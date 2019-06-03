शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   संस्कार का ध्यान रखेंगे तो उन्नति करेगा राष्ट्र

संस्कार का ध्यान रखेंगे तो उन्नति करेगा राष्ट्र

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 03 Jun 2019 12:05 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
संस्कार का ध्यान रखेंगे तो उन्नति करेगा राष्ट्र
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
देवबंद (सहारनपुर)। राष्ट्रवादी ब्राह्मण महासंघ के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष आशीष शर्मा ने कहा कि वर्तमान में युवाओं को हर क्षेत्र में बढ़ चढ़कर भाग लेना चाहिए, क्योंकि युवा ही देश के कर्णधार होते हैं।
रविवार को जडोदाजट में महासंघ की बैठक में आशीष शर्मा ने समाज के लोगों से एकजुटता का आह्वान किया। जिलाध्यक्ष मनोज शर्मा ने कहा कि हमें अपने समाज के साथ-साथ दूसरे समाज के लोगों की भावनाओं का भी सम्मान करना चाहिए। जिला सचिव अनुज शर्मा ने कहा कि ब्राह्मण समाज के बच्चों को वर्तमान समय में शिक्षा और संस्कार पर विशेष ध्यान देना चाहिए तभी समाज और राष्ट्र उन्नति करेगा। इस दौरान संगठन के युवा मोर्चा का विस्तार किया गया। इसमें पंडित रोहित शर्मा को जिला महासचिव और मोहित शर्मा को ब्लाक अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया गया। युवा मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष ने नवनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों का माल्यार्पण कर स्वागत किया। अध्यक्षता जयभगवान शर्मा और संचालन रविंद्र शर्मा ने किया। इस मौके पर मोनू शर्मा, पंकज शर्मा, लिल्ला शर्मा, तन्नु शर्मा, सोनू शर्मा, विपुल शर्मा, जोनी शर्मा, किरणपाल शर्मा, राजू शर्मा आदि रहे।

Recommended

Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप 2019: अफगानिस्तान-ऑस्ट्रेलिया मैच में बने ये प्रमुख रिकॉर्ड, वॉर्नर का दिखा दम

2 जून 2019

वार्नर स्मिथ
वार्नर-स्मिथ
ऑस्ट्रेलिया vs अफगानिस्तान
डेविड वॉर्नर
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप 2019: अफगानिस्तान-ऑस्ट्रेलिया मैच में बने ये प्रमुख रिकॉर्ड, वॉर्नर का दिखा दम

2 जून 2019

Bollywood

कटरीना ने जाह्नवी के छोटे कपड़ों को लेकर जताई थी चिंता, सोनम कपूर ने दिया करारा जवाब

2 जून 2019

katrina sonam
सोनम कपूर
sonam kapoor
कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

कटरीना ने जाह्नवी के छोटे कपड़ों को लेकर जताई थी चिंता, सोनम कपूर ने दिया करारा जवाब

2 जून 2019

New Ministers of Nitish Kumar Cabinet
Bihar

नीतीश सरकार के नए मंत्री: कोई लालू के करीबी रहे तो कोई जेटली के खास, जानें सबके बारे में

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Bollywood

'वेलकम' फिल्म के 'मजनू भाई' की पेंंटिंग पहुंची बकिंघम पैलेस, अनिल कपूर ने शेयर की तस्वीर

2 जून 2019

Majnu Bhai painting
anil kapoor
Majnu Bhai horse and donkey painting
Buckingham Palace
Bollywood

'वेलकम' फिल्म के 'मजनू भाई' की पेंंटिंग पहुंची बकिंघम पैलेस, अनिल कपूर ने शेयर की तस्वीर

2 जून 2019

Swift CNG
Automobiles

महज 80 हजार रुपये में मारुति की स्विफ्ट CNG मिल रही है यहां, बची है सिर्फ एक कार

2 जून 2019

JDU Cabinet Expansion
Bihar

बिहार: नए आठ मंत्रियों में भाजपा से कोई नहीं, भविष्य में मोदी सरकार में शामिल नहीं होगी जदयू

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

नरेंद्र मोदी-अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा को अजेय बनाने के लिए हर नागरिक तक पहुंचेगी सरकार, अगले हफ्ते से शुरू होगी ये मुहिम 

2 जून 2019

Iran President
World

ईरान समर्थित समूह वैश्विक तेल आपूर्ति के लिए खतरा : सऊदी

2 जून 2019

K.P. Sharma Oli
Rest of World

ओली ने दिया प्रधानमंत्री को नेपाल आने का निमंत्रण  

2 जून 2019

america, China
World

दक्षिण सागर के मुद्दे पर अमेरिका ने चीन को घेरा

2 जून 2019

all farmers to get 6k yearly, 3000 rupees pension for elderly farmers, modi cabinet big decision
Business Diary

मोदी कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला, सभी किसानों को मिलेंगे सालाना छह हजार रुपये

1 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
Government can announce big economic reforms in the first 100 days
India News

पहले 100 दिनों में बड़े आर्थिक सुधारों की घोषणा कर सकती है सरकार 

1 जून 2019

शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान कैबिनेट मंत्रियों के साथ प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
India News

रिपोर्ट में खुलासा : केंद्रीय कैबिनेट के 29 फीसदी मंत्रियों के खिलाफ गंभीर आपराधिक मामले

31 मई 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ममता के सामने लगाया ‘जय श्रीराम’ का नारा, पुलिस ने सात को हिरासत में लिया

1 जून 2019

कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

हीरोइन बनने को बेताब हर लड़की को पढ़ना चाहिए कटरीना का ये EXCLUSIVE इंटरव्यू

1 जून 2019

duo of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is as good as LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee
India News

भारतीय राजनीति में अटल-आडवाणी की तरह मील का पत्थर बन रही है मोदी-शाह की जोड़ी

31 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

बागपत: किशोरी से दुष्कर्म मामले में आरोपी गिरफ्तार, भेजा जेल

बागपत में थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में अनुसूचित जाति की किशोरी से युवक ने दुष्कर्म किया। परिजनों ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराया। पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश किया, जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया।

2 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: ट्रेन में सीट पर बैठने को लेकर विवाद, दो युवकों के गुटों में जमकर मारपीट, मची अफरा-तफरी

2 जून 2019

बच्चे की मौत पर विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: खाना बनाते वक्त लगी भीषण आग, सात साल के मासूम की दर्दनाक मौत, कई झुलसे

2 जून 2019

crime
Muzaffarnagar

रोहाना टोल प्लाजा पर हमला

2 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: साढ़े तीन करोड़ के घोटाले का मामला, 29 कर्मचारियों पर गिरी गाज, मचा हड़कंप

30 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: फल विक्रेता से मांगी दस लाख की रंगदारी, न देने पर चार भाइयों को हत्या की धमकी

1 जून 2019

crime
Muzaffarnagar

मुठभेड़ में दबोचा लुटेरा, साथी फरार

2 जून 2019

मां की डांट से क्षुब्ध युवती ने लगाई फांसी
Muzaffarnagar

मां की डांट से क्षुब्ध युवती ने लगाई फांसी

2 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

कवाल कांड 2013: दंगे के 12 आरोपियों को कोर्ट ने किया बरी, एसआईटी ने दाखिल की थी चार्जशीट

29 मई 2019

prison
Muzaffarnagar

जेल से फरार बंदी की तलाश में तीन टीमें गठित

2 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

युवाओं के भविष्य से खेलने वालों को भेजेंगे जेल- सीएम योगी

यूपीपीएससी की परीक्षाओं के पेपर लीक होने के मामले में प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योग आदित्यनाथ ने रविवार को कहा कि किसी को भी कानून के साथ खिलवाड़ करने नहीं देंगे।

2 जून 2019

पिज्जा 3:13

एक रानी ने खुश होकर पिज्जा को दिया था अपना नाम

2 जून 2019

आई़टीबीपी 1:27

नंदा देवी पर्वत पर लापता पर्वतारोही में चार रेस्क्यू

2 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:01

सजने धजने के इस कंपटीशन में कटरीना सब पर भारी, देखिए झलकियां सारे सितारों की

2 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:14

खरीदारी करते हुए कैमरे में कैद हुई काजोल

2 जून 2019

Related

बैटरी के शॉर्ट सर्किट से ट्रक में लगी आग
Muzaffarnagar

बैटरी के शॉर्ट सर्किट से ट्रक में लगी आग

2 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: गोकशों से पुलिस की मुठभेड़, एक के पैर में लगी गोली दो दबोचे, सिपाही घायल

31 मई 2019

एसएसपी नितिन तिवारी
Meerut

मेरठ: किशोरी के परिवार को बदनाम करने के पीछे कहीं प्रेमी तो नहीं, जल्द सामने आएगा असली सच

1 जून 2019

गांव जड़ौदा में मकान में विस्फोट होने से दीवार का टूटा सीमेंट।
Muzaffarnagar

धमाके से दहला जड़ौदा गांव

31 मई 2019

सेना भर्ती के लिए दौड़ लगाते अभ्यर्थी
Meerut

बागपत: सेना भर्ती में आए दो अभ्यर्थियों से तमंचे बरामद, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

31 मई 2019

तीन दुकानों पर मिली अनियमितता, जुर्माना लगाया
Muzaffarnagar

तीन दुकानों पर मिली अनियमितता, जुर्माना लगाया

2 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.