बारिश से सडक़ें जलमग्न, घरों में पानी घुसा

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 25 Sep 2018 12:01 AM IST
बारिश से सड़कें जलमग्न, घरों में पानी भरा
खतौली। सोमवार को लगातार दो घंटे तक हुई बारिश के कारण सड़कें जलमग्न हो गई। इतना ही नहीं लोगों के घरों तक में पानी घुस गया, जिससे परिवार के लोगों को परेशानियां उठी पड़ी। बारिश के के कारण जीटी रोड, पालिका रोड पर पानी भर गया। सड़कों पर पानी भरने से वाहनों को निकालने के लिए चालकों को भारी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। कई मोहल्लों में नाले ओवरफ्लो होने से उसका पानी घरों में घुस गया। परिजनों ने घर के अंदर से घुसे पानी को बाल्टियों से बाहर निकाला। किसान राजेंद्र, तेज सिंह, महिपाल, सतीश, बहादुर आदि किसानों का कहना है कि बारिश और हल्की हवा से गन्ने और धान की फसल को कम ही नुकसान पहुंचा है।

rain
Muzaffarnagar

चार घंटे झमाझम बारिश, शहर बन गया जलाशय

मौसम की अब तक की सबसे भारी वर्षा ने शहर को तालाब के रूप में तब्दील कर दिया। नगर की प्रमुख सड़कें दरिया बन गई। चार घंटे तक लगातार तेज वर्षा के चलते जो जहां था वह वहीं फंसा रह गया।

25 सितंबर 2018

लकडसंधा में युवती से छेड़छाड़ पर बखेड़ा
Muzaffarnagar

लकडसंधा में युवती से छेड़छाड़ पर बखेड़ा

25 सितंबर 2018

Cast clip on whitspeed by blowing dowry stuff
Muzaffarnagar

दहेज का सामान फूंककर व्हाट्सएप पर डाली क्लिप

25 सितंबर 2018

टूरिष्ट बस के चालक को जेल भेजा
Muzaffarnagar

टूरिष्ट बस के चालक को जेल भेजा

25 सितंबर 2018

जय शिव ज्वैलर्स में चोरी का आरोपी गैंग धरा
Muzaffarnagar

जय शिव ज्वैलर्स में चोरी का आरोपी गैंग धरा

25 सितंबर 2018

दवा व्यापारी 2
Muzaffarnagar

दवा व्यापारी 2

25 सितंबर 2018

हिंदू संगठनों के कार्यकर्ता एमपी से मिले
Muzaffarnagar

हिंदू संगठनों के कार्यकर्ता एमपी से मिले

25 सितंबर 2018

युवक पर फायरिंग का आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Muzaffarnagar

युवक पर फायरिंग का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

25 सितंबर 2018

सड़क पर अवैध कब्जा कर बना दिया स्कूल
Muzaffarnagar

सड़क पर अवैध कब्जा कर बना दिया स्कूल

25 सितंबर 2018

विभिन्न आरोपो मे तीन गिरफ्तार
Muzaffarnagar

विभिन्न आरोपो मे तीन गिरफ्तार

25 सितंबर 2018

