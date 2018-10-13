शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   पशु प्रदर्शनी में क्षेत्र के भैंसे ने दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया

पशु प्रदर्शनी में क्षेत्र के भैंसे ने दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 13 Oct 2018 11:37 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पशु प्रदर्शनी में किसान के भैंसें के दूसरा स्थान मिला
बुुढ़ाना। मेरठ के सरदार बल्लभभाई कृषि विश्वविद्यालय में अखिल भारतीय पशु प्रदर्शनी का आयोजन हुआ। इस पशु प्रदर्शनी में क्षेत्र के गांव चंधेडी निवासी किसान विपिन कुमार ने अपने मुर्रा नसल के भैंसें को लेकर भाग लिया। प्रदर्शनी में किसान के भैंसा ने अच्छी नसल में दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया। किसान ने बताया कि वह अपने भैंसें को नियमित भरपूर राशन खिलाता है। इस प्रमाण पत्र से किसान के घर में खुशी की लहर है।

