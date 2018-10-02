शहर चुनें

Muzaffarnagar

भाकियू अंबावता दिल्ली पहुंच कर करेगी प्रदर्शन

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 02 Oct 2018 12:10 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में आज किसान करेंगे प्रदर्शन
जानसठ। भारतीय किसान यूनियन (अंबावत) की आयोजित सभा में गांधी जयंती पर सभी किसानों से अधिक संख्या में दिल्ली पहुंचने की अपील की गई है। दिल्ली में किसानों की समस्याओं को लेकर प्रदर्शन होगा।
गांव नाईपुरा में भाकियू अंबावत की सभा दीपक कुमार के आवास पर जिलाध्यक्ष चौधरी संजीव तोमर की अध्यक्षता में हुई। जिलाध्यक्ष ने सभी किसानों से आह्वान किया कि किसान दो अक्तूबर को दिल्ली विजय घाट पर भारी संख्या में पहुंचे। वहीं, जिलाध्यक्ष ने पिछले कुछ दिनों पूर्व भाकियू अंबावत के कार्यकर्ताओं पर हुई लाठीचार्ज की निंदा की। सभा में दीपक को युवा ब्लाक अध्यक्ष जानसठ बनाया गया। अध्यक्षता शिवराज सिंह और संचालन अखिलेश चौधरी ने किया। इस मौके पर अजय त्यागी, आशीष शर्मा, शेरु, राम सिंह, अशोक कुमार आदि मौजूद रहे।




  







muder
Muzaffarnagar

निकाह के लिए दबाव बनाने पर की हत्या

निकाह के लिए दबाव बनाने पर हत्यारोपी प्रेमी ने महिला की गला दबाकर हत्या कर उसके शव को लोई के जंगल में फेंक दिया। बुढ़ाना पुलिस ने हत्यारोपी प्रेमी को गिरफ्तार कर उसकी निशानदेही पर विवाहिता का शव बरामद कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

2 अक्टूबर 2018

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान
Muzaffarnagar

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान

2 अक्टूबर 2018

जीआईसी मैदान में आज फहरेगा 131 फुट ऊंचा तिरंगा
Muzaffarnagar

जीआईसी मैदान में आज फहरेगा 131 फुट ऊंचा तिरंगा

2 अक्टूबर 2018

खाद्यान्न घोटाले में पूर्ति निरीक्षक सस्पेंड
Muzaffarnagar

खाद्यान्न घोटाले में पूर्ति निरीक्षक सस्पेंड

2 अक्टूबर 2018

खेतों में अवशेष न जलाए किसान
Muzaffarnagar

खेतों में अवशेष न जलाए किसान

2 अक्टूबर 2018

स्वच्छता पर पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता हुई
Muzaffarnagar

स्वच्छता पर पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता हुई

2 अक्टूबर 2018

ताबड़तोड़ लूट करने के आरोपी गैंगस्टर में निरुद्ध01द्वठ्ठद्द22ह्म्
Muzaffarnagar

ताबड़तोड़ लूट करने के आरोपी गैंगस्टर में निरुद्ध01द्वठ्ठद्द22ह्म्

2 अक्टूबर 2018

स्कूल में गांधी जी व शास्त्री को याद किया
Muzaffarnagar

स्कूल में गांधी जी व शास्त्री को याद किया

2 अक्टूबर 2018

स्वच्छता से ही मनुष्य का जीवन स्वस्थ है-विधायक
Muzaffarnagar

स्वच्छता से ही मनुष्य का जीवन स्वस्थ है-विधायक

2 अक्टूबर 2018

बच्चों के झगड़े में भिड़े दो पक्ष, कई घायल
Muzaffarnagar

बच्चों के झगड़े में भिड़े दो पक्ष, कई घायल

2 अक्टूबर 2018

