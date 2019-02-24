शहर चुनें

एसएमआई कृष्ण कुमार का पीसीएस में चयन

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Feb 2019 12:46 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मोरना। मोरना ब्लाक में मार्केटिंग इंस्पेक्टर (एसएमआई) जिला बुलंदशहर निवासी कृष्ण कुमार पीसीएस-2016 में चयनित हुए हैं। एसएमआई के पीसीएस में चयन होने से उनके पिता किसान अमीचंद व माता किरनवती सहित परिवार के लोगों में खुशी का आलम है। मोरना क्षेत्र के किसानों ने भी उनको इसके लिए बधाई दी।
जनता इंटर कॉलेज बाढ़, मुजफ्फरनगर।
Muzaffarnagar

नकल माफिया और केंद्र व्यवस्थापक समेत 17 के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट

चरथावल के जनता इंटर कॉलेज बाढ़ के परीक्षा केंद्र में भौतिक विज्ञान की परीक्षा में सामूहिक नकल कराए जाने के मामले में 17 आरोपियों के खिलाफ संगीन धाराओं में मुकदमा पंजीकृत कराया गया है।

24 फरवरी 2019

मुजफ्फरनगर में पकड़े गए नकल कराने के आरोपी।
Muzaffarnagar

नकल के भंडाफोड़ के लिए 22 घंटे चला ऑपरेशन

24 फरवरी 2019

नकल के भंडाफोड को 22 घंटे चला ऑपरेशन
Muzaffarnagar

नकल के भंडाफोड को 22 घंटे चला ऑपरेशन

24 फरवरी 2019

नकल माफिया और केंद्र व्यवस्थापक समेत 17 के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट
Muzaffarnagar

नकल माफिया और केंद्र व्यवस्थापक समेत 17 के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट

24 फरवरी 2019

रेलवे स्टेशन के नए भवन का शिलान्यास आज
Muzaffarnagar

रेलवे स्टेशन के नए भवन का शिलान्यास आज

24 फरवरी 2019

स्टेटिक मजिस्ट्रेट हटाए, फिजिक्स की परीक्षा होगी निरस्त
Muzaffarnagar

स्टेटिक मजिस्ट्रेट हटाए, फिजिक्स की परीक्षा होगी निरस्त

24 फरवरी 2019

सेवादारों ने स्वच्छता अभियान चलाया
Muzaffarnagar

सेवादारों ने स्वच्छता अभियान चलाया

24 फरवरी 2019

डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा ने सीधे कराई कार्रवाई
Muzaffarnagar

डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा ने सीधे कराई कार्रवाई

24 फरवरी 2019

चार सेंटरों की फुटेज की होगी जांच
Muzaffarnagar

चार सेंटरों की फुटेज की होगी जांच

24 फरवरी 2019

अपहरणकर्ता के जमानतियों को हिरासत में लेने पर भाकियू ने थाना घेरा
Muzaffarnagar

अपहरणकर्ता के जमानतियों को हिरासत में लेने पर भाकियू ने थाना घेरा

24 फरवरी 2019

