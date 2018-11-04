शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Rampur ›   घायलों का हालचाल जाना

घायलों का हालचाल जाना

Moradabad Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 12:11 AM IST
रामपुर। कांग्रेस प्रदेश कमेटी के सदस्य अरशद अली गुड्डू ने शुक्रवार रात जिला अस्पताल पहुंचकर टांडा हादसे के घायलों से मुलाकात की। उन्होंने घायलों का हालचाल लिया और अस्पताल प्रशासन से घायलों को बेहतर उपचार दिए जाने की बात कही। उन्होंने घायलों को पचास-पचास हजार रुपये मुआवजा दिए जाने की भी मांग की है। इस दौरान हारून खां, तारिक हसन, अरसलान, शैजी सैफी, जहांगीर खां आदि मौजूद रहे
मुशायरा के दौरान भगदड़
Moradabad

टांडा में मुशायरा के दौरान गिरी दीवार, 10 घायल, गुस्साए लोगों ने की तोड़फोड़

रामपुर के टांडा में आल इंडिया मुशायरा के दौरान एक दीवार गिर गयी जिसमें करीब दस लोग घायल हो गए। गुस्साए दर्शकों ने मौके पर तोड़फोड़ कर दी। पुलिस और आयोजकों ने शायरों को वहां से सुरक्षित निकाल लिया।

2 नवंबर 2018

रामपुर में प्रेसवार्ता करते पूर्व मंत्री आजम खां
Rampur

पूर्व मंत्री आजम ने स्थगित की साइकिल रैली

3 नवंबर 2018

सपा नेता आजम खां के विधायक बेटे अब्दुल्ला
Rampur

लालपुर पुल का निर्माण पूरा कराने का ऐलान करें केशव: अब्दुल्ला

3 नवंबर 2018

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के पात्रों के लिए बना कंट्रोल रूम
Rampur

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के पात्रों के लिए बना कंट्रोल रूम

3 नवंबर 2018

पांच सौ करोड़ के तोहफे के साथ आज रामपुर आएंगे केशव
Rampur

पांच सौ करोड़ के तोहफे के साथ आज रामपुर आएंगे केशव

3 नवंबर 2018

चार नवंबर को बदले जाएंगे एलईडी बल्ब
Rampur

चार नवंबर को बदले जाएंगे एलईडी बल्ब

3 नवंबर 2018

रामपुर में बुधवार की रात हमले में घायल दरोगा रोहित कुमार । अमर उजाला
Rampur

कार हटाने को कहा तो दरोगा को पीटा

2 नवंबर 2018

युवती को बहला-फुसलाकर ले जाने में आठ के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट
Rampur

युवती को बहला-फुसलाकर ले जाने में आठ के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट

3 नवंबर 2018

कुपोषण से बचाव को दिया पोषण का आधार
Rampur

कुपोषण से बचाव को दिया पोषण का आधार

3 नवंबर 2018

केशव की सुरक्षा को पुलिस मुस्तैद
Rampur

केशव की सुरक्षा को पुलिस मुस्तैद

3 नवंबर 2018

सीसीटीवी कैमरे नहीं लगाने पर रद्द होंगे केरोसिन के थोक विक्रेताओं के लाइसेंस
Rampur

सीसीटीवी कैमरे नहीं लगाने पर रद्द होंगे केरोसिन के थोक विक्रेताओं के लाइसेंस

3 नवंबर 2018

रामपुर में सबसे ज्यादा, तो मिलक में सबसे कम बिजली चोरी
Rampur

रामपुर में सबसे ज्यादा, तो मिलक में सबसे कम बिजली चोरी

3 नवंबर 2018

dengue
Rampur

डेंगू से पीड़ित चल रहे युवक की उपचार के दौरान मौत

3 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस को देखकर घबराए बाइक सवार युवक डिवाइडर से टकराए
Rampur

पुलिस को देखकर घबराए बाइक सवार युवक डिवाइडर से टकराए

3 नवंबर 2018

बिलासपुर के बेगमाबाद गांव में पूजन कर ओवरहैड टैंक का शिलान्यास करते राज्यमंत्री बलदेव सिंह औलख।
Rampur

‘आजम मेरी विस मेें देखें विकास कार्य’

2 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Rampur

पायनियर क्लब को हराकर सेवा क्लब सेमीफाइनल में

3 नवंबर 2018

