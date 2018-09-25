शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   सड़क हादसे में दंपति व बेटा घायल

सड़क हादसे में दंपति व बेटा घायल

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 25 Sep 2018 12:00 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
हादसे में दंपति व बेटा घायल
विज्ञापन
खतौली। मीरापुर-खतौली रोड पर बाइकों की भिड़ंत में दंपति और बेटा घायल हो गए। बहसूमा निवासी प्रवीण अपनी पत्नी अन्नू व अपने छह माह के पुत्र को बाइक पर साथ लेकर रतनपुरी के गांव समौली से रविवार को बाइक से वापस अपने घर जा रहे थे। मीरापुर व खतौली मार्ग पर गांव खेड़ीकुरैश के पास सामने से तेजी से आ रहे बाइक सवार रामनगर निवासी नामनरेश ने दंपति की बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर लगने से दंपति व उनका बेटा घायल हो गए। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां पर चिकित्सकों ने घायलों को मेरठ के लिए रेफर कर दिया। गंभीर रूप से घायल अन्नू को मेरठ के हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

Recommended

d
Weird Stories

मरम्मत के लिए बुलाया था मिस्त्री, बेटियों के कमरे में ऐसी हरकत करते पकड़ा तो चौंक पड़ा कपल

24 सितंबर 2018

weekly rashifal 2018: weekly horoscope 24 september to 30 september fourth week of september month
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 24 से 30 सितंबर: महीने का आखिरी हफ्ता कुछ राशियों के लिए रहेगा लकी

24 सितंबर 2018

Heavy rain in himachal pradesh and Shimla two boy one girl swept away in river parvati kullu
Shimla

हिमाचल प्रदेश: बारिश का कहर, चार बहे, तीन की मौत, बौद्ध भिक्षुओं समेत डेढ़ हजार लोग फंसे

24 सितंबर 2018

Cricket News

भारत-पाक मैच में चहल ने जड़ा 'पचासा', ऐसा करने वाले बने दूसरे क्रिकेटर

24 सितंबर 2018

Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal-rohit
Yuzvendra Chahal
Kuldeep Chahal
Cricket News

भारत-पाक मैच में चहल ने जड़ा 'पचासा', ऐसा करने वाले बने दूसरे क्रिकेटर

24 सितंबर 2018

Cricket News

शतकवीर धवन के बल्ले से निकला अब तक का सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, पाकिस्तान के महान खिलाड़ी को पीछे छोड़ा

24 सितंबर 2018

शिखर धवन
रोहित शर्मा और शिखर धवन
shikhar dhawan
shikhar dhawan
Cricket News

शतकवीर धवन के बल्ले से निकला अब तक का सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, पाकिस्तान के महान खिलाड़ी को पीछे छोड़ा

24 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

15 फिल्मों के बाद ही इस एक्टर ने छोड़ दी थी इंडस्ट्री, अब एग्जीक्यूटिव की नौकरी कर चला रहे घर

24 सितंबर 2018

tariq khan
tariq khan
तारिक खान
तारिक खान
Bollywood

15 फिल्मों के बाद ही इस एक्टर ने छोड़ दी थी इंडस्ट्री, अब एग्जीक्यूटिव की नौकरी कर चला रहे घर

24 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

nailpaint
Beauty tips

लंबे नाखून करने के लिए अपनाएं ये टिप्स, दो हफ्ते में दिखेगा पॉजीटिव असर

24 सितंबर 2018

facial
Beauty tips

फेशियल कराने के बाद भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 काम, वरना भुगतना पड़ सकता है अंजाम

24 सितंबर 2018

Husband Wife Jokes
Jokes

फेरों के टाइम पत्नी ने कही ऐसी बात, पति हो गया बेहोश

24 सितंबर 2018

bigg boss
Television

करणवीर के अलावा ये सेलेब्रिटी आज होगा नॉमिनेट, बिग बॉस की चाल में फंस जाएंगी कृति और रोशमी

24 सितंबर 2018

Facebook
Weird Stories

मानो या ना मानो, पर Facebook पर मुर्दों से बात कर रहे हैं लोग

24 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
lingeshwara temple Chhattisgarh
World of Wonders

साल में सिर्फ 12 घंटे के लिए खुलता है ये अद्भुत मंदिर, जहां विराजमान है शिव-शक्ति का अनूठा स्वरुप

24 सितंबर 2018

Kriti Verma and Shivashish Mishra
Television

बिग बॉस 12: अनूप-जसलीन ही नहीं इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट पर भी चढ़ा प्यार का खुमार, ये वीडियो है सबूत

24 सितंबर 2018

roshmi banik
Fashion street

किसी गुड़िया से कम नहीं लगती बिग बॉस की ये कंटेस्टेंट, खूबसूरती ने सोशल मीडिया पर भी मचा दिया बवाल

24 सितंबर 2018

loveyatri
Bollywood

'लवयात्री' का डांडिया सॉन्ग 'ढोलिदा' हुआ रिलीज, इस नवरात्रि पर ये गाना बन जाएगा ट्रेंड

24 सितंबर 2018

Pakyong Airport
World of Wonders

चीन के बेहद नजदीक है भारत का यह 100वां एयरपोर्ट, खूबसूरत इतना कि हार बैठेंगे दिल

24 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

rain
Muzaffarnagar

चार घंटे झमाझम बारिश, शहर बन गया जलाशय

मौसम की अब तक की सबसे भारी वर्षा ने शहर को तालाब के रूप में तब्दील कर दिया। नगर की प्रमुख सड़कें दरिया बन गई। चार घंटे तक लगातार तेज वर्षा के चलते जो जहां था वह वहीं फंसा रह गया।

25 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
लकडसंधा में युवती से छेड़छाड़ पर बखेड़ा
Muzaffarnagar

लकडसंधा में युवती से छेड़छाड़ पर बखेड़ा

25 सितंबर 2018

Cast clip on whitspeed by blowing dowry stuff
Muzaffarnagar

दहेज का सामान फूंककर व्हाट्सएप पर डाली क्लिप

25 सितंबर 2018

टूरिष्ट बस के चालक को जेल भेजा
Muzaffarnagar

टूरिष्ट बस के चालक को जेल भेजा

25 सितंबर 2018

जय शिव ज्वैलर्स में चोरी का आरोपी गैंग धरा
Muzaffarnagar

जय शिव ज्वैलर्स में चोरी का आरोपी गैंग धरा

25 सितंबर 2018

दवा व्यापारी 2
Muzaffarnagar

दवा व्यापारी 2

25 सितंबर 2018

हिंदू संगठनों के कार्यकर्ता एमपी से मिले
Muzaffarnagar

हिंदू संगठनों के कार्यकर्ता एमपी से मिले

25 सितंबर 2018

युवक पर फायरिंग का आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Muzaffarnagar

युवक पर फायरिंग का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

25 सितंबर 2018

सड़क पर अवैध कब्जा कर बना दिया स्कूल
Muzaffarnagar

सड़क पर अवैध कब्जा कर बना दिया स्कूल

25 सितंबर 2018

विभिन्न आरोपो मे तीन गिरफ्तार
Muzaffarnagar

विभिन्न आरोपो मे तीन गिरफ्तार

25 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

हर बुर्के के पीछे नहीं होता खूबसूरत चेहरा, CCTV में कैद हुईं ऐसी तस्वीरें

मुजफ्फरनगर में एक बुर्के वाली महिला का ऐसा चेहरा सामने आया है जिसे देख आप भी हैरान हो जाएंगे। महिला सर्राफा की दुकान पर गहने खरीदने आई थी लेकिन सीसीटीवी में उसका असली चेहरा बेनकाब हो गया। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

21 सितंबर 2018

मुजफ्फरनगर 2:55

VIDEO: पुलिस की मौजूदगी में लड़की की किया ऐसे किडनैप, किया था लड़के से प्यार

5 सितंबर 2018

BJP 1:41

मुजफ्फरनगर दंगों में आरोपी बीजेपी नेताओं की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, हुआ ये

13 अगस्त 2018

ranveer kapoor 2:53

संजू के बाद अब इस बायोपिक के लिए रणबीर कपूर ने भरी हामी

31 जुलाई 2018

छेड़खानी 1:31

CCTV : साइकिल पर जा रही लड़की से मनचले ने की गंदी हरकत, हुई ऐसी हालत

17 जुलाई 2018

Related

फायरिंग से दहशत फैली, युवक फरार
Muzaffarnagar

फायरिंग से दहशत फैली, युवक फरार

25 सितंबर 2018

नर्सिंग होम कर्मचारी से मारपीट, तमंचा ताना
Muzaffarnagar

नर्सिंग होम कर्मचारी से मारपीट, तमंचा ताना

25 सितंबर 2018

जड़ौदा में दो समुदायों के पक्षों में मारपीट, दो घायल
Muzaffarnagar

जड़ौदा में दो समुदायों के पक्षों में मारपीट, दो घायल

25 सितंबर 2018

शिक्षा से ही समाज का विकास व पिछड़ापन दूर होगा
Muzaffarnagar

शिक्षा से ही समाज का विकास व पिछड़ापन दूर होगा

25 सितंबर 2018

सतेंद्र को मिली हिंदी में पीएचडी की उपाधि
Muzaffarnagar

सतेंद्र को मिली हिंदी में पीएचडी की उपाधि

25 सितंबर 2018

धान व गन्ने की फसल में नुकसान
Muzaffarnagar

धान व गन्ने की फसल में नुकसान

25 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.