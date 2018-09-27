शहर चुनें

Muzaffarnagar ›   गड़ढों में तब्दील हुआ पानीपत खटीमा राजमार्ग

गड़ढों में तब्दील हुआ पानीपत खटीमा राजमार्ग

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 27 Sep 2018 12:28 AM IST
गड्ढों में तब्दील हुआ पानीपत-खटीमा राजमार्ग
जानसठ। पानीपत-खटीमा राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग गड्ढों में तब्दील हो गया है। बारिश के चलते मार्ग मार्ग में हुए गड्ढों के कारण छोटे वाहन चालक चोटिल हो रहे हैं। मात्र 22 किलोमीटर जिला मुख्यालय से जानसठ तक आने में करीब डेढ़ घंटा का समय लग जाता है। जिस कारण बच्चे भी समय पर स्कूल नहीं पहुंच पाते हैं। जर्जर मार्ग होने से आए दिन जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। मार्ग को ठीक कराने के लिए अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया गया, मगर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। कोई भी अधिकारी या कर्मचारी इस राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग की सुध लेने वाला नहीं है।

