्क जिला मुख्यालय से फिर टूट गया है।

25 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
बस न रोकने पर चालक-परिचालक की पिटाई
Rampur

बस न रोकने पर चालक-परिचालक की पिटाई

26 सितंबर 2018

अब कुष्ठ रोगियों को भी मुफ्त में मिलेंगे आवास
Rampur

अब कुष्ठ रोगियों को भी मुफ्त में मिलेंगे आवास

26 सितंबर 2018

नवेद मियां के साथ रैंप पर उतरे विदेशी राजनयिक
Rampur

नवेद मियां के साथ रैंप पर उतरे विदेशी राजनयिक

26 सितंबर 2018

बारिश से मकान की छत गिरी
Rampur

बारिश से मकान की छत गिरी

26 सितंबर 2018

किशोरी को बंधक बनाकर गैंगरेप के मामले में दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Rampur

किशोरी को बंधक बनाकर गैंगरेप के मामले में दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

26 सितंबर 2018

रोडवेज बस की चपेट में आकर बाइक सवार घायल
Rampur

रोडवेज बस की चपेट में आकर बाइक सवार घायल

26 सितंबर 2018

सैदनगर में लालपुर का पुल नहीं बनने की स्थिति में मानव श्रृंखला बनाकर विरोध प्रदर्शन करने का एलान करते पूर्व मंत्री आजम खां। अमर उजाला
Rampur

मानव श्रृंखला बनाकर विरोध प्रदर्शन का एलान

25 सितंबर 2018

हत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने शुरु की जांच
Rampur

हत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने शुरु की जांच

26 सितंबर 2018

छात्र-छात्राओं ने लिया सेवा का संकल्प
Rampur

छात्र-छात्राओं ने लिया सेवा का संकल्प

26 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: रामपुर पहुंचे अमर सिंह ने आजम खां को दी खुली चुनौती!

अमर सिंह गुरुवार को अपने वादे के मुताबिक यूपी के रामपुर पहुंचे और वहां प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर समाजवादी नेता आजम खां को हिंदुत्व का पाठ पढ़ाया। अमर सिंह ने कहा कि आजम खां ने पूरे हिन्दू समाज का अपमान किया है। सरकार को आजम खां पर कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए।

30 अगस्त 2018

अमर सिंह 0:51

VIDEO: रामपुर में अमर सिंह की प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में हंगामा

30 अगस्त 2018

आजम खान 1:01

VIDEO: अटल जी की अस्थि कलश यात्रा पर आजम खान ने जताई मरने की इच्छा

26 अगस्त 2018

सांप 3:01

सांपों का रखवाला है रामनगर का ये परिवार

6 जुलाई 2018

आजम 3:07

कैराना उपचुनाव परिणाम के बाद बीजेपी पर बरसे आजम, पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना

1 जून 2018

Related

घर में घुसकर महिला से छेड़खानी
Rampur

घर में घुसकर महिला से छेड़खानी

26 सितंबर 2018

एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने दिया स्वच्छता का संदेश
Rampur

एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने दिया स्वच्छता का संदेश

26 सितंबर 2018

बिलासपुर में बारिश से गिरी धान की फसल। अमर उजाला
Rampur

बारिश से चौपट हुई धान की फसल

25 सितंबर 2018

बहाल्ला नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने से डूबे पुल से गुजरते ग्रामीण राहगीर। अमर उजाला
Rampur

नदी में पुल डूबने से कई गांवों का संपर्क कटा

25 सितंबर 2018

चरन सिंह का फाइल फोटो
Rampur

मजदूर की हत्या कर शव खेत में फेंका

24 सितंबर 2018

खुले में शौच मुक्त मुहिम ने दिखाया रंग, साठ हजार ने खुद बनाए शौचालय
Rampur

खुले में शौच मुक्त मुहिम ने दिखाया रंग, साठ हजार ने खुद बनाए शौचालय

25 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.