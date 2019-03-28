शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   कालोनियों के लोग अंधेरे में जीने को मजबूर

कालोनियों के लोग अंधेरे में जीने को मजबूर

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 12:53 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
विद्युत निगम के खिलाफ रोष जताया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जानसठ। तीन माह से कस्बे की दो कालोनियों के लोग अंधेरे में जीवन जीने को मजबूर हैं। नया ट्रांसफार्मर न लगाए जाने से कालोनी के लोगों में विद्युत निगम के प्रति आक्रोश है।
कस्बे के पास स्थित गंगा विहार व प्रेम विहार कॉलोनी के लिए एक ट्रांसफार्मर गांव वाजिदपुर कव्वाली रोड पर तीन माह पूर्व लगाया गया था। जिसके लगने के तीन चार दिन बाद ही ट्रांसफार्मर चोरी हो गया था। जिसकी सूचना विद्युत अधिकारियों को दे दी गई थी। तीन माह बीत जाने के बाद भी ट्रांसफार्मर नहीं लगाया गया। जिस कारण कॉलोनीवासी अंधेरे में जीवन यापन करने को मजबूर हैं। कालोनी निवासी सूरज, अमित, विनोद, संजीव, सोहित ने बताया कि विद्युत अधिकारियों के चक्कर काट कर पूरी कालोनी वाले परेशान हो गए हैं, मगर ट्रांसफार्मर नहीं लगाया गया। विद्युत एसडीओ भुवन राज सिंह भी शीघ्र ट्रांसफार्मर लगाने का आश्वासन देते हैं, लेकिन अभी नहीं लगवाया गया है। कालोनीवासियों ने डीएम को पत्र भेजकर शीघ्र ट्रांसफार्मर लगवाने की मांग की है।

Recommended

Know what is the rafale aircraft deal
India News

राफेल विमान सौदा: ये है पूरी कहानी जिस पर मचा है सियासी घमासान

27 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

मलाइका की शादी की पूरी डिटेल हुई LEAK, 12 साल छोटे अर्जुन से करेंगी शादी?

27 मार्च 2019

Malaika Arjun
मलाइका अरोड़ा
मलाइका अरोड़ा
Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

मलाइका की शादी की पूरी डिटेल हुई LEAK, 12 साल छोटे अर्जुन से करेंगी शादी?

27 मार्च 2019

हस्तरेखा
Palmistry

कंगाल बनाए रखता है हथेली पर बना ये निशान, देखें कहीं आपकी हथेली पर तो नहीं है

27 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Last male northern white rhino sudan died in kenya
Rest of World

दुनिया के आखिरी उत्तरी सफेद नर गैंडे 'सुडान' की मौत, प्रजाति का अंत

27 मार्च 2019

एंटी सैटेलाइट मिशिन
India News

भारत बना अंतरिक्ष की महाशक्ति, तीन मिनट में 300 किलोमीटर दूर 'दुश्मन' ध्वस्त

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मिशन शक्ति: भारत ने अंतरिक्ष में मार करने वाली मिसाइल का किया सफल परीक्षण, जानिए खूबियां

27 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भाजपा ने इन आठ महिलाओं को बनाया है उम्मीदवार
Lucknow

भाजपा ने यूपी में आठ महिलाओं को बनाया प्रत्याशी, 13 सांसदों का कटा टिकट

27 मार्च 2019

किम जोंग उन
World

फोटोग्राफर के कैमरे से भीड़ में छिप गई तानाशाह किम जोंग की गर्दन, नौकरी से निकाला

27 मार्च 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मलेरिया के कारण हुई मौत ‘दुर्घटना’ नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

27 मार्च 2019

एंटोनियो गुटेरस
America

सोशल मीडिया से ‘जंगल में आग की तरह फैल’ रही नफरत : संयुक्त राष्ट्र

27 मार्च 2019

राजनीतिक दल (लोगो)
India News

पारदर्शिता का दावा करने वाले राजनीतिक दलों ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर छिपा लिया चंदा...

27 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
PNB Logo
India News

रिजर्व बैंक ने पीएनबी पर लगाया 2 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चेन्नई के पास दम घुटने से एक ही परिवार के तीन समेत कुल छह लोगों की मौत

26 मार्च 2019

स्कार्टलैंड यार्ड होटल
World

भारतीय ने फाइव स्टार होटल में बदला 1829 का स्कॉर्टलैंड यार्ड बिल्डिंग, खर्च किए 685 करोड़ रुपये

26 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

मोदी-शाह-योगी करेंगे 125-125 रैलियों को संबोधित, तिकड़ी संभालेगी प्रचार का मोर्चा

26 मार्च 2019

एम्स में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

एम्स ट्रामा सेंटर एक महीने तक रह सकता है बाधित, नए मरीजों को नहीं किया जा रहा भर्ती

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भाजपा में शामिल हुए बसपा नेता
Meerut

मिशन 2019: बसपा को लगा तगड़ा झटका, भाजपा में शामिल हुए कई दिग्गज नेता

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले बसपा को तगड़ा झटका लगा है। भाजपा के कार्यालय में प्रदेशाध्यक्ष महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय की उपस्थिति में बसपा और लोकदल के कई बड़े नेता भाजपा में शामिल हो गए।

28 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Meerut

मिशन 2019: PM मोदी आज क्रांतिधरा से भरेंगे चुनावी हुंकार, CM योगी सहित मंच पर रहेंगे ये बड़े नेता

27 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी की जनसभी को लेकर बात करते पुलिस अधिकारी
Meerut

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की रैली को लेकर प्रशासन सतर्क, एनएच-58 पर रहेगी ट्रकों की 'नो एंट्री'

28 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
Meerut

पंचायत में एलान, लोकसभा चुनाव में नहीं देंगे वोट, प्रत्याशियों के लिए कही यह बड़ी बात

28 मार्च 2019

आरएन स्कूल का परीक्षाफल घोषित
Muzaffarnagar

आरएन स्कूल का परीक्षाफल घोषित

28 मार्च 2019

स्वच्छ भारत पर कलाकृति से दिया संदेश
Muzaffarnagar

स्वच्छ भारत पर कलाकृति से दिया संदेश

28 मार्च 2019

क्रिकेट टीमों के चयन को 29 से होंगे मैच
Muzaffarnagar

क्रिकेट टीमों के चयन को 29 से होंगे मैच

28 मार्च 2019

टीवी की लाइव डिबेट में हंगामा करते कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

टीवी डिबेट में भाजपा-सपा और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का हंगामा, एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ की जमकर नारेबाजी

27 मार्च 2019

पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी देते भीम आर्मी कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

भीम आर्मी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने लगाया जाम, कार्रवाई की मांग लेकर किया जमकर हंगामा

27 मार्च 2019

आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी को थाने में हंगामा, दो गिरफ्तार
Muzaffarnagar

आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी को थाने में हंगामा, दो गिरफ्तार

28 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

माता सीता ने यहां करवाया था ऋषियों को भोजन, हर साल आते हैं लाखों श्रद्धालु

चित्रकूट में ऐतिहासिक और पौराणिक महत्व की कई जगह हैं। इन्हीं जगहों में से एक है सीता रसोई और हनुमान धारा मंदिर। आइए आपको लेकर चलते हैं चित्रकूट के इन एतिहासिक स्थानों के बारे में।

27 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 00:31

यूपी में सियासी सरगर्मियां तेज, प्रियंका का योगी पर वार

27 मार्च 2019

भाजपा एमएलए 0:54

जब पगड़ी उतारकर भाजपा विधायक ने मांगे वोट

27 मार्च 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 3:29

बनारस में इस दुकान के पान के दीवाने हैं लोग, दूर-दूर तक मशहूर है दुकान

27 मार्च 2019

हरदोई 3:02

हरदोई के सांसद ने दिया पार्टी कार्यालय के चौकीदार को सौंपा त्यागपत्र, देखिए क्या थी वजह

27 मार्च 2019

Related

एक दिवसीय सॉफ्टवेयर प्रशिक्षण
Muzaffarnagar

एक दिवसीय सॉफ्टवेयर प्रशिक्षण

28 मार्च 2019

बदमाशों के पास से कारबाइन बरामद
Meerut

यूपी: पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े दो शातिर बदमाश, एक कारबाईन समेत तमंचा बरामद

27 मार्च 2019

उर्स के तीसरे दिन कुल शरीफ का आयोजन
Muzaffarnagar

उर्स के तीसरे दिन कुल शरीफ का आयोजन

28 मार्च 2019

पुलिस ने 2.26 लाख रुपये की नगदी पकड़ी
Muzaffarnagar

पुलिस ने 2.26 लाख रुपये की नगदी पकड़ी

28 मार्च 2019

बेटियां आगे बढ़ कर अपनी पहचान बनाए
Muzaffarnagar

बेटियां आगे बढ़ कर अपनी पहचान बनाए

28 मार्च 2019

मेधावी छात्रों को पुरस्कार वितरण
Muzaffarnagar

मेधावी छात्रों को पुरस्कार वितरण

28 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.