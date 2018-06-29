शहर चुनें

डीएम का आश्वासन भी नहीं आया काम, कचहरी में ठप रहा न्यायिक कार्य

Allahabad Bureau Updated Fri, 29 Jun 2018 07:12 PM IST
प्रतापगढ़। अधिवक्ता के हमलावरों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर आंदोलनरत अधिवक्ताओं को मनाने के लिए डीएम की हुई बैठक भी निरर्थक रही। अधिवक्ताओं ने शुक्रवार को तालाबंदी करने के साथ ही न्यायिक कार्य का बहिष्कार किया। शनिवार को भी हड़ताल जारी रहेगी।
अधिवक्ता मो. आरिफ और सुशील पांडेय के हमलावरों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने से नाराज अधिवक्ताओं का सप्ताह भर से आंदोलन चल रहा है। शुक्रवार को डीएम शंभु कुमार और एडीएम सोमदत्त मौर्य ने अधिवक्ताओं के साथ बैठक कर आश्वासन दिया कि जल्द ही आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी हो जाएगी। मगर अधिवक्ताओं पर इसका कोई असर नहीं पड़ा। उन्होंने शनिवार को प्रदर्शन जारी रहने की बात कहते हुए सोमवार से विचार करने की बात कही है। शुक्रवार को अधिवक्ताओं ने कचहरी में जुलूस निकाला और नारेबाजी कर प्रदर्शन किया। इस मौके पर जूनियर बार एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष लीलाधर दुबे, शेषबहादुर सिंह, अंजनी सिंह, अनिल तिवारी, मनीष सिंह, रामअवध मिश्र, मकरंद शुक्ला, जितेंद्र पुष्पाकर, दीपक मिश्रा आदि मौजूद रहे।
