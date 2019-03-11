शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Rampur ›   सिविल लाइंस क्षेत्र में दिनभर ठप रही बिजली, लोग परेशान

सिविल लाइंस क्षेत्र में दिनभर ठप रही बिजली, लोग परेशान

Moradabad Bureauमुरादाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 12:47 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
रामपुर। सिविल लाइंस बिजलीघर पर मरम्मत कार्य की वजह से पूरे इलाके की सप्लाई बंद रही। देर रात तक आपूर्ति सुचारु नहीं हो सकी। इस दौरान बिजली गायब होने की वजह से लोगों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। पेयजल के लिए भी लोग परेशान रहे।
शहर की बिजली व्यवस्था का बुरा हाल है। बिजली के आने जाने का कोई समय निश्चित नहीं है। कभी तकनीकी खामियों की वजह से बिजली गायब रहती है तो कभी किसी और कारण की वजह से लाइट नहीं आती। ऐसे में इससे निजात दिलाने के लिए विभाग की ओर से बिजलीघर का मरम्मत कार्य कराया गया। रविवार को सिविल लाइंस बिजलीघर की मशीनों आदि को ठीक करने का काम हुआ। स्टोर के पास लाइन शिफ्टिंग का भी काम हुआ, जिसकी वजह से सप्लाई नहीं आ सकी। यह काम देर रात तक चला, इसके चलते पूरे इलाके में अंधेरा पसरा रहा। इस बीच बिजली के न आने की वजह से लोगों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। पेयजल तक के लिए लोग परेशान हो गए। उपखंड अधिकारी आशीष कुमार ने बताया कि मरम्मत कार्य की वजह से बिजली सुचारु नहीं हो सकी। काम खत्म होते ही सप्लाई चालू कर दी जाएगी।

Recommended

Cricket News

हार का बदला लेने को तैयार टीम इंडिया, चौथे वन-डे में ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

10 मार्च 2019

team india
kl rahul
virat kohli army
ambati rayudu
Cricket News

हार का बदला लेने को तैयार टीम इंडिया, चौथे वन-डे में ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

10 मार्च 2019

सिद्धार्थ कौल की शादी
Chandigarh

आईपीएल से ठीक पहले टीम इंडिया के इस तेज गेंदबाज ने रचाई शादी, रिसेप्शन में पहुंची 'विराट' टीम

10 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

INDvAUS: 358 रन बनाकर भी हार गई टीम इंडिया, मोहाली वन-डे के ये बने पांच विलेन

10 मार्च 2019

विराट कोहली
Yuzvendra Chahal
भुवनेश्वर कुमार
केदार जाधव
Cricket News

INDvAUS: 358 रन बनाकर भी हार गई टीम इंडिया, मोहाली वन-डे के ये बने पांच विलेन

10 मार्च 2019

कब और किस दिशा में बनेगा करियर? जानिये हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कब और किस दिशा में बनेगा करियर? जानिये हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Petition has been filed in the pak court to disqualify Imran Khan
World

खतरे में पाक पीएम इमरान खान की कुर्सी, अयोग्य ठहराने के लिए कोर्ट में याचिका

10 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

पीएम मोदी बायोपिक की शूटिंग के दौरान अभिनेता विवेक ओबेरॉय चोटिल, हुए लहूलुहान

10 मार्च 2019

Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi
snow
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी बायोपिक की शूटिंग के दौरान अभिनेता विवेक ओबेरॉय चोटिल, हुए लहूलुहान

10 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

सिर्फ मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे की शादी में मुमकिन थीं ये 12 बातें, दूसरे तो सपने में भी नहीं सोच सकते

10 मार्च 2019

shah rukh khan
akash ambani
nita ambani
akash ambani
Bollywood

सिर्फ मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे की शादी में मुमकिन थीं ये 12 बातें, दूसरे तो सपने में भी नहीं सोच सकते

10 मार्च 2019

काफी लम्बे समय तक नौकरी के बिना रहना पड़ता है ? ऐसा होता है जब रोजगार में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
ज्योतिष समाधान

काफी लम्बे समय तक नौकरी के बिना रहना पड़ता है ? ऐसा होता है जब रोजगार में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

लाहौर एयरपोर्ट
World

एयर स्ट्राइक : खौफजदा पाक दो दिन और बंद रखेगा अपना हवाई क्षेत्र

10 मार्च 2019

Jamaat-e-Islami was in touch with the Pakistani High Commission in India
India News

भारत में पाकिस्तानी उच्चायोग के संपर्क में था जमात-ए-इस्लामी 

10 मार्च 2019

mansa musa 1 emperor of Mali empire richest man in history
Bizarre News

ये है इतिहास का सबसे अमीर इंसान, दौलत इतनी कि अंदाजा लगाना मुश्किल

10 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

अमेरिका में 15 प्रत्याशियों को हराकर चुनाव जीता बकरा, बना मेयर

10 मार्च 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

राजद में उम्मीदवारों और गठबंधन भागीदारों पर लालू करेंगे फैसला

10 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
आईएनएस चक्र पनडुब्बी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत की बढ़ेगी ताकत : परमाणु क्षमता से संपन्न पनडुब्बी के लिए रूस से किया समझौता

8 मार्च 2019

li ching yuen the oldest man ever live for 256 years
Bizarre News

पूरे 256 वर्ष तक जीवित था ये इंसान, इतनी लंबी जिंदगी के पीछे था अनोखा राज

10 मार्च 2019

Woman cyclist stopped midway in Belgium as she overtakes men competitors
Bizarre News

रेस में पुरुषों से आगे निकलने की मिली सजा, महिला साइकिलिस्ट के साथ हुआ ये व्यवहार

10 मार्च 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव
India News

मैनपुरी से चुनावी ताल ठोकेंगे मुलायम, 3 बार यूपी के सीएम और रक्षामंत्री तक ऐसा रहा सफर

8 मार्च 2019

Kim Denicola suffers transient global amnesia after headache loss memory of past 40 years
Bizarre News

तेज सिर दर्द के बाद महिला हुई बेहोश, होश आने पर भूली जिंदगी के 40 साल

10 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

रामपुर में लोकसभा चुनाव आचार संहिता लागू होने के बाद प्रशासन द्वारा हटवाए जाते होर्डिंग्स। अमर उजाला
Rampur

आदर्श आचार संहिता लागू होते ही उतारे गए होर्डिंग

लोकसभा चुनाव की तिथि की घोषणा होते ही आदर्श आचार संहिता लागू हो गई है। आदर्श आचार संहिता के लागू होते ही जिला प्रशासन ने जनपद में लगे राजनीतिक दलों के होर्डिंग्स और पोस्टर हटवा दिए।

11 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
चुनाव घोषित, प्रत्याशी अघोषित
Rampur

चुनाव घोषित, प्रत्याशी अघोषित

11 मार्च 2019

डीएम के आदेश पर व्यापारियों ने जताई खुशी
Rampur

डीएम के आदेश पर व्यापारियों ने जताई खुशी

11 मार्च 2019

दवा की दुकान के ताले तोड़कर तीस हजार की चोरी
Rampur

दवा की दुकान के ताले तोड़कर तीस हजार की चोरी

11 मार्च 2019

नौ दरोगा का किया गया तबादला
Rampur

नौ दरोगा का किया गया तबादला

11 मार्च 2019

स्काउट-गाइड प्रादेशिक लीडर ट्रेनर मीट का समापन
Rampur

स्काउट-गाइड प्रादेशिक लीडर ट्रेनर मीट का समापन

11 मार्च 2019

अधिशासी अभियंता के खिलाफ बिजली कर्मियों में आक्रोश
Rampur

अधिशासी अभियंता के खिलाफ बिजली कर्मियों में आक्रोश

11 मार्च 2019

भाकियू के जिला सचिव की मां के बाइक सवार बदमाश ने कुंडल लूटे
Rampur

भाकियू के जिला सचिव की मां के बाइक सवार बदमाश ने कुंडल लूटे

11 मार्च 2019

उतराखंड के साथ चुनाव नहीं होने से बढ़ा डबल वोटिंग का खतरा
Rampur

उतराखंड के साथ चुनाव नहीं होने से बढ़ा डबल वोटिंग का खतरा

11 मार्च 2019

सुपर ओवर में सेवा क्लब ने दर्ज की जीत
Rampur

सुपर ओवर में सेवा क्लब ने दर्ज की जीत

11 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

जानिए लोकसभा चुनाव में इटावा की आधी आबादी की पीएम से क्या है मांग

अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ इटावा में पहुंचा। जहां पर आधी आबादी ने दी मिलीजुली प्रतिक्रिया

10 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 3:11

इटावा से एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर लोग गरीबी मिटाने पर करेंगे काम।

10 मार्च 2019

फस्ट वोटर 3:02

लोकसभा चुनाव में इटावा के फर्स्ट वोटर्स किन मुद्दों पर देंगे इस वार वोट

10 मार्च 2019

फस्ट वोटर 3:54

जानिए देवरिया के फर्स्ट वोटर्स की सरकार से क्या है मांग

10 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 3:09

देवरिया से एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर लोगों ने रोजगार बढ़ाने की कही बात

10 मार्च 2019

Related

बिजलीघर से दस लाख की चोरी के बाद अब कंपनी से होगी वसूली
Rampur

बिजलीघर से दस लाख की चोरी के बाद अब कंपनी से होगी वसूली

11 मार्च 2019

धरना देने में सपाइयों पर हो सकता है मुकदमा
Rampur

धरना देने में सपाइयों पर हो सकता है मुकदमा

11 मार्च 2019

रामपुर में अमर उजाला अपराजिता कार्यक्रम में बोलते सीओ सिटी आशुतोष तिवारी।
Rampur

शिक्षित और आत्मनिर्भर बनें महिलाएं

11 मार्च 2019

रातोंरात बनकर तैयार हुई नूर महल के सामने वाली रोड
Rampur

रातोंरात बनकर तैयार हुई नूर महल के सामने वाली रोड

10 मार्च 2019

उर्दू गेट तुड़वाने वालों को सबक सिखाएगी जनता
Rampur

उर्दू गेट तुड़वाने वालों को सबक सिखाएगी जनता

10 मार्च 2019

legal consent to girls
Rampur

छात्राओं को दी कानूनी अधिकारों की जानकारी

10 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.