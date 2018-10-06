शहर चुनें

शबाब जैदी ने पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणव मुखर्जी से की शिष्टाचार भेंट

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 06 Oct 2018 11:50 PM IST
शबाब जैदी ने पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणव
मुजफ्फरनगर। पूर्व राज्यमंत्री एवं वरिष्ठ सपा नेता शबाब जैदी के नेतृत्व में गए प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने दिल्ली में पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणव मुखर्जी से शिष्टाचार भेंट की। जैदी ने उन्हें पश्चिमी यूपी की सामाजिक एवं आर्थिक विषयों पर जानकारी दी। उनके साथ सिंडिकेट बैंक के पूूर्व प्रबंधक खुर्शीद जैदी आदि ने मुखर्जी से मुलाकात की।
पूर्व सीएम कोश्यारी ने दी मालती शर्मा को श्रद्धांजलि
मुजफ्फरनगर। पूर्व सांसद मालती शर्मा के आवास द्वारिकापुरी पहुंचे उत्तराखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। कोश्यारी ने दिवंगत पूर्व मंत्री मालती शर्मा के राजनैतिक जीवन से जुड़े प्रसंग सुनाए। इस दौरान विधायक कपिल देव अग्रवाल, पूर्व विधायक अशोक कंसल, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ सुधीर सैनी, नितिन मलिक, सहकारी बैंक चेयरमैन सतपाल सिंह पाल, अल्पसंख्यक आयोग सदस्य सुखदर्शन सिंह बेदी, विजय शुक्ला आदि मौजूद रहे।
शाबाद त्यागी बने भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष
मुजफ्फरनगर। भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हैदर अब्बास जैदी ने शहर निवासी शादाब त्यागी को मोर्चा का जिलाध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया है।

