शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   गड़बड़ी करने पर होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई- एसडीएम

गड़बड़ी करने पर होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई- एसडीएम

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 11:40 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ग्रामीणों को आचार संहिता का पाठ पढ़ाया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बुढ़ाना। लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर बूथों के निरीक्षण के दौरान उपजिलाधिकारी दीपक कुमार ने ग्रामीणों को आचार संहिता का पाठ पढ़ाते हुए कहा कि चुनाव के दौरान किसी भी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी करने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उपजिलाधिकारी ने तहसीलदार के साथ कई गांवों में बूथों का निरीक्षण व सफाई व्यवस्था देखी। लोकसभा चुनाव को शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न कराने के लिए प्रशासन के प्रयास जारी हैं। चुनावी पाठशालाओं का आयोजन कर अधिकारी गांव वालों को समझाकर सतर्क कर रहें हैं। वाहन चेकिंग अभियान चलाकर पुलिस वाहनों की तलाशी लेने में जुटीं है। उपजिलाधिकारी दीपक कुमार ने तहसीलदार मनोज कुमार के साथ शनिवार को तहसील क्षेत्र के गांव सदरूद्दीननगर, हजूरनगर, शौंरो आदि गांव में जाकर बूथों का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान उपजिलाधिकारी ने गांव वालों को आचार संहिता का पाठ पढ़ाया।

Recommended

alka lamba
Delhi NCR

कौन हैं अलका लांबा, किन विवादों से जुड़ चुका है नाता, कांग्रेस से क्या है रिश्ता

16 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

IPL 2019: दुनिया हिलाने को तैयार 'रोहित ब्रिगेड', ये है मुंबई इंडियंस का पूरा स्क्वॉड

16 मार्च 2019

मुंबई इंडियंस
मुंबई इंडियंस
मुंबई इंडियंस
मुंबई इंडियंस
Cricket News

IPL 2019: दुनिया हिलाने को तैयार 'रोहित ब्रिगेड', ये है मुंबई इंडियंस का पूरा स्क्वॉड

16 मार्च 2019

आतंकी मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
World

आतंकी मसूद अजहर ने लेख में कहा- एयर स्ट्राइक से कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ, पीएम मोदी को दी चुनौती

16 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
price of green chilli and tomato in pakistan crosses 400 rupees per kg
Business Diary

पाकिस्तान में फूटा मिर्ची बम, 400 रुपये के पार पहुंची कीमत, टमाटर भी गुस्से में 'लाल'

16 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

सगाई के बाद भी इन स्टार्स की नहीं हो पाई शादी, सलमान की शादी के तो छप गए थे कार्ड्स

16 मार्च 2019

Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani
bollywood flashback akshay kumar rekha raveena tandon
अभिषेक करिश्मा
Salman and Sangeeta
Bollywood

सगाई के बाद भी इन स्टार्स की नहीं हो पाई शादी, सलमान की शादी के तो छप गए थे कार्ड्स

16 मार्च 2019

देहरादून में राहुल गांधी की रैली
Dehradun

राहुल गांधी ने मंच से लिया इस युवक का नाम, फिर पूछ लिया ऐसा सवाल जोर-जोर से चिल्लाने लगी भीड़...

16 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार ने विश्वसनीयता खोई, बयार भाजपा के खिलाफ : पवार

16 मार्च 2019

डॉ. जगतराम
Shimla

हजारों को रोशनी दे चुके डॉ. जगतराम, एक लाख ऑपरेशन का रिकॉर्ड, मिला पद्मश्री

16 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी की रैली में कुछ ऐसे पहुंचे प्रशंसक
Dehradun

तस्वीरें: राहुल गांधी को सुनने के लिए युवाओं में दिखा गजब का उत्साह, कुछ इस अंदाज में पहुंचे समर्थक

16 मार्च 2019

नंदगांव की लठमार होली
Agra

बरसाना के बाद नंदगांव में खेली गई अद्भुत और अलौकिक लठमार होली, सतरंगी हुईं गलियां

16 मार्च 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में वोटरों काे बांटे जाने वाले धन पर रहेगी चुनाव आयोग की नजर, सपा का गढ़ निशाने पर

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सलमान खुर्शीद
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: राहुल गांधी की पार्टी के नेता ने बीजेपी पर साधा निशाना, जीत के बाद लगाएंगे आलू फैक्ट्री

16 मार्च 2019

भारी मात्रा में अवैध हथियार बरामद
Meerut

यूपी: तमंचे बनाने की फैक्टरी का भंडाफोड़, भारी मात्रा में असलहा बरामद, दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार

16 मार्च 2019

हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल की तस्वीर
India News

आखिर मुंबई को और कितने हादसों का इंतजार है?

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
World

चीन के वीटो के बावजूद मसूद अजहर घोषित किया जा सकता है अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी, ये हैं विकल्प

15 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

1994 में देवंबद, लखनऊ जाने से पहले दिल्ली के पॉश होटलों में रहा था मसूद अजहर

15 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

muder
Muzaffarnagar

हत्या के कारण को लेकर दो जिले की पुलिस में तनातनी

मुजफ्फरनगर के अजीम की हत्या में दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर मेरठ पुलिस ने शनिवार को खुलासा कर दिया। सदर बाजार मेरठ पुलिस का दावा कि एक आरोपी की बहन पर अजीम बुरी नजर रखता था।

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
फेसबुक
Meerut

यूपी: फेसबुक पर सोनिया गांधी की आपत्तिजनक फोटो डाली, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

16 मार्च 2019

भाजपा नेताओं के साथ मंच पर बैठे गन्ना मंत्री सुरेश राणा
Meerut

सपा सरकार में बदमाश नहीं आजम खां की भैंस ढूंढती थी पुलिस: गन्ना मंत्री सुरेश राणा

16 मार्च 2019

suger mill
Muzaffarnagar

बकाया भुगतान के लिए किसानों का शुगर मिल पर धरना

16 मार्च 2019

revel
Muzaffarnagar

करंट से झुलसे युवक की मौत पर बखेड़ा

16 मार्च 2019

crime
Muzaffarnagar

अब बिलासपुर में पकड़ी तमंचा फैक्टरी

16 मार्च 2019

निरगाजनी गंगनहर पुल पर लगाया जाम, जमकर हंगामा
Muzaffarnagar

निरगाजनी गंगनहर पुल पर लगाया जाम, जमकर हंगामा

16 मार्च 2019

दिव्या काकरान का सीनियर एशिया चैंपियनशिप में चयन
Muzaffarnagar

दिव्या काकरान का सीनियर एशिया चैंपियनशिप में चयन

16 मार्च 2019

जेल में बंद बंदी की उपचार के दौरान मौत
Muzaffarnagar

जेल में बंद बंदी की उपचार के दौरान मौत

16 मार्च 2019

शराब के नशे में काली नदी में समाया युवक
Muzaffarnagar

शराब के नशे में काली नदी में समाया युवक

16 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

कानपुर: नर्स ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों पर लगाया रिश्वत मांगने का आरोप, किया हंगामा

यूपी के कानपुर से एक चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक नर्स ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों पर रिश्वत मांगने का आरोप लगाया है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

16 मार्च 2019

कानपुर 1:35

कानपुर से श्रीप्रकाश जायसवाल को मिला टिकट, कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया जोरदार स्वागत

16 मार्च 2019

राज बब्बर 3:28

प्रियंका गांधी के दौरे से पहले राज बब्बर को मिली बड़ी राहत,स्पेशल कोर्ट से मिली बेल

16 मार्च 2019

प्रयागराज 2:20

प्रयागराज में विपक्ष ने की बीजेपी की शिकायत, चुनाव आयोग ने उठाया ये कदम

16 मार्च 2019

मायावती 0:35

लखनऊ में मायावती से मिले जयंत, पश्चिमी यूपी के चुनावी समीकरणों पर की चर्चा

16 मार्च 2019

Related

लाइलाज रोगों कें खात्मे को करें योग
Muzaffarnagar

लाइलाज रोगों कें खात्मे को करें योग

16 मार्च 2019

चुनाव में गड़बड़ी करने वाले बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे: सीओ
Muzaffarnagar

चुनाव में गड़बड़ी करने वाले बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे: सीओ

16 मार्च 2019

आज से दो दिन रहेगा मेगा ब्लॉक
Muzaffarnagar

आज से दो दिन रहेगा मेगा ब्लॉक

16 मार्च 2019

जबरदस्ती वोट डलवाने पर कार्रवाई होगी
Muzaffarnagar

जबरदस्ती वोट डलवाने पर कार्रवाई होगी

16 मार्च 2019

दो पक्षों में संघर्ष, दो भाई घायल
Muzaffarnagar

दो पक्षों में संघर्ष, दो भाई घायल

16 मार्च 2019

47 मास्टर ट्रेनरों को ईवीएम,वीवीपेट की ट्रेनिग
Muzaffarnagar

47 मास्टर ट्रेनरों को ईवीएम,वीवीपेट की ट्रेनिग

16 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.