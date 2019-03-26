शहर चुनें

चौधरी चरणसिंह को भूले नेता

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 12:31 AM IST
मुजफ्फरनगर। लोकसभा चुुनाव में नामांकन से पहले चौधरी चरण सिंह की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण करने की परंपरा को इस बार बड़ी पार्टियों के नेता भूल गए। नामांकन के आखिरी दिन गठबंधन प्रत्याशी चौधरी अजित सिंह और भाजपा प्रत्याशी संजीव बालियान सहित 22 लोगों ने पर्चे भरे। 20 सालों से चली आ रही परंपरा का किसी ने भी ख्याल नहीं रखा। किसान नेता चौधरी चरण सिंह की टाउन हॉल स्थित प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित करने कोई नहीं पहुंचा। नेता प्रतिमा पर आएंगे इसे लेकर लंबे समय से कचहरी में धरनारत विजय सिंह ने टाउन हाल में प्रतिमा परिसर की सफाई भी की थी, लेकिन वह दिन भर बाट ही जोहते रह गए, प्रतिमा पर श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित करने कोई नहीं आया।

पर्चा दाखिल करते डॉ. संजीव बालियान।
Muzaffarnagar

डॉ संजीव बालियान के पास 27 लाख रुपये, पत्नी हैं करोड़पति

भाजपा प्रत्याशी डॉ संजीव बालियान की संपत्ति में बीते पांच साल में तीन लाख 16 हजार रुपये की कमी आई है, जबकि उनकी पत्नी सुनीता देवी की संपत्ति में लगभग 52 लाख रुपये का इजाफा हुआ है।

26 मार्च 2019

26 मार्च 2019

स्वामी ओमानंद से आशीर्वाद लेते चौधरी अजित सिंह।
Muzaffarnagar

चौधरी अजित सिंह के पास चार राज्यों में जमीन

26 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Meerut

सीएम योगी के बाद अब पीएम मोदी करेंगे इस शहर में रैली, सियासी हलचल तेज

26 मार्च 2019

ग्रामीण की बाइक चोरी
Muzaffarnagar

ग्रामीण की बाइक चोरी

26 मार्च 2019

युवती को खाली मकान में खींचकर दुष्कर्म का प्रयास
Muzaffarnagar

युवती को खाली मकान में खींचकर दुष्कर्म का प्रयास

26 मार्च 2019

खूनी सड़कें: मां-बेटा समेत तीन की गई जान
Muzaffarnagar

खूनी सड़कें: मां-बेटा समेत तीन की गई जान

26 मार्च 2019

कासमपुर भुम्मा में डॉ. आंबेडकर की प्रतिमा तोड़ी, हंगामा
Muzaffarnagar

कासमपुर भुम्मा में डॉ. आंबेडकर की प्रतिमा तोड़ी, हंगामा

26 मार्च 2019

मां-बेटे का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दर्दनाक हादसा: ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली ने मां-बेटे को कुचला, तीन की मौत, मचा कोहराम

25 मार्च 2019

मतदाता जागरूकता को खिलाड़ियों ने निकाली रैली
Muzaffarnagar

मतदाता जागरूकता को खिलाड़ियों ने निकाली रैली

26 मार्च 2019

नशीला पदार्थ पिलाकर किशोरी से दुष्कर्म
Muzaffarnagar

नशीला पदार्थ पिलाकर किशोरी से दुष्कर्म

26 मार्च 2019

