Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Raebareli ›   बेकाबू डीसीएम ने युवक को कुचला, मौत

बेकाबू डीसीएम ने युवक को कुचला, मौत

Lucknow Bureau Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 12:00 AM IST
रायबरेली। मिल एरिया थाना क्षेत्र में बुधवार सुबह लखनऊ-प्रयागराज हाईवे पर बेकाबू डीसीएम ने एक युवक को कुचल दिया।


उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद चालक वाहन लेकर भाग गया। सूचना पर पहुंचे परिवारीजनों में कोहराम मच गया।


डलमऊ के नरहरपुर गांव निवासी रोहित जायसवाल (20) पुत्र छंगा शहर में प्रगतिपुरम कॉलोनी में अपने रिश्तेदार रामचंद्र जायसवाल के घर पर रह रहा था।


सुबह बाइक से वह सिविल लाइंस की तरफ जा रहा था। तभी लखनऊ से सिविल लाइंस की तरफ जा रहे रोहित जायसवाल को एक डीसीएम ने रौंद दिया।


इससे पहले कि रोहित को जिला अस्पताल ले जाया जाता, उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। सूचना पर एसओ जेपी यादव ने पहुंचकर घटना की पड़ताल की। एसओ का कहना है कि हादसे के बाद चालक गाड़ी लेकर फुरसतगंज की तरफ भाग गया। तहरीर पर केस दर्ज किया जाएगा।

