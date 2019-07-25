शहर चुनें

ताइक्वांडों प्रतियोगिता में दस छात्रों का चयन

Moradabad Bureauमुरादाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 11:21 PM IST
रामपुर। ईस्ट वेस्ट पब्लिक स्कूल के दस छात्रों का ताइक्वांडों प्रतियोगिता के लिए चयन हुआ है। यह प्रतियोगिता उत्तर प्रदेश ताइक्वांडों की ओर से आयोजित की जाएगी। 26 से 28 जुलाई तक आगरा में आयोजित होने वाली इस प्रतियोगिता जीतने वाले खिलाड़ियों का चयन राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर किया जाएगा। प्रबंधक अनवार उल्ला खां एवं प्रधानाचार्य नरेश सिरोही ने छात्रों को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
