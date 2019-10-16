शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
पीआरडी जवान के इकलौते बेटे से कुकर्म

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 16 Oct 2019 12:33 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पीआरडी जवान के बेटे से कुकर्म
तितावी। क्षेत्र के एक गांव निवासी पीआरडी जवान के इकलौते बेटे के साथ पड़ोसी युवक ने कुकर्म कर दिया। घटना के समय बच्चा घर पर अकेला था। मां के खेत से लौटने पर बच्चे ने घटना की जानकारी दी, जिसके बाद पुलिस को तहरीर दी गई। आरोपी के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर उसकी तलाश की जा रही है।
थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव निवासी व्यक्ति पीआरडी में कार्यरत है और फिलहाल जनपद के देहात क्षेत्र के एक थाने में तैनात है। परिवार में पत्नी व नौ साल का इकलौता बेटा है। घटना सोमवार दोपहर की है। पीआरडी जवान के ड्यूटी पर जाने के बाद उसकी पत्नी भी खेत पर पशुओं के लिए चारा लेने चली गई। घर पर उनका इकलौता बेटा ही था। आरोप है कि बच्चे को अकेला देख पड़ोसी युवक घर में कूद गया। वहां आरोपी ने बच्चे के साथ छेड़छाड़ करते हुए उसके साथ कुकर्म किया और किसी से बताने पर धमकी देते हुए फरार हो गया। पीड़ित बच्चे ने खेत से लौटी मां को घटना की जानकारी दी, जिस पर सोमवार शाम ही पीड़ित दंपती बच्चे को लेकर तितावी थाने पहुंचे और आरोपी के खिलाफ नामजद तहरीर दी। पुलिस ने बच्चे का मेडिकल कराते हुए आरोपी के खिलाफ संगीन धाराओं में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर उसकी तलाश में दबिश दी, लेकिन आरोपी हत्थे नहीं चढ़ा। पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश कर रही है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
