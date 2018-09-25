शहर चुनें

सतेंद्र को मिली हिंदी में पीएचडी की उपाधि

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 25 Sep 2018 12:00 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सतेंद्र को मिली हिंदी में पीएचडी की उपाधि
चरथावल। मेरठ में चौधरी चरणसिंह विश्वविद्यालय में आयोजित दीक्षांत समारोह में दलीपपुरा गांव के सतेंद्र कुमार को हिंदी विषय में पीएचडी की मानद उपाधि प्रदान की गई। इस कामयाबी पर परिजन उत्साहित हैं।
ब्लॉक के दलीपपुरा निवासी रतन सिंह के बेटे सतेंद्र हिंदी विषय में चौधरी चरणसिंह विश्वविद्यालय से पीएचडी कर रहे थे। सोमवार को वह मेरठ में दीक्षांत समारोह के साक्षी बने। उपाधि मिलने से गदगद सतेंद्र बताते हैं कि उन्होंने तीन बार यूजीसी से हिंदी में नेट की परीक्षा पास कर चुके हैं। पिछले छह सालों से वह बघरा के स्वामी कल्याणदेव डिग्री कॉलेज में हिंदी प्रवक्ता हैं। गांधी इंटर कॉलेज चरथावल से इंटर और एसडी पीजी कॉलेज से बीए एवं एमए की परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण कर चुके सतेंद्र कहते है कि हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा भाषा है। कुछ लोग भ्रमित हैं कि हिंदी विषय रुचि का नहीं है।




  









rain
Muzaffarnagar

चार घंटे झमाझम बारिश, शहर बन गया जलाशय

मौसम की अब तक की सबसे भारी वर्षा ने शहर को तालाब के रूप में तब्दील कर दिया। नगर की प्रमुख सड़कें दरिया बन गई। चार घंटे तक लगातार तेज वर्षा के चलते जो जहां था वह वहीं फंसा रह गया।

25 सितंबर 2018

लकडसंधा में युवती से छेड़छाड़ पर बखेड़ा
Muzaffarnagar

लकडसंधा में युवती से छेड़छाड़ पर बखेड़ा

25 सितंबर 2018

Cast clip on whitspeed by blowing dowry stuff
Muzaffarnagar

दहेज का सामान फूंककर व्हाट्सएप पर डाली क्लिप

25 सितंबर 2018

टूरिष्ट बस के चालक को जेल भेजा
Muzaffarnagar

टूरिष्ट बस के चालक को जेल भेजा

25 सितंबर 2018

जय शिव ज्वैलर्स में चोरी का आरोपी गैंग धरा
Muzaffarnagar

जय शिव ज्वैलर्स में चोरी का आरोपी गैंग धरा

25 सितंबर 2018

दवा व्यापारी 2
Muzaffarnagar

दवा व्यापारी 2

25 सितंबर 2018

हिंदू संगठनों के कार्यकर्ता एमपी से मिले
Muzaffarnagar

हिंदू संगठनों के कार्यकर्ता एमपी से मिले

25 सितंबर 2018

युवक पर फायरिंग का आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Muzaffarnagar

युवक पर फायरिंग का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

25 सितंबर 2018

सड़क पर अवैध कब्जा कर बना दिया स्कूल
Muzaffarnagar

सड़क पर अवैध कब्जा कर बना दिया स्कूल

25 सितंबर 2018

विभिन्न आरोपो मे तीन गिरफ्तार
Muzaffarnagar

विभिन्न आरोपो मे तीन गिरफ्तार

25 सितंबर 2018

