रतनपुरी क्षेत्र में फ्लैग मार्च निकाला

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 12:01 AM IST
रतनपुरी क्षेत्र में फ्लैग मार्च निकाला
रतनपुरी। लोकसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर पुलिस ने सीओ बुढ़ाना विजय प्रकाश सिंह के नेतृत्व में अर्द्धसैनिक बलों के साथ क्षेत्र के गांवों में फ्लैग मार्च निकाला। थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक कमल सिंह चौहान ने सीओ बुढ़ाना के नेतृत्व में रेलवे सुरक्षा विशेष बल की 9वीं बटालियन के असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट नेपाल सिंह भाटी, सब इंस्पेक्टर यशपाल सिंह भगत और जवानों के साथ गांव कल्याणपुर, रतनपुरी, टोडा, भनवाड़ा, नंगला, रियावली, मंडावली खादर आदि गांवों में लोकसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर फ्लैग मार्च किया। सीओ ने लोगों से शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से निर्भीक होकर निष्पक्ष मतदान करने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस प्रशासन चुनाव को शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न कराने हेतु पूर्णतया प्रतिबद्ध है। चुनाव में गड़बड़ी करने वालों को किसी भी सूरत में बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। फ्लैग मार्च के दौरान लोगों को सुरक्षा का अहसास कराते हुए आदर्श चुनाव आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन करने वालों के विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई करने की चेतावनी भी दी गई।

