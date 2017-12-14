शहर चुनें

Muzaffarnagar ›   स्काउट गाइड कैंप का समापन

स्काउट गाइड कैंप का समापन

Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 12:59 AM IST
स्काउट गाइड कैंप का समापन
जानसठ। गोल्डन बेल्स पब्लिक स्कूल में तीन दिवसीय स्काउट गाइड कैंप का समापन रंगारंग सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर किया गया। कैंप में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने वाले छात्रों को पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया गया।
सिखेड़ा क्षेत्र के पब्लिक स्कूल में तीन दिवसीय स्काउट गाइड कैंप का समापन रंगारंग सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम द्वारा किया गया। छात्र छात्राओं ने कैंप में तंबू लगाकर उसे सुंदर ढंग से सजाया। कैंप में जिला संगठन कमिश्नर गाइड प्रभा दलीय भी मौजूद रहे। स्कूल प्रबंधक अरविंद कुमार ने बताया कि स्काउट गाइड का देश में अपना ही अलग वजूद है, यह प्रकृति आपदा व संकट के समय सेवा करने का काम करते हैं। शिविर में प्रधानाचार्या रितु गर्ग ने भविष्य में जरूरत पड़ने पर अपने इस प्रशिक्षण का प्रयोग करने के लिए छात्र छात्राओं को उत्साहित किया। प्रबंधक द्वारा सुंदर टेंट लगाने वाले बच्चों को पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया।

