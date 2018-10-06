शहर चुनें

शामली के अफसरों का जेल पर छापा

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 06 Oct 2018 11:47 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
शामली के अफसरों का जेल पर छापा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मुजफ्फरनगर। शामली जनपद के अफसरों ने शनिवार को त्रैमासिक निरीक्षण के तहत जिला कारागार पर आकस्मिक छापेमारी कर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। शनिवार को शामली के जिला जज कौटिल्य गौड़, डीएम इंद्र विक्रम सिंह व एएसपी अजय प्रताप सिंह अचानक जिला कारागार पहुंचे और अंदर पहुंचकर निरीक्षण किया। अफसरों ने जेल में बंद शामली के बंदियों से वार्ता करते हुए उन्हें जेल प्रशासन द्वारा दी जा रही सुविधाओं के बारे में जानकारी लेने के साथ ही जेल अस्पताल, रसोईघर आदि का निरीक्षण किया। अफसरों ने जेल के मुलाकाती रजिस्टर के साथ ही अन्य फाइलों को भी परखते हुए जेल अफसरों को जरूरी दिशा-निर्देश दिए। बाद में अफसर सब कुछ सामान्य होने की बात कहते हुए शामली लौट गए, जिसके बाद जेल अफसरों ने राहत की सांस ली। जेल अधीक्षक एके सक्सेना ने बताया कि निरीक्षण में सब सही पाया गया।

