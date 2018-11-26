शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   दिल्ली में होने वाली धर्मसभा को लेकर योजना बनाई

दिल्ली में होने वाली धर्मसभा को लेकर योजना बनाई

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 26 Nov 2018 12:05 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में होने वाली धर्मसभा को लेकर रणनीति बनाई
विज्ञापन
खतौली। भवानी धर्मशाला में रविवार को विश्व हिंदू परिषद के बैनरतले 9 दिसंबर को दिल्ली में होने वाली विशाल धर्मसभा की सफलता के लिए संघ परिवार संगठनों की बैठक आयोजित की गई।
बैठक में विहिप के विभाग कार्यवाह प्रमोद ने धर्मसभा की सफलता के लिए कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ योजना बनाई। धर्मसभा में जाने वाली बसों की संख्या व उनके प्रमुख नियुक्त किए। उन्होंने सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को धर्मसभा को सफल बनाने के लिए जुट जाने पर बल दिया। प्रांत सहमंत्री डा. चंद्रमोहन शर्मा ने रामजन्म भूमि आंदोलन व धर्मसभा की आवश्यकता पर विस्तार से प्रकाश डाला। मांग की गई केंद्र सरकार संसद में कानून बनाकर मंदिर निर्माण का मार्ग प्रशस्त करे। खंड संघचालक मास्टर राजेंद्र की अध्यक्षता व जिला कार्यवाह ब्रिजेश के संचालन में हुई बैठक में नगर कार्यवाह आलोक, नगर प्रचारक प्रिंस, विहिप नगराध्यक्ष प्रवीण गुप्ता, संजीव मोघपुर, रमेश गंगधाड़ी, विकास सिखेड़ा, योगेंद्र प्रधान, पंकज भटनागर, प्रशांत, सतपाल आदि उपस्थित रहे।

Recommended

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

अयोध्या कूच से पहले साक्षी महाराज को जान से मारने की धमकी, फोन पर बोला- बम से उड़ा दूंगा

25 नवंबर 2018

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आपका आज का दिन

26 नवंबर 2018

Two bus accidents in Himachal Pradesh Sirnour and Solan 5 Died many injured
Shimla

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में दो बस हादसे, हर तरफ चीख पुकार, 9 की मौत, 30 घायल

25 नवंबर 2018

modi
Astrology

क्या ये मोदी सरकार नहीं बनवा पाएगी अयोध्या में राम मंदिर?

25 नवंबर 2018

traffic police checking license
Auto News

जल्द बेकार हो जाएगा आपका पुराना ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, सरकार करने जा रही बड़ा बदलाव

25 नवंबर 2018

अयोध्या में विहिप कार्यकर्ता
Lucknow

हजारों की तादाद में अयोध्या पहुंचे राम भक्त, प्रशासन के इंतजाम हुए धवस्त, तस्वीरें

25 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आतंकी कसाब
India News

कसाब का बचाव करने वाले वकीलों को अभी तक नहीं मिली है फीस

25 नवंबर 2018

26/11 mumbai attack
America

युद्ध की ओर ले जाएगा 26/11 जैसा एक और हमला : विशेषज्ञ

25 नवंबर 2018

भगवान बुद्ध
Bihar

नीतीश कुमार ने भगवान बुद्ध की 70 फीट ऊंची प्रतिमा का किया अनावरण

25 नवंबर 2018

बाबरी मस्जिद के पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी
Lucknow

बाबरी के पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी बोले, 1992 में होती ऐसी सुरक्षा तो न होता ढांचा विध्वंस

25 नवंबर 2018

मैत्रीपाल सिरिसेना
Rest of World

श्रीलंका राष्ट्रपति ने बर्खास्त प्रधानमंत्री की पुनर्नियुक्ति से किया इनकार 

25 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
jammu kashmir awantipora and shopian encounter seven militant gun down
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अवंतीपुरा में सुरक्षाबलों ने जैश के एक आतंकी को किया ढेर, पूरे दिन में मारे गए 7 आतंकी

25 नवंबर 2018

ED summoned to Naidu important person of TDP MP
India News

5700 करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी मामले में सीएम चंद्रबाबू के करीबी को समन, छह लग्जरी कार कब्जे में

25 नवंबर 2018

सोशल डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया
India News

नाटक में लड़की ने पढ़ी अजान, भड़के मुस्लिम संगठन ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

25 नवंबर 2018

cars
Auto News

ये हैं भारत की सबसे महंगी कारें, कीमत जानकर यकीन कर पाना मुश्किल

25 नवंबर 2018

Now the name of the student will be on copy of examination
Bihar

बिहार : हाईस्कूल व इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा में बड़ा बदलाव करने की तैयारी में बोर्ड

25 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

सिर पर कलश लेकर जातीं मंग्लामुखी।
Muzaffarnagar

मंगलामुखी के नृत्य पर थिरके कदम, झूमकर नाची टोली, मजार पर चढ़ाई चादर

बजते ढोल नगाडे़ और दुल्हन बनी मंगलामुखी के चाक पूजन उत्सव को देख हर कोई हैरान रह गया। देश भर से आए मंगलामुखी ने जमकर डांस किया और सेल्फी भी ली। आतिशबाजी के साथ फूलों की वर्षा की गई।

26 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
हादसे के बाद जाम लगाते लोगों को काबू करती पुलिस।
Muzaffarnagar

सड़क हादसे में दादी-पोते की मौत, दादा गंभीर रूप से घायल, मेरठ रेफर

26 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

विवाहित महिला के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

25 नवंबर 2018

बुजुर्ग महिला को सम्मानित करते अतिथि।
Muzaffarnagar

90 वर्ष से ऊपर के 55 बुजुर्गों का सम्मान

26 नवंबर 2018

महिला हिंसा के विरूद्ध 16 दिवसीय अभियान शुरू
Muzaffarnagar

महिला हिंसा के विरूद्ध 16 दिवसीय अभियान शुरू

26 नवंबर 2018

मां की कातिल के जेल जाने पर खाकी को साधुवाद
Muzaffarnagar

मां की कातिल के जेल जाने पर खाकी को साधुवाद

26 नवंबर 2018

30 नवंबर तक गन्ना भुगतान कराना चुनौती
Muzaffarnagar

30 नवंबर तक गन्ना भुगतान कराना चुनौती

25 नवंबर 2018

गनमैन की मौत पर आर्थिक सहायता के लिए मिल पर धरना
Muzaffarnagar

गनमैन की मौत पर आर्थिक सहायता के लिए मिल पर धरना

26 नवंबर 2018

किशोरियों व महिलाओं को पढ़ाया आत्मनिर्भरता का पाठ
Muzaffarnagar

किशोरियों व महिलाओं को पढ़ाया आत्मनिर्भरता का पाठ

26 नवंबर 2018

दम घोंट रहा आबोहवा का प्रदूषण
Muzaffarnagar

दम घोंट रहा आबोहवा का प्रदूषण

26 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

‘बीजेपी सरकार के साथ हूं, उनका गुलाम नहीं’

सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी के अध्यक्ष ओम प्रकाश राजभर ने एक बार फिर भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सरकार पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि मैं सरकार में शामिल हूं पर उनके गलत कामों का विरोध भी करता हूं, मैं किसी का गुलाम नहीं हूं।

11 नवंबर 2018

संगीत 1:17

मुजफ्फरनगर का नाम बदलने को लेकर संगीत सोम ने कही ये बड़ी बात

9 नवंबर 2018

हादसा 0:40

हवा में उड़ती आई कार ने महिला को रौंदा, एक झटके में गई जान

28 अक्टूबर 2018

क्राइम 1:48

हर बुर्के के पीछे नहीं होता खूबसूरत चेहरा, CCTV में कैद हुईं ऐसी तस्वीरें

21 सितंबर 2018

मुजफ्फरनगर 2:55

VIDEO: पुलिस की मौजूदगी में लड़की की किया ऐसे किडनैप, किया था लड़के से प्यार

5 सितंबर 2018

Related

मकान में कूदकर किशोरी से दुराचार का प्रयास
Muzaffarnagar

मकान में कूदकर किशोरी से दुराचार का प्रयास

26 नवंबर 2018

पुरानी रंजिश में परिवार पर हमला, तीन गंभीर
Muzaffarnagar

पुरानी रंजिश में परिवार पर हमला, तीन गंभीर

26 नवंबर 2018

बचनसिंह कॉलोनी से छात्रा संदिग्ध हालात में लापता
Muzaffarnagar

बचनसिंह कॉलोनी से छात्रा संदिग्ध हालात में लापता

26 नवंबर 2018

मकान पर छापा, लाखों रुपयों का चोरी का माल बरामद
Muzaffarnagar

मकान पर छापा, लाखों रुपयों का चोरी का माल बरामद

26 नवंबर 2018

मलीरा में किशोरी से छेड़छाड़, अश्लील हरकतें
Muzaffarnagar

मलीरा में किशोरी से छेड़छाड़, अश्लील हरकतें

26 नवंबर 2018

एक बालक के साथ कुकर्म, दूसरे से कुकर्म का प्रयास
Muzaffarnagar

एक बालक के साथ कुकर्म, दूसरे से कुकर्म का प्रयास

26 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.