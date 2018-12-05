शहर चुनें

अकेलेपन से जूझ रहे अधेड़ को अपना घर आश्रम में किया दाखिल

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 12:20 AM IST
जान देने के लिए गंगनहर पर पहुंचा अधेड़
भोपा। अकेलेपन और बीमारी से जूझ रहा अधेड़ मंगलवार को जान देने के इरादे से गंगनहर पुल पर जा पहुंचा। पुलिस ने वहां से उसे अपना घर आश्रम में दाखिल करा दिया। मंगलवार को खेतों में चारा लेने जा रहीं महिलाओं ने गंगनहर पुल पर घायलावस्था में बैठे रो रहे एक अधेड़ को देखकर पुलिस को सूचना दी। इस पर थाना पुलिस के साथ ही भाकियू ब्लॉक उपाध्यक्ष पुष्पेंद्र प्रधान उर्फ बिट्टू भी मौके पर जा पहुंचे। वहां पूछताछ में अधेड़ ने अपना नाम अतर सिंह निवासी गांव मंदौड़ बताया। उसने बताया कि उसकी पत्नी और एक बेटी की बीमारी से मौत हो चुकी है, वह खुद भी गंभीर बीमारी से ग्रस्त है। परिवार में अब केवल एक विवाहित बेटी है, जो अपनी ससुराल में रहती है। ऐसे में घर में बीमार हालत में अकेले रहना मुश्किल हो रहा है। जिससे वह आत्महत्या करने के इरादे से भोपा गंगनहर पुल पर पहुंचा था। वह नहर में कूदने के प्रयास में घायल हो गया। पुलिस ने गांव बिहारगढ़ स्थित अपना घर आश्रम को सूचना दी। वहां से गिरीश कुमार, रंजीत सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे और अधेड़ को अपने साथ ले गए।

