Five to five years imprisonment for four accused in non-willful murder

गैर इरादतन हत्या के आरोप में चार अभियुक्तों को कठोर कारावास

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 11:39 PM IST
गैर इरादतन हत्या में चार अभियुक्तों को पांच-पांच वर्ष का कारावास
देवबंद (सहारनपुर)। करीब 10 वर्ष पूर्व गैर इरादतन हत्या के आरोप में अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश की कोर्ट ने चार अभियुक्तों को 5-5 वर्ष के कठोर कारावास और दो-दो हजार रुपये के अर्थदंड की सजा सुनाई है।
सहायक जिला शासकीय अधिवक्ता देवीदयाल शर्मा ने बताया कि 23 जून 2009 को अभियुक्त फूल कुमार पुत्र जयपाल सिंह, अनुज कुमार पुत्र मुंशी, जयपाल पुत्र सकटू निवासी थीतकी और सोनू पुत्र मिथन निवासी कल्लरपुर (मुजफ्फरनगर) ने पुष्पा पत्नी सोमपाल व नौरती पुत्री राजपाल निवासी थीतकी को लाठी-डंडों से पीटकर गंभीर घायल कर दिया था। लेकिन इलाज के दौरान पुष्पा की मौत हो गई थी। घटना की रिपोर्ट मृतका पुष्पा के भतीजे प्रदीप ने देवबंद कोतवाली में दर्ज कराई थी। बृहस्पतिवार को उक्त मामले की सुनवाई अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश डा. राकेश कुमार नैन की अदालत में हुआ। अभियोजन एवं बचाव पक्ष की दलीलें सुनने के बाद अदालत ने गैर इरादतन हत्या के अपराध में उक्त चारों लोगों को दोषी मानते हुए पांच-पांच वर्ष के कठोर कारावास एवं दो-दो हजार रुपये के अर्थदंड की सजाई सुनाई है। अर्थदंड अदा न करने की सूरत में प्रत्येक अभियुक्त को 2 माह का अतिरिक्त कारावास भी भुगतना पड़ेगा।

saharanpur cort 1
