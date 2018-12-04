शहर चुनें

Muzaffarnagar

मीटर लगाने गए विद्युत विभाग के कर्मचारियों को बंधक बनाया

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 12:57 AM IST
विद्युत मीटर लगाने गए कर्मचारियों को बंधक बनाया
शाहपुर। गांव सोरम में भाकियू कार्यकर्ताओं ने विद्युत मीटर लगाने गई विद्युत निगम की टीम का विरोध करते हुए उन्हें बंधक बना लिया। सूचना पर पहुंचे अधिकारियों के गांव में मीटर न लगाने व लगे मीटरों को हटाने का आश्वासन देने पर भाकियू ने कर्मचारियों छोड़ दिया।
सोमवार को विद्युत निगम के दो कर्मचारी अमृत व मोंटी उपभोक्ताओं के घरों पर विद्युत मीटर लगाने पहुंचे। उन्होंने कुछ उपभोक्ताओं के यहां मीटर लगा दिए। इसकी सूचना भाकियू को मिली तो दर्जनों कार्यकर्ता मौके पर पहुंचे और मीटर लगाने का विरोध करते हुए कर्मचारियों को बंधक बना लिया। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंचे विभाग के अधिकारी ने भाकियू कार्यकर्ताओं को आश्वासन दिया कि गांव में मीटर नहीं लगाए जाएंगे। साथ ही लगाए गए मीटर भी हटा लिए जाएंगे। कर्मचारियों ने लगे मीटर हटाए, तब जाकर भाकियू कार्यकर्ता शांत हुए और दोनों कर्मचारियों को बंधन मुक्त किया। इस दौरान भाकियू नेता बालिंद्र चौधरी, हरेंद्र सिंह, सहेंद्र सिंह सचिव, बबलू , अजेंद्र बालियान, अख़लाक , रामभजन, शहीदू आदि मौजूद रहे ।

कोल्हू पर गन्ने की पेराई करता संचालक।
Muzaffarnagar

कोल्हुओं पर 200 के भाव में लुट रहा गन्ना किसान

चीनी मिलों से पर्ची नहीं आने से किसान अपना गन्ना कोल्हुओं पर 200 रुपये क्विंटल डालने को मजबूर है। छोटे किसानों को गेहूं बुआई के लिए खेत खाली करने हैं। उसके पास कोल्हू के अलावा दूसरा कोई विकल्प नहीं है।

4 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
पुराना मिला नहीं, नई योजना पर शुरू हुआ काम
Muzaffarnagar

पुराना मिला नहीं, नई योजना पर शुरू हुआ काम

4 दिसंबर 2018

गोली मारी
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: पिता ने बेटे को मारी गोली, ये रही विवाद की बड़ी वजह

3 दिसंबर 2018

विधायक ने सुनी ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं
Muzaffarnagar

विधायक ने सुनी ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं

4 दिसंबर 2018

बुलंदशहर की घटना को लेकर खतौली पुलिस सर्तक
Muzaffarnagar

बुलंदशहर की घटना को लेकर खतौली पुलिस सर्तक

4 दिसंबर 2018

court
Muzaffarnagar

बच्ची की हत्यारे को आजीवन कारावास

4 दिसंबर 2018

गैंगस्टर विनोद गडरिया को छह वर्ष के कारावास की सजा
Muzaffarnagar

गैंगस्टर विनोद गडरिया को छह वर्ष के कारावास की सजा

4 दिसंबर 2018

इंसेंटिव को बढ़ेगी प्रतिस्पर्धा, व्यवस्था में होगा सुधार
Muzaffarnagar

इंसेंटिव को बढ़ेगी प्रतिस्पर्धा, व्यवस्था में होगा सुधार

4 दिसंबर 2018

स्याना की घटना के बाद जिले में भी हाई अलर्ट
Muzaffarnagar

स्याना की घटना के बाद जिले में भी हाई अलर्ट

4 दिसंबर 2018

सीनियर बालिका टीम ने जीती राज्य स्तरीय कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता
Muzaffarnagar

सीनियर बालिका टीम ने जीती राज्य स्तरीय कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता

4 दिसंबर 2018

निकायों को आय के साधन बढ़ाने के आदेश
Muzaffarnagar

निकायों को आय के साधन बढ़ाने के आदेश

4 दिसंबर 2018

ट्रकों से सरिया चोरी करने वाला गिरोह पकड़ा
Muzaffarnagar

ट्रकों से सरिया चोरी करने वाला गिरोह पकड़ा

4 दिसंबर 2018

परिवर्तन के दौर से गुजर रहा विधि व्यवसाय
Muzaffarnagar

परिवर्तन के दौर से गुजर रहा विधि व्यवसाय

4 दिसंबर 2018

बीसीए का छात्र संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में लापता
Muzaffarnagar

बीसीए का छात्र संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में लापता

4 दिसंबर 2018

समाज कल्याण अधिकारी के खिलाफ कर्मचारियों ने खोला मोर्चा
Muzaffarnagar

समाज कल्याण अधिकारी के खिलाफ कर्मचारियों ने खोला मोर्चा

4 दिसंबर 2018

नाले में गंदगी से बस्ती के लोग परेशान
Muzaffarnagar

नाले में गंदगी से बस्ती के लोग परेशान

4 दिसंबर 2018

