शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन की रिहाई पर आतिशबाजी

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन की रिहाई पर आतिशबाजी

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 11:44 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन की रिहाई पर आतिशबाजी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जानसठ। वायु सेना के विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन की रिहाई को लेकर नगर पंचायत कार्यालय पर मिठाई बांटी और आतिशबाजी कर हिंदुस्तान जिंदाबाद व पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद के जमकर नारे लगाए।
शुक्रवार की शाम विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन को पाकिस्तान द्वारा रिहाई के समाचार आने के बाद नगर पंचायत कार्यालय पर कस्बेवासियों ने एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर कमांडर की रिहाई होने की बधाई दी और आतिशबाजी की। नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष प्रवेंद्र भड़ाना ने कहा कि देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा देश की अखंडता और सुरक्षा सर्वोपरि है। उन्होंने अपने मजबूत नेतृत्व के आगे पाकिस्तान को झुकने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया। पाकिस्तान को हमारे विग कमांडर को बिना शर्त छोड़ना पड़ा। यह पाकिस्तान की पराजय का ही नतीजा है। कमांडर की रिहाई होने पर सभी ने एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर बधाई दी। इस दौरान ब्रजेश रस्तोगी, अब्दुल्ला कुरैशी, अश्वनी चौधरी, निशांत कांबोज, मोहम्मद इरफान, अमरजीत सैनी, सुनील कश्यप, राजीव गुप्ता, टीटू उपाध्याय, अमित चौहान, लोकेश वर्मा उर्फ मोना, मोहम्मद आमिर आदि मौजूद रहे।

Recommended

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

अभिनंदन की वापसी पर दुनियाभर की मीडिया ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को ऐसे सराहा

1 मार्च 2019

शहीद पंकज के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़े लोग
Agra

शहादत को सलाम: तिरंगे में लिपटकर पहुंचा मथुरा का लाल, झुके शीश, हर आंख नम

1 मार्च 2019

abhinandan
Delhi NCR

चंद लम्हों में वतन लौटेंगे अभिनंदन, फ्लाइट में माता-पिता के लिए खड़े होकर बजाई गईं तालियां

1 मार्च 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Bollywood

अभिनंदन की वापसी पर बॉलीवुड खुश और सिद्धू के पाक पर बयान सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

1 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन
फिल्म
manmohan desai
sidhu, imran khan
Bollywood

अभिनंदन की वापसी पर बॉलीवुड खुश और सिद्धू के पाक पर बयान सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

1 मार्च 2019

balalkot attacks
Social Network

क्या सच में ये तस्वीरें पाकिस्तान में भारत के हवाई हमले से मची तबाही की हैं?

1 मार्च 2019

वाघा बॉर्डर
India News

थोड़ी देर में भारत में होगा 'अभिनंदन', वाघा बॉर्डर पर खुशियां मना रहे लोग

1 मार्च 2019

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

गरीबी
India News

वर्तमान में लगभग आधा देश सूखे की चपेट में - आईआईटी, गांधीनगर

1 मार्च 2019

farmers
India News

एक फीसदी घटेगा देश का अनाज उत्पादन, किसानों की बढ़ेगी कमाई

1 मार्च 2019

mnrega
India News

आम चुनाव में अब मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड से भी डाल सकेंगे वोट

1 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तान
Delhi NCR

चाणक्यपुरी में पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग की सुरक्षा बढ़ाई, भारी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मी तैनात 

1 मार्च 2019

Indian Airforce
India News

बालाकोट: फैक्टरी में तैयार मानव बम भारत, अफगानिस्तान, ईरान और बलूचिस्तान में भेजे जाते थे

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो)
China

सुषमा ने जैश-ए-मोहम्मद की हकीकत सामने रखी तो चीन ने दिया पाकिस्तान को झटका

27 फरवरी 2019

Border
India News

राजस्थान से लगती भारत-पाक सीमा पर तीनों सेना ने कमर कसी, धारा 144 लागू

28 फरवरी 2019

kim-trump
World

वियतनाम में जहां अमेरिका ने बम गिराए थे वहीं मिले ट्रंप-किम, पहली बार साथ में डिनर भी किया 

28 फरवरी 2019

Narendra Modi
Delhi NCR

पीएम ने रात भर जागकर रखी एयर स्ट्राइक पर नजर, तभी किया आराम जब...

27 फरवरी 2019

Jaish Training Camp
India News

बालाकोट: जैश-ए-मोहम्मद कैंप की वो तस्वीरें जहां आतंकियों को दिया जाता था प्रशिक्षण

27 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Shilanyas
Muzaffarnagar

जिले की 85 सड़कों का एक साथ शिलान्यास

जिले में खराब पड़ी छोटी-छोटी 85 सड़कों का जिला पंचायत के सभागार में शिलान्यास हुआ। एक से दो किमी तक की इन सड़कों से आम ग्रामीणों को सीधे लाभ होगा। लोनिवि की इन सड़कों पर 17 करोड़ 30 लाख खर्च होगा।

2 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
दो समुदाय के लोगों में संघर्ष
Meerut

बिजनौर में दो समुदाय में संघर्ष, जमकर पथराव, कई लोग घायल

1 मार्च 2019

tips
Muzaffarnagar

राज्यपाल ने डॉक्टरों को दिया अच्छे स्वास्थ्य का फार्मूला

1 मार्च 2019

लहूलुहान लांस नायक ने ढेर किए थे 12 आतंकी
Muzaffarnagar

लहूलुहान लांस नायक ने ढेर किए थे 12 आतंकी

1 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री श्रम योगी मानधन योजना में होंगे पंजीकरण
Muzaffarnagar

प्रधानमंत्री श्रम योगी मानधन योजना में होंगे पंजीकरण

1 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन की वतन लौटने पर पर जश्न
Muzaffarnagar

अभिनंदन की वतन लौटने पर पर जश्न

1 मार्च 2019

युवती को ई-रिकशा चालक ने किया अगवा करने का प्रयास
Muzaffarnagar

युवती को ई-रिकशा चालक ने किया अगवा करने का प्रयास

1 मार्च 2019

कविता गायन में गजलेश ने पाया प्रथम स्थान
Muzaffarnagar

कविता गायन में गजलेश ने पाया प्रथम स्थान

1 मार्च 2019

रैली निकालकर ग्रामीणों को किया जागरूक
Muzaffarnagar

रैली निकालकर ग्रामीणों को किया जागरूक

1 मार्च 2019

fight
Muzaffarnagar

सफाईकर्मियों से मारपीट, जान से मारने की धमकी दी

1 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

अमन गुलाटी नाम के लड़के ने बादाम पर बनाई अभिनंदन की तस्वीर,कही ये बात

एक तस्वीर यूपी के लखनऊ से सामने आई है। जहां पर अमन गुलाटी नाम के एक लड़के ने अभिनंदन की तस्वीर एक बादाम पर बनाकर इस जांबाज पायलट के घर वापसी के लिए दुआएं की थीं।

1 मार्च 2019

मथुरा शहीद 02:44

शहीद पंकज नौहवार के डेढ़ साल के बेटे ने जब मुखाग्नि दी तो लोगों की आंखे भर गईं

1 मार्च 2019

शहीद श्रद्धांजलि 0:59

पायलट विशाल पाण्डेय को यहां दी गई आखिरी विदाई, बड़गाम में हुए थे शहीद

1 मार्च 2019

EK DIN KA PM 1:46

एक दिन का पीएम बनाए जाने पर ये था बरेली के लोगों का जवाब

28 फरवरी 2019

दीपक 0:59

बडगाम में शहीद हुआ कानपुर का लाल, योगी सरकार के मंत्री ने परिवार को बंधाया ढांढस

27 फरवरी 2019

Related

पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर फरार हो रहे दो बदमाशों को दबोचा
Muzaffarnagar

पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर फरार हो रहे दो बदमाशों को दबोचा

1 मार्च 2019

joy
Muzaffarnagar

अभिनंदन के आने की खुशी में झूमे लोग

2 मार्च 2019

programm
Muzaffarnagar

डाक्टर आने को तैयार, सरकार भर्ती तो करे

1 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से युवक की मौत, सीमा विवाद में उलझी पुलिस

1 मार्च 2019

meeting
Muzaffarnagar

बैठक में कोरम पूरा हुए बिना सभी प्रस्ताव पास

1 मार्च 2019

मातृ भूमि की सेवा में जुटे रत्नमाला के बेटे
Muzaffarnagar

मातृ भूमि की सेवा में जुटे रत्नमाला के बेटे

1 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.