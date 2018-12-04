शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   सीनियर बालिका टीम ने जीती राज्य स्तरीय कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता

सीनियर बालिका टीम ने जीती राज्य स्तरीय कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 12:56 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
सीनियर बालिका टीम ने जीती राज्य स्तरीय कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता
विज्ञापन
शाहपुर। फिरोजाबाद में आयोजित तीन दिवसीय सीनियर बालिका कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल में जनपद की टीम ने वाराणसी को दो अंकों से हराकर प्रतियोगिता पर कब्जा जमाया। जिला कबड्डी संघ के सचिव मास्टर रामपाल सिंह ने बताया कि फिरोजाबाद के दाऊदयाल स्टेडियम में 30 नवंबर से दो दिसंबर तक सीनियर बालिका कबड्डी राज्य आमंत्रण प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया । जनपद की टीम की खिलाड़ियों ने दमदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए अपने पूल में शामली, मेरठ व प्रयागराज को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश किया। सेमीफाइनल में जनपद की टीम ने 35 अंक प्राप्त कर यूपी पुलिस की टीम को 13 अंकों से पराजित कर दिया। फाइनल में जनपद की टीम का मुकाबला वाराणसी की टीम से हुआ। संघर्षपूर्ण मुकाबले में टीम की खिलाड़ियों ने अपना उम्दा प्रदर्शन करते हुए 25 अंक प्राप्त कर वाराणसी को मात्र दो अंकों से हराकर प्रतियोगिता पर कब्जा कर लिया। कबड्डी कोच ने बताया कि विजेता टीम में अमरेश , शिवानी, साक्षी, राखी, साक्षी, खुशी, निकेता आदि शामिल रही । महिला कबड्डी टीम के राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता जीतने पर क्षेत्र में खुशी की लहर है।

Recommended

LA auto show 2018
Auto News

दुनिया की ऐसी अजब गजब कारें जो पहली कभी नहीं देखी गई, यहां हुई प्रदर्शित

3 दिसंबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

कैबिनेट बैठक: पौने 4 लाख आंगनबाड़ी कर्मचारियों को सरकार ने दिया तोहफा, 16 प्रस्ताव मंजूर

3 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा की शादी में देखिए, कौन-कौन VIP मेहमान शामिल होंगे...दो लोगों को खास न्यौता

3 दिसंबर 2018

कपिल शर्मा की शादी
kapil sharma ginni
kapil sharma
Kapil Sharma
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा की शादी में देखिए, कौन-कौन VIP मेहमान शामिल होंगे...दो लोगों को खास न्यौता

3 दिसंबर 2018

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आपका आज का दिन

4 दिसंबर 2018

Jio
Technology

जियो का बड़ा धमाका, पुराने फोन पर भी मिलेगा 2,200 रुपये का कैशबैक

3 दिसंबर 2018

बुलंदशहर में बवाल
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर में गोकशी पर कैसे मचा बवाल, भीड़ ने ले ली इंस्पेक्टर की जान, जानिए पूरी कहानी

3 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

vishnu
Lifestyle

Utpanna Ekadashi 2018: तनाव से रहना चाहते हैं दूर तो कृष्ण एकादशी पर भूलकर भी ना करें ये 3 काम

3 दिसंबर 2018

Old Campbell Couple
World of Wonders

बुजुर्ग दंपति ने रिटायरमेंट के बाद इस काम के लिए बेच दिया अपना सब कुछ, जानकर विश्वास नहीं कर पाएंगे

3 दिसंबर 2018

vinesh phogat and somveer rathi
Other Sports

सोमवीर के साथ सात फेरे लेंगी विनेश फोगाट, तारीख तय

3 दिसंबर 2018

सुनील अरोड़ा
India News

सामान्य परिवार के सुनील अरोड़ा का आईएएस अधिकारी से मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त बनने तक का सफर

3 दिसंबर 2018

गुजरात पुलिस
Education

गुजरात : सिपाही भर्ती का पेपर लीक, परीक्षा रद्द

2 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
जॉन ऐलन चाउ
India News

अंडमान द्वीप पर जाने के लिए चाउ को दो अमेरिकियों ने किया था प्रेरित: पुलिस

2 दिसंबर 2018

Zanetti train
Supernatural Stories

जब 106 लोगों को ले जा रही ट्रेन सुरंग में घुसते ही रहस्यमयी तरीके से हो गई थी गायब, नहीं मिली आजतक

2 दिसंबर 2018

Bride
Weird Stories

शादी के बाद पता चला पत्नी की इस गंदी आदत के बारे में, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम कि सन्न रह गया परिवार

1 दिसंबर 2018

virat kohli
Cricket News

8 रन बनाकर इस स्पेशल क्लब का हिस्सा बन जाएंगे टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली

2 दिसंबर 2018

मानवेंद्र और वसुंधरा के मुकाबले पर होंगी सबकी नजरें
Rajasthan

मानवेंद्र सिंह: विरासत और अदावत में लिपटे राजनीतिक सफर की कहानी

2 दिसंबर 2018

Most Read

कोल्हू पर गन्ने की पेराई करता संचालक।
Muzaffarnagar

कोल्हुओं पर 200 के भाव में लुट रहा गन्ना किसान

चीनी मिलों से पर्ची नहीं आने से किसान अपना गन्ना कोल्हुओं पर 200 रुपये क्विंटल डालने को मजबूर है। छोटे किसानों को गेहूं बुआई के लिए खेत खाली करने हैं। उसके पास कोल्हू के अलावा दूसरा कोई विकल्प नहीं है।

4 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
पुराना मिला नहीं, नई योजना पर शुरू हुआ काम
Muzaffarnagar

पुराना मिला नहीं, नई योजना पर शुरू हुआ काम

4 दिसंबर 2018

गोली मारी
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: पिता ने बेटे को मारी गोली, ये रही विवाद की बड़ी वजह

3 दिसंबर 2018

विधायक ने सुनी ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं
Muzaffarnagar

विधायक ने सुनी ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं

4 दिसंबर 2018

बुलंदशहर की घटना को लेकर खतौली पुलिस सर्तक
Muzaffarnagar

बुलंदशहर की घटना को लेकर खतौली पुलिस सर्तक

4 दिसंबर 2018

court
Muzaffarnagar

बच्ची की हत्यारे को आजीवन कारावास

4 दिसंबर 2018

गैंगस्टर विनोद गडरिया को छह वर्ष के कारावास की सजा
Muzaffarnagar

गैंगस्टर विनोद गडरिया को छह वर्ष के कारावास की सजा

4 दिसंबर 2018

इंसेंटिव को बढ़ेगी प्रतिस्पर्धा, व्यवस्था में होगा सुधार
Muzaffarnagar

इंसेंटिव को बढ़ेगी प्रतिस्पर्धा, व्यवस्था में होगा सुधार

4 दिसंबर 2018

मीटर लगाने गए विद्युत विभाग के कर्मचारियों को बंधक बनाया
Muzaffarnagar

मीटर लगाने गए विद्युत विभाग के कर्मचारियों को बंधक बनाया

4 दिसंबर 2018

स्याना की घटना के बाद जिले में भी हाई अलर्ट
Muzaffarnagar

स्याना की घटना के बाद जिले में भी हाई अलर्ट

4 दिसंबर 2018

Related Videos

भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर बोले- देशभर के हनुमान मंदिरों पर कब्जा करें दलित

हनुमान जी की जाति को लेकर बयानबाजी के बीच भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर ने कहा है कि दलितों को देशभर के सभी हनुमान मंदिरों पर कब्जा करना चाहिए।

1 दिसंबर 2018

OP RAJBHAR 1:33

‘बीजेपी सरकार के साथ हूं, उनका गुलाम नहीं’

11 नवंबर 2018

संगीत 1:17

मुजफ्फरनगर का नाम बदलने को लेकर संगीत सोम ने कही ये बड़ी बात

9 नवंबर 2018

हादसा 0:40

हवा में उड़ती आई कार ने महिला को रौंदा, एक झटके में गई जान

28 अक्टूबर 2018

क्राइम 1:48

हर बुर्के के पीछे नहीं होता खूबसूरत चेहरा, CCTV में कैद हुईं ऐसी तस्वीरें

21 सितंबर 2018

Related

निकायों को आय के साधन बढ़ाने के आदेश
Muzaffarnagar

निकायों को आय के साधन बढ़ाने के आदेश

4 दिसंबर 2018

ट्रकों से सरिया चोरी करने वाला गिरोह पकड़ा
Muzaffarnagar

ट्रकों से सरिया चोरी करने वाला गिरोह पकड़ा

4 दिसंबर 2018

परिवर्तन के दौर से गुजर रहा विधि व्यवसाय
Muzaffarnagar

परिवर्तन के दौर से गुजर रहा विधि व्यवसाय

4 दिसंबर 2018

बीसीए का छात्र संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में लापता
Muzaffarnagar

बीसीए का छात्र संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में लापता

4 दिसंबर 2018

समाज कल्याण अधिकारी के खिलाफ कर्मचारियों ने खोला मोर्चा
Muzaffarnagar

समाज कल्याण अधिकारी के खिलाफ कर्मचारियों ने खोला मोर्चा

4 दिसंबर 2018

नाले में गंदगी से बस्ती के लोग परेशान
Muzaffarnagar

नाले में गंदगी से बस्ती के लोग परेशान

4 दिसंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.