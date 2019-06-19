शहर चुनें

सर्वर फेल होने पर उपभोक्ताओं ने किया हंगामा

सर्वर फेल होने पर उपभोक्ताओं ने किया हंगामा

Allahabad Bureau Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 11:05 PM IST
सर्वर फेल होने पर उपभोक्ताओं ने किया हंगामा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
प्रतापगढ़। दो घंटे तक लंबे इंतजार के बाद भी सर्वर दुरुस्त न होने पर ग्राहकों के सब्र का बांध टूट गया। आक्रोशित उपभोक्ताओं ने प्रधान डाकघर में हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। सूचना पर अधिकारियों ने किसी तरह लोगों को शांत कराया। इससे कार्यालय में अफरातफरी मची रही। सुबह 10 बजे प्रधानडाकघर में कामकाज शुरू हो गया। सभी काउंटरों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगी रही। करीब एक घंटे तक कामकाज चला। 11 बजे एकाएक सर्वर जवाब दे गया। इससे कामकाज ठप हेा गया। करीब दो घंटे के लंबे इंतजार के बाद ग्राहकों के सब्र का बांध टूट गया। उपभोक्ताओं ने प्रधानडाकघर में हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। ग्राहकों ने कहा कि प्रधानडाकघर मेें सर्वर आए दिन खराब रहता है।
बिजली की आंखमिचौली से परेशान से रहे शहरी
प्रतापगढ़। लोकल फाल्ट से शहरी परेशान हो उठे है। आए दिन कटौती से लेागों का जीना मुहाल हो गया है। बुधवार को दिनभर बिजली आंखमिचौली का खेल जारी रहा। शहर के कादीपुर, बाबागंज, दहिलामऊ, रूपापुर उपकेंद्र से जुड़े दर्जनभर मुहल्लों में लोग लोकल फाल्ट से परेशान रहे।

दाल
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: फिर आसमान पर दाल के दाम 

अरहर की दाल के दाम फिर आसमान छूने लगे हैं। जिले में दाल की मांग बढने और आवक कम होने के कारण पखवारे भर के भीतर ही अरहर की दाल की कीमतों में तीस रुपये की बढ़ोतरी हो गई है।

19 जून 2019

attack on aabkari team
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: छापेमारी करने गई आबकारी टीम पर हमला

19 जून 2019

उधारी न देने पर दुकान पर तोड़फोड़, फायरिंग
Pratapgarh

उधारी न देने पर दुकान पर तोड़फोड़, फायरिंग

19 जून 2019

भोपाल एक्सप्रेस का ब्रेक जाम होने से एसी कोच से उठा धुआ
Pratapgarh

भोपाल एक्सप्रेस का ब्रेक जाम होने से एसी कोच से उठा धुआ

19 जून 2019

लखनऊ से क्षय रोगियों के बारे में जानकारी लेने पहुंची टीम
Pratapgarh

लखनऊ से क्षय रोगियों के बारे में जानकारी लेने पहुंची टीम

19 जून 2019

मृत किसान
Prayagraj

सनसनीखेज वारदात, हाथ-पैर काट दलित किसान को चारपाई में बांधकर जिंदा जलाया

18 जून 2019

बीए में 127, बीकाम में 25 का हुआ प्रवेश
Pratapgarh

बीए में 127, बीकाम में 25 का हुआ प्रवेश

19 जून 2019

बगैर एमबी भुगतान होने पर लेखा सहायक को लगाई फटकार
Pratapgarh

बगैर एमबी भुगतान होने पर लेखा सहायक को लगाई फटकार

19 जून 2019

बीमारियों से बचने के लिए योग को बनाएं साधन
Pratapgarh

बीमारियों से बचने के लिए योग को बनाएं साधन

19 जून 2019

फतनपुर में दो समुदाय के बीच मारपीट, नौ लोग घायल
Pratapgarh

फतनपुर में दो समुदाय के बीच मारपीट, नौ लोग घायल

19 जून 2019

घायल को अस्पताल भेजने गए चौकी प्रभारी से बदसलूकी
Pratapgarh

घायल को अस्पताल भेजने गए चौकी प्रभारी से बदसलूकी

19 जून 2019

दिल का दौरा
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: बेटे के हादसे की खबर सुन मां को हार्टअटैक, मौत

19 जून 2019

अंतू थाना क्षेत्र में भूख से बेहाल वृद्धा।
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: भूख से तड़प रही थी वृद्धा, वीडियो वायरल होने पर जागा प्रशासन 

19 जून 2019

मारपीट
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: कोतवाली के सामने टेंपो चालकों से हो रही गुंडा टैक्स की वसूली

19 जून 2019

मारपीट
Pratapgarh

मामूली विवाद में दो पक्षों में जमकर चले लाठी-डंडे, आठ घायल

19 जून 2019

उडैयाडीह में दुसरी शादी रचाने आए दुल्हे का कराया गया मुंडन।
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: दूसरी शादी करने पहुंचे दूल्हे का सिर मुंडवा दिया, बनाया बंधक

18 जून 2019

