Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   त्रिवेणी ने 10.54 करोड़ रुपये का गन्ना भुगतान किया

त्रिवेणी ने 10.54 करोड़ रुपये का गन्ना भुगतान किया

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 01 Nov 2018 12:05 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
त्रिवेणी ने 10.54 करोड़ रुपये का गन्ना भुगतान किया
खतौली। त्रिवेणी शुगर मिल ने किसानों के बकाया गन्ने का भुगतान बुधवार को 10.54 करोड़ रुपये कर दिया। आंदोलन जनकल्याण के संयोजक प्रमोद कुमार ने दीपावली से पूर्व किसानों का भुगतान नहीं होने पर मिल गेट पर धरना प्रदर्शन करने की चेतावनी दी थी। जिसको लेकर तहसील में एसडीएम की मौजूदगी में मिल अधिकारियों के साथ संयोजक प्रमोद कुमार ने किसानों को साथ लेकर वार्ता की थी। शुगर मिल अधिकारियों ने दीपावली से पूर्व ही गन्ना भुगतान करने का आश्वासन दिया था। मिल के जीएम डा. अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि किसानों का 10.54 करोड़ रुपये का गन्ना भुगतान 9 अप्रैल तक कर दिया गया है। गन्ना भुगतान समिति को भेज दिया गया है। बाकी भुगतान भी शीघ्र की करा दिया जाएगा।




फाइल फोटो
Meerut

रालोद नेता नवाब कोकब का इंतकाल, पांच बार विधायक तो तीन बार रहे थे मंत्री

पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री एवं पश्चिम यूपी की राजनीति में पिछले करीब 35 साल से सक्रिय रालोद नेता नवाब कोकब हमीद (66) का बीमारी के चलते इंतकाल हो गया। वह पांच बार विधायक और तीन बार मंत्री रहे।

31 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

स्कूल में छात्रों का हटवाया तिलक, शिक्षक की करतूत पर भड़के अभिभावक, हंगामा

31 अक्टूबर 2018

कार-ट्रैक्टर की भिड़ंत में तीन घायल
Muzaffarnagar

कार-ट्रैक्टर की भिड़ंत में तीन घायल

1 नवंबर 2018

रेलवे स्टेशन पर टिकट खिड़की के नीचे मिली लाश
Muzaffarnagar

रेलवे स्टेशन पर टिकट खिड़की के नीचे मिली लाश

1 नवंबर 2018

जयंती पर लौह पुरुष को किया गया याद
Muzaffarnagar

जयंती पर लौह पुरुष को किया गया याद

1 नवंबर 2018

1151 जोड़ों का सामूहिक विवाह आज
Muzaffarnagar

1151 जोड़ों का सामूहिक विवाह आज

1 नवंबर 2018

राष्ट्रीय एकता और अखण्डता की शपथ दिलाई
Muzaffarnagar

राष्ट्रीय एकता और अखण्डता की शपथ दिलाई

1 नवंबर 2018

झाड फूंक करने वाले को कैद और जुर्माना की सजा
Muzaffarnagar

झाड फूंक करने वाले को कैद और जुर्माना की सजा

1 नवंबर 2018

जिले की महिला कबड्डी टीम उप विजेता बनी
Muzaffarnagar

जिले की महिला कबड्डी टीम उप विजेता बनी

1 नवंबर 2018

आईटीएफ लंदन ने जारी की महिला खिलाड़ियों की सूची
Muzaffarnagar

आईटीएफ लंदन ने जारी की महिला खिलाड़ियों की सूची

1 नवंबर 2018

