शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   Leaving his wife drunk at the shop and went

शराब के नशे में पत्नी को भूलवंश छोड़ गया

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 11:24 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
शराब के नशे में पत्नी को दुकान पर छोड़कर चला गया
विज्ञापन
जानसठ। शनिवार को खतौली क्षेत्र के गांव खानपुर निवासी प्रदीप बाइक द्वारा अपनी पत्नी के साथ कहीं जा रहा था। खतौली तिराहे के पास वह रुका और दोनों चाट खाने लगे। इसी दौरान प्रदीप ने नजदीक में स्थित ठेके से शराब भी लेकर पी और चाट खाकर शराब के नशे में पत्नी को वहीं भूलकर बाइक लेकर चला गया। युवक शराब के नशे में करीब 8 किलोमीटर जाने के बाद जब उसने बाइक पर अपनी पत्नी को नहीं देखा, तो वह बदहवास हालत में थाने पहुंचा और घटना की पुलिस को जानकारी दी। पुलिस युवक को लेकर खतौली तिराहे पर चाट की दुकान पर पहुंची और उसके पत्नी के बारे में जानकारी ली। दुकानदारों ने बताया कि काफी देर तक युवक के वापस नहीं आने पर उन्होंने महिला को घर का पता पूछकर उसे खतौली जाने वाली बस में बैठा दिया। पत्नी के सही सलामत घर पहुंचने पर पता चलने पर प्रदीप ने राहत की सांस ली।
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र में देवेंद्र फडणवीस के मुख्यमंत्री बनते ही बॉलीवुड ने किया ट्वीट, देखें किसने क्या कहा

23 नवंबर 2019

Anubhav, Devendra and Paresh Rawal
Ashoke Pandit
Atul Khatri
anubhav sinha
Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र में देवेंद्र फडणवीस के मुख्यमंत्री बनते ही बॉलीवुड ने किया ट्वीट, देखें किसने क्या कहा

23 नवंबर 2019

Central Govt HRD ministry plan to scrap school examination from academic year 2021
Education

2021 से देशभर में स्कूल की परीक्षाएं खत्म करेगी सरकार, जानें क्या है तैयारी

23 नवंबर 2019

Kumar Vishwas on maharashtra government formation trolls amit shah sanjay raut
Delhi NCR

महाराष्ट्र में बनी फडणवीस सरकार, कुमार विश्वास ने शाह से पूछा- कर कैसे लेते हैं ये आप? मने कैसे?

23 नवंबर 2019

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
NIINE

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
IAS Officer
Education

मां ने सातवीं तो पिता ने तीसरी तक की है पढ़ाई, अब बेटा बना IAS, आखिर क्या थी ये 123 स्ट्रेटजी

23 नवंबर 2019

भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

INDvBAN: पहले चमके गेंदबाज फिर विराट-पुजारा ने ठोकी फिफ्टी, डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच का दूसरा दिन आज

23 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra CM Chair
India News

शिवसेना-कांग्रेस और एनसीपी को भनक तक नहीं लगी और भाजपा ले उड़ी सीएम की कुर्सी

23 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
crime
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अजित पवार-देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

भाजपा-अजित क्या जुटा पाएंगे बहुमत का आंकड़ा, महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा का वर्तमान गणित

23 नवंबर 2019

उमेश यादव
Cricket News

कभी लगातार छक्के जड़ रचा था इतिहास, अब शून्य पर आउट होते ही उमेश ने बनाया शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

INDvBAN: भारत की मुट्ठी में डे नाइट टेस्ट, दूसरी पारी में भी बांग्लादेशी बल्लेबाजों ने टेके घुटने

23 नवंबर 2019

Kumar Vishwas on maharashtra government formation trolls amit shah sanjay raut
Delhi NCR

महाराष्ट्र में बनी फडणवीस सरकार, कुमार विश्वास ने शाह से पूछा- कर कैसे लेते हैं ये आप? मने कैसे?

23 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली और रिकी पोंटिंग
Cricket News

INDvBAN: कप्तान कोहली ने तोड़ा पोंटिंग के शतकों का रिकॉर्ड, खोले गुलाबी गेंद के धागे

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
rakhi sawant
Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनने के बाद वायरल हुआ राखी का ये वीडियो, कहा- 'मोदीजी आ गए तो ये भी छिन...'

23 नवंबर 2019

व्यापार मेला में मिर्जापुर से आए कालीन
Delhi NCR

'लोग आते तो हैं, लेकिन कीमत सुनकर चले जाते हैं', व्यापार मेले में छलक पड़ा कालीन कारीगर का दर्द

23 नवंबर 2019

बुजुर्ग दंपती
Agra

बूढ़े मां-बाप को घर से निकाला, फिर पैसे मांगने वृद्धाश्रम पहुंचा बेटा, मना करने पर किया ऐसा सलूक

23 नवंबर 2019

Siddharth, Asim and Salman Khan
Television

BB13: झगड़े से परेशान सलमान लगाएंगे इन तीन कंटेस्टेंट्स की क्लास, आसिम को बोले- 'बाहर आ जाओ'

23 नवंबर 2019

Ajit Pawar
India News

महाराष्ट्र: अजित पवार डिप्टी सीएम नहीं बनते तो क्या कानून के शिकंजे में होते..

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भीम आर्मी संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर
Meerut

चंद्रशेखर घर आया तो चली गई कमल गौतम की कुर्सी, बसपा सुप्रीमो को मिली थी शिकायत

भीम आर्मी के संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर का बसपा जिलाध्यक्ष कमल गौतम के घर आना उनकी कुर्सी ले बैठा। बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने कमल गौतम को पार्टी से निष्कासित कर दिया है और प्रेमचंद गौतम को जिलाध्यक्ष बना दिया है।

22 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Sadhvi murdered by strangulation
Muzaffarnagar

गला दबाकर की गई साध्वी की हत्या

23 नवंबर 2019

Old man murdered in a drain dispute
Muzaffarnagar

शहर में घर में घुस कर वृद्ध की पीटकर हत्या

23 नवंबर 2019

Gangster Vishal attaches 20 lakh house
Muzaffarnagar

गैंगस्टर विशाल का 20 लाख का मकान कुर्क

23 नवंबर 2019

Ten names sent to the High Command for the post of District President
Muzaffarnagar

जिलाध्यक्ष के लिए हाईकमान को भेजे दस नाम

23 नवंबर 2019

Father-in-law and son-in-law arrested for cow slaughter
Muzaffarnagar

पुलिस व गोकशों के बीच मुठभेड़

23 नवंबर 2019

The soldier injured the brother-in-law of the BJP leader
Muzaffarnagar

सिपाही ने भाजपा नेता के बहनोई का सिर फाडा

23 नवंबर 2019

Two passenger trains canceled in four-hour block
Muzaffarnagar

चार घंटे के ब्लॉक में दो पैसेंजर ट्रेन रद्द

23 नवंबर 2019

Wife accused of husband's murder, Tahrir granted
Muzaffarnagar

पत्नी पर पति की हत्या का आरोप, तहरीर दी

23 नवंबर 2019

मुजफ्फरनगर: दिल्ली-पौडी राजमार्ग पर लगे जाम में फसे वाहन।।
Muzaffarnagar

दिल्ली-पौड़ी राजमार्ग पर 13 घंटे रहा जाम

23 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

राज्यपाल के फैसले के खिलाफ कांग्रेस-एनसीपी-शिवसेना, कल 11.30 बजे होगी सुप्रीम कोर्ट में होगी सुनवाई

महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल के फैसले के खिलाफ शिवसेना, राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी और भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस की संयुक्त याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में रविवार को सुबह 11:30 बजे सुनवाई होगी।

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 4:03

महाराष्ट्र की सियासत में बड़ा सियासी उलटफेर, अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची महाराष्ट्र की सियासी जंग

23 नवंबर 2019

हादसा 1:03

हैदराबाद में हुआ दिल दहला देने वाला हादसा, फ्लाईओवर से गिरी अनियंत्रित कार

23 नवंबर 2019

शबाना आजमी 3:03

शबाना आजमी की मां शौकत कैफी का देहांत, श्रद्धांजलि देने उमड़ा बॉलीवुड

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 3:01

महाराष्ट्र : क्या दलबदल कानून फंसा देगा पेंच?, भाजपा-अजित पवार के लिए मुश्किल है अभी राह

23 नवंबर 2019

Related

सपा पार्टी कार्यालय पर मुलायम सिहं यादव का जन्म दिवस मनाते कार्यकर्ता।
Muzaffarnagar

मुलायम सिंह का जन्मदिन मनाया 21-14-56

23 नवंबर 2019

पुरकाजी नगर कीर्तन में शामिल पंज प्यारे ।
Muzaffarnagar

गुरु नानक देव के प्रकाशोत्सव पर निकाला नगर कीर्तन

23 नवंबर 2019

खतौली (मुजफ्फरनगर) के गांव अंतवाड़ा में खोदी गई नागिन नदी।
Muzaffarnagar

नागिन नदी से निकली स्वच्छ जल की धारा

22 नवंबर 2019

गजराज सिंह राणा, नगर अध्यक्ष-भाजपा
Muzaffarnagar

‘सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का सम्मान न करने वाले पाकिस्तान चले जाएं’

19 नवंबर 2019

गंगा खादर में बाहरसिंघा के अवशेष को बरामद करती वन विभाग की टीम।
Muzaffarnagar

वन विभाग ने जीव जंतुओं के अवशेष बरामद किए

23 नवंबर 2019

माऊटं लिट्रा स्कूल में स्पोर्ट्स मीट में प्रतिभाग करते विद्यार्थी।
Muzaffarnagar

खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता में दिखाई प्रतिभा

23 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited