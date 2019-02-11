शहर चुनें


गांव-गांव में नशा विरोधी कमेटियों का गठन करे प्रशासन

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 11 Feb 2019 12:51 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
गांव-गांव में नशा विरोधी कमेटियां गठित करने की मांग
देवबंद। सैनपुर स्थित अंबेडकर पार्क में अंबेडकर शोध एवं मानव विकास संस्थान की ओर से शोकसभा आयोजित की गई। इसमें जहरीले शराब कांड में मारे गए व्यक्तियों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की गई।
संस्थान के संस्थापक रामकरण बौद्ध ने कहा कि शराब अनेक बुराइयों और अपराध की जड़ है। इसके अलावा हत्या, बलात्कार, चोरी झगड़े सहित अनेक बीमारियों की जड़ शराब है। यह बुराई शासन प्रशासन के दृढ़ निश्चय से ही समाप्त हो सकती है। उन्होंने सरकार से शराब पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाने की मांग की है। दलित सेना के जिलाध्यक्ष शिवकुमार ने कहा कि शराब कांड में मरने वाले अधिकांश 25 से 45 वर्ष तक के हैं। उनके बच्चे अनाथ हो गए हैं। इस दशा में मृतक परिवारों को 10 लाख रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता दी जानी चाहिए। साथ ही इस बुराई पर नियंत्रण रखने के लिए गांव-गांव में नशा विरोधी कमेटियों का गठन किया जाए। सभा में सुमित, संदीप, अनिल बौद्ध, इमरान, नरेश, सुभाष बौद्ध, अविनाश, राजकुमार, अभिषेक आदि रहे।






