कर्मचारियों ने काम बंद हड़ताल की

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 12:43 AM IST
कर्मचारियों ने काम बंद हड़ताल की
बुढ़ाना। ऑल यूनियन एंड एसोसिएशन ऑफ बीएसएनएल के आह्वान पर कस्बे के बीएसएनएल कर्मचारियों ने भी काम बंद कर हड़ताल की। सोमवार को बीएसएनएल के सभी कर्मचारियों ने कार्यालय परिसर में प्रदर्शन कर धरना दिया। कर्मचारियों ने एक जनवरी 2017 से दिया जाने वाला वेतन 15 प्रतिशत फिटमेंट के साथ लागू करने की मांग की। कर्मचारियों ने उपभोक्ताओं के हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए बीएसएनएल को भी 4 जी स्पेक्ट्रम दिए जाने की मांग की। सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारियों की एक जनवरी 2017 से पेंशन रिवाइज करने की मांग की गई। इस मौके पर कर्मचारी धर्मपाल, रामपाल, अजय, रामदयाल, गीतम, विक्रम सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

खतौली चीनी मिल में हंगामा करते शिव सैनिक।
Muzaffarnagar

शिवसैनिकों ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के श्रमिकों को कमरे से बाहर निकाला

खतौली में शिवसेना कार्यकर्ताओं ने खतौली शुगर मिल में काम करने वाले जम्मू-कश्मीर के मजदूरों को घेर लिया और हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया। आक्रोशित कार्यकर्ताओं ने मजदूरों को उनके कमरों से बाहर निकाल दिया।

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
बीएसए कार्यालय के बाहर हंगामा करते हिंदू संगठनों के लोग।
Muzaffarnagar

मुजफ्फरनगर के बीएसए ने पुलवामा हमले पर की अभद्र टिप्पणी

19 फरवरी 2019

सड़क हादसे में एक की मौत दूसरा गंभीर
Muzaffarnagar

सड़क हादसे में एक की मौत दूसरा गंभीर

19 फरवरी 2019

दरोगा के शव का गमगीन माहौल में अंतिम संस्कार
Muzaffarnagar

दरोगा के शव का गमगीन माहौल में अंतिम संस्कार

19 फरवरी 2019

मुजफ्फरनगर। 24 फरवरी को एक लाख किसानों को मिलेगा लाभ
Muzaffarnagar

मुजफ्फरनगर। 24 फरवरी को एक लाख किसानों को मिलेगा लाभ

19 फरवरी 2019

शर:लान्यास की तैयारियों में जुटे भाजपाई
Muzaffarnagar

शर:लान्यास की तैयारियों में जुटे भाजपाई

19 फरवरी 2019

स्थानांतरित हुए एसपी सिटी को दी विदाई
Muzaffarnagar

स्थानांतरित हुए एसपी सिटी को दी विदाई

19 फरवरी 2019

शराबी ने महिला से की छेड़खानी
Muzaffarnagar

शराबी ने महिला से की छेड़खानी

19 फरवरी 2019

डीएवी की टीम ने किया बेहतर प्रदर्शन
Muzaffarnagar

डीएवी की टीम ने किया बेहतर प्रदर्शन

19 फरवरी 2019

पैसेंजर ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर महिला की मौत
Muzaffarnagar

पैसेंजर ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर महिला की मौत

19 फरवरी 2019

महासंग्रामः अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ पहुंचा मुजफ्फरनगर, जानिए क्या हैं जनता की समस्याएं

अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ पहुंचा उत्तरप्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर जहां लोगों से जानी हमने उनकी समस्याएं। यहां देखिए मुजफ्फरनगर की जनता की प्रतिक्रिया।

16 फरवरी 2019

लड़कियों का वायरल वीडियो 1:16

ऐसे शुरू हो गई बीच सड़क पर युवतियों के बीच गुत्थम-गुत्था, देखिए वीडियो

19 जनवरी 2019

मुजफ्फरनगर 1:48

महिला कॉन्स्टेबल ने साथी पुलिसकर्मी पर लगाया रेप का आरोप

30 दिसंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 1:48

योगी सरकार नहीं दे रही मुजफ्फरनगर दंगे के आरोपियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा चलाने की इजाजत

25 दिसंबर 2018

नेशनल न्यूज

भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर बोले- देशभर के हनुमान मंदिरों पर कब्जा करें दलित

1 दिसंबर 2018

नौकरी का विचार छोड़ आत्मनिर्भर बनें युवक
Muzaffarnagar

नौकरी का विचार छोड़ आत्मनिर्भर बनें युवक

19 फरवरी 2019

सड़क हादसे में ट्रक का चालक घायल
Muzaffarnagar

सड़क हादसे में ट्रक का चालक घायल

19 फरवरी 2019

उद्यमियों की समस्याओं का समय से निस्तारण करें: डीएम
Muzaffarnagar

उद्यमियों की समस्याओं का समय से निस्तारण करें: डीएम

19 फरवरी 2019

स्वयं सेवकों ने गांव में की साफ-सफाई
Muzaffarnagar

स्वयं सेवकों ने गांव में की साफ-सफाई

19 फरवरी 2019

कूड़ेदान
Muzaffarnagar

मुजफ्फरनगर में खत्म होंगे डलावघर, सड़कों पर नहीं दिखेगा कूड़ा

19 फरवरी 2019

नरगिस मिस फेयरवेल और विनोद मिस्टर फेयरवेल बने
Muzaffarnagar

नरगिस मिस फेयरवेल और विनोद मिस्टर फेयरवेल बने

19 फरवरी 2019

