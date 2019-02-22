शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   359 ने छोड़ी इंटर की परीक्षा

359 ने छोड़ी इंटर की परीक्षा

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 12:31 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मुजफ्फरनगर। बृहस्पतिवार को इंटरमीडिएट कंप्यूटर, शस्य विज्ञान एवं नागरिक शास्त्र के प्रश्न पत्र में 359 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा छोड़ दी। हाईस्कूल में रंजन कला में जिले में एक भी परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत नहीं था। इंटर कंप्यूटर में 594 में से 583 ने परीक्षा दी जबकि शस्य विज्ञान में आठ में से पांच उपस्थित रहे। दूसरी पाली में नागरिक शास्त्र के 5884 परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत थे। इनमें से 5539 ने परीक्षा दी और 345 अनुपस्थित रहे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

martyr major vibhuti dhaundiyal, nikita dhaundiyal
Dehradun

पुलवामा एनकांउटर: शहीद मेजर की छोटी सी लव स्टोरी ने दुनिया को किया भावुक, पढ़कर भीग जाएंगी आंखें

21 फरवरी 2019

pm modi
Dehradun

Predictions 2019 : पीएम मोदी को लेकर बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, जाने-माने ज्योतिषी का दावा टल सकता है आम चुनाव

21 फरवरी 2019

साहिल गांधी का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

Pics: 5 साल के बेटे ने साहिल गांधी को दी मुखाग्नि, दिलेर मां ने ऐसे विदा किया, जज्बे को सलाम

21 फरवरी 2019

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग बाबा वैद्यनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग बाबा वैद्यनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

21 फरवरी 2019

मेजर विभूति की अंत्येष्टि
Dehradun

शहीद मेजर विभूति की पत्नी बोलीं, आपने झूठ कहा कि मुझसे प्यार करते हो, आप देश से ज्यादा प्यार करते थे

21 फरवरी 2019

Vegetables Pakistan
Bizarre News

भारत की कार्रवाई का असर, पाकिस्तान में 180 रुपये किलो मिल रहा टमाटर, दूसरी सब्जियों के भी दाम बढ़े

21 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

देश का पहला रोबोट
India News

केरल पुलिस में काम करेगा देश का पहला रोबोट, ये हैं खूबियां

21 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

crude oil Bath
Bizarre News

यहां तेल से भरे बाथटब में नहाने के लिए दुनियाभर से आते हैं लोग, वजह है बेहद खास

20 फरवरी 2019

Poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be included in the 8th class textbook said NCERT
India News

8वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई जाएगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की कविता 'कदम मिलाकार चलना होगा'

20 फरवरी 2019

सुहागरात
Bizarre News

हनीमून की रात खुला पति का गहरा राज, हताश पत्नी ने दुनिया को बताई सच्चाई

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

सहयोगियों के प्रति भाजपा का रवैया बदला इसलिए गठबंधन को राजी हुए : उद्धव

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

21 फरवरी 2019

Shivaji Maharaj
Bizarre News

5000 सैनिकों को चकमा देकर आगरा के किले से भाग निकले थे शिवाजी महाराज, मुगल सेना को ऐसे चटाई थी धूल

19 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

एक थप्पड़ में ही सब उगलने लगा था जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

विकास योजनाओं का बटन दबाकर शिलान्यास करते केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी।
Muzaffarnagar

पांच हजार करोड़ की परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास

केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने जिले में पांच हजार करोड़ की परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास किया। उन्होंने पानीपत-खटीमा फोरलाइन राजमार्ग बनाने और मेरठ-करनाल राजमार्ग के चौड़ीकरण का शिलान्यास किया गया।

22 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
बाईपास के विरोध में भाजपा रैली का किया बहिष्कार
Muzaffarnagar

बाईपास के विरोध में भाजपा रैली का किया बहिष्कार

22 फरवरी 2019

तस्करी कर ले जाई जा रही लाखों की शराब पकड़ी
Muzaffarnagar

तस्करी कर ले जाई जा रही लाखों की शराब पकड़ी

22 फरवरी 2019

दुष्कर्म के मामले में रिपोर्ट दर्ज, आरोपी दबोचा
Muzaffarnagar

दुष्कर्म के मामले में रिपोर्ट दर्ज, आरोपी दबोचा

22 फरवरी 2019

शुकतीर्थ-करनाल फोरलेन हाईवे बनेगा
Muzaffarnagar

शुकतीर्थ-करनाल फोरलेन हाईवे बनेगा

22 फरवरी 2019

पांच हजार करोड़ की परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास
Muzaffarnagar

पांच हजार करोड़ की परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास

22 फरवरी 2019

जिले को मिली एएलएस एंबुलेंस
Muzaffarnagar

जिले को मिली एएलएस एंबुलेंस

22 फरवरी 2019

जफर सलमानी पर राजद्रोह की धारा भी लगा दी गई
Muzaffarnagar

जफर सलमानी पर राजद्रोह की धारा भी लगा दी गई

22 फरवरी 2019

खाटू श्याम जी की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा हुई
Muzaffarnagar

खाटू श्याम जी की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा हुई

22 फरवरी 2019

खेड़ामस्तान में हनुमान मेले का शुभारंभ
Muzaffarnagar

खेड़ामस्तान में हनुमान मेले का शुभारंभ

22 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

महासंग्रामः अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ पहुंचा मुजफ्फरनगर, जानिए क्या हैं जनता की समस्याएं

अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ पहुंचा उत्तरप्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर जहां लोगों से जानी हमने उनकी समस्याएं। यहां देखिए मुजफ्फरनगर की जनता की प्रतिक्रिया।

16 फरवरी 2019

लड़कियों का वायरल वीडियो 1:16

ऐसे शुरू हो गई बीच सड़क पर युवतियों के बीच गुत्थम-गुत्था, देखिए वीडियो

19 जनवरी 2019

मुजफ्फरनगर 1:48

महिला कॉन्स्टेबल ने साथी पुलिसकर्मी पर लगाया रेप का आरोप

30 दिसंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 1:48

योगी सरकार नहीं दे रही मुजफ्फरनगर दंगे के आरोपियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा चलाने की इजाजत

25 दिसंबर 2018

नेशनल न्यूज

भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर बोले- देशभर के हनुमान मंदिरों पर कब्जा करें दलित

1 दिसंबर 2018

Related

समुद्र में फेंकनी पडेगी चीनी: गडकरी
Muzaffarnagar

समुद्र में फेंकनी पडेगी चीनी: गडकरी

22 फरवरी 2019

पीनना में घर से नकदी-जेवर व कारतूस चोरी
Muzaffarnagar

पीनना में घर से नकदी-जेवर व कारतूस चोरी

22 फरवरी 2019

सीएचसी में युवक की लाश मिलने से सनसनी
Muzaffarnagar

सीएचसी में युवक की लाश मिलने से सनसनी

22 फरवरी 2019

मेरा पांच साल का सपना साकार हुआ: बालियान
Muzaffarnagar

मेरा पांच साल का सपना साकार हुआ: बालियान

22 फरवरी 2019

बी.फार्मा चतुर्थ वर्ष में छात्राएं रहीं अव्वल
Muzaffarnagar

बी.फार्मा चतुर्थ वर्ष में छात्राएं रहीं अव्वल

22 फरवरी 2019

घर में सो रहे युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या
Muzaffarnagar

घर में सो रहे युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या

22 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.