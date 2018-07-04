शहर चुनें

Muzaffarnagar ›   प्रतिमा के अनावरण समारोह की तैयारी शुरु

प्रतिमा के अनावरण समारोह की तैयारी शुरु

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 04 Jul 2018 12:46 AM IST
प्रतिमा के अनावरण समारोह की तैयारी शुरु
खतौली। गांव गालिबपुर में स्वर्गीय पूर्व विधायक रामपाल सैनी की प्रतिमा के अनावरण समारोह की तैयारी चल रही है। प्रतिमा का अनावरण प्रदेश के उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य करेंगे। कार्यक्रम के संयोजक किसान सेवा सहकारी समिति के चेयरमैन धर्मवीर सिंह सैनी ने बताया कि उप मुख्यमंत्री से पिछले सप्ताह लखनऊ में बातचीत हुई थी। 15 जुलाई के बाद उप मुख्यमंत्री कार्यक्रम निर्धारित हो जाएगा। कार्यक्रम की तैयारी को लेकर क्षेत्रीय लोगों से जनसंपर्क किया जा रहा है।

कार्यकारिणी का गठन
खतौली। उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के मानवाधिकार विभाग की बैठक तहसील में योगेश खारी एडवोकेट के चैंबर पर हुई। जिसमें जिलाध्यक्ष हर्ष वर्धन त्यागी ने कार्यकारिणी का गठन किया। कार्यकारिणी में जिला उपाध्यक्ष रामलाल प्रधान लिसौड़ा व बीरभान कटारिया, ब्लाक अध्यक्ष कालूराम अधाना, जिला सचिव शबाना बेगम, जिला सह सचिव अखिल त्यागी को मनोनीत किया है।

