शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के निर्णय का स्वागत किया

मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के निर्णय का स्वागत किया

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 12:36 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के निर्णय का स्वागत
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
देवबंद। काजियों के पाठ्यक्रम में भारतीय संविधान को शामिल किए जाने वाले आल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के निर्णय का देवबंदी उलमा ने स्वागत किया है।
मदरसा जामिया शेखुल हिंद के मोहतमिम मौलाना मुफ्ती असद कासमी का कहना है कि आल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड का फैसला सराहनीय है। संविधान हमारे मौलिक अधिकारों के बारे में बताता है और संविधान के तहत ही हमें तमाम अधिकार प्राप्त है। काजियों का संविधान के बारे में जानना बहुत जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि बोर्ड का यह कदम बहुत अच्छा है और इससे संविधान के प्रति जो लोग गलतफहमी रखते हैं वो भी दूर हो जाएंगी तथा संविधान की रोशनी में मुसलमानों को एक अच्छी राह भी मिलेगी। दारुल उलूम जकरिया के मोहतमिम मौलाना मुफ्ती शरीफ खान कासमी का कहना है कि बोर्ड का फैसला स्वागत योग्य है। काजियों के लिए संविधान की पढ़ाई करने से उन्हें भारतीय संविधान की जानकारी होगी और उन लोगों को भी जवाब मिल जाएगा जो लोग दारुल कजा के नाम पर देश की जनता को भ्रमित कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड ने हमेशा मुसलमानों के हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए फैसले किए हैं।

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कुपवाड़ा में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच 48 घंटे से मुठभेड़ जारी

2 मार्च 2019

video with more than 12 dozen cuts was the reason behind late return of Abhinandan
India News

वाघा-अटारी बॉर्डर पर पाक ने अभिनंदन का जबरन बनाया वीडियो, इसलिए रिहाई में हुई देरी

2 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

अभिनंदन की वतन वापसी पर फिर दिखी मलाइका-अर्जुन की मोहब्बत, सबूत है दोनों की पोस्ट

2 मार्च 2019

malaika arora
malaika arora and arjun kapoor
instagram
malaika arora, arjun kapoor
Bollywood

अभिनंदन की वतन वापसी पर फिर दिखी मलाइका-अर्जुन की मोहब्बत, सबूत है दोनों की पोस्ट

2 मार्च 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Fashion

मूंछें हों तो विंग कमांडर 'अभिनंदन' जैसी, पाकिस्तान से लौटते ही बन गया फैशन ट्रेंड

2 मार्च 2019

abhinandan varthaman
abhinandan
abhinandan
Abhinandan Varthaman
Fashion

मूंछें हों तो विंग कमांडर 'अभिनंदन' जैसी, पाकिस्तान से लौटते ही बन गया फैशन ट्रेंड

2 मार्च 2019

मिराज विमान
India News

एयर स्ट्राइक पर बड़ा खुलासा, वायुसेना ने तबाह की थीं जैश की चार इमारतें

2 मार्च 2019

Live and updates India pakistan Wing commander Abhinandan Atari wagha border
India News

भारत लौटते ही क्या बोले विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान

2 मार्च 2019

सौभाग्य और संतान सुख के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

सौभाग्य और संतान सुख के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Who was the woman walking with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border
India News

कौन है पाकिस्तान से वाघा बॉर्डर तक अभिनंदन के साथ आई यह महिला, जिनकी हो रही है चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह
India News

भाजपा के नए कार्यालय में वास्तु दोष, अमित शाह को नहीं आया रास

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन और बीते 60 घंटे?
India News

हिम्मत और हौसले की मिसाल विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन लौटे देश, कैसे गुजरे बीते 60 घंटे

2 मार्च 2019

Air force and navy chiefs get Z-plus security
India News

वायुसेना और नौसेना प्रमुखों को मिलेगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा

2 मार्च 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री पद के सवाल पर क्या बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी

1 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
गरीबी
India News

वर्तमान में लगभग आधा देश सूखे की चपेट में - आईआईटी, गांधीनगर

1 मार्च 2019

farmers
India News

एक फीसदी घटेगा देश का अनाज उत्पादन, किसानों की बढ़ेगी कमाई

1 मार्च 2019

mnrega
India News

आम चुनाव में अब मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड से भी डाल सकेंगे वोट

1 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तान
Delhi NCR

चाणक्यपुरी में पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग की सुरक्षा बढ़ाई, भारी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मी तैनात 

1 मार्च 2019

Indian Airforce
India News

बालाकोट: फैक्टरी में तैयार मानव बम भारत, अफगानिस्तान, ईरान और बलूचिस्तान में भेजे जाते थे

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

व्हाट्सएप पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी
Meerut

पुलिस के वालंटियर ग्रुप में पीएम मोदी की आपत्तिजनक फोटो शेयर, मचा हड़कंप

बागपत में जिला पुलिस के डिजिटल वालंटियर ग्रुप में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की आपत्तिजनक फोटो पोस्ट कर मजाक उड़ाया गया। फिर फोटो एडिट कर डाली। इससे पुलिस विभाग में हड़कंप मच गया।

3 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री शाहिद मंजूर
Meerut

मिशन 2019: मायावती कट्टरवाद के आरोप में घिरे शख्स को नहीं देती टिकट: शाहिद मंजूर

2 मार्च 2019

भारत की ताकत के आगे झुके पाक ने विंग कमांडर को रिहा किया: सतेंद्र
Muzaffarnagar

भारत की ताकत के आगे झुके पाक ने विंग कमांडर को रिहा किया: सतेंद्र

3 मार्च 2019

weather
Muzaffarnagar

मौसम ने ली करवट, बूंदाबांदी से बढ़ी ठंड

2 मार्च 2019

problem
Muzaffarnagar

बदहाल अंसारी रोड से गुजरना हुआ मुश्किल

2 मार्च 2019

rally
Muzaffarnagar

बाइक रैली निकालकर लिया विजय का संकल्प

2 मार्च 2019

arrest
Muzaffarnagar

मुठभेड़ में 25 हजार का इनामी गिरफ्तार

2 मार्च 2019

गडेरिया जाति को एससी प्रमाण पत्र देने का किया विरोध
Muzaffarnagar

गडेरिया जाति को एससी प्रमाण पत्र देने का किया विरोध

2 मार्च 2019

भाजपा नेता शोभाराम आर्य के हत्यारोपी बरी
Muzaffarnagar

भाजपा नेता शोभाराम आर्य के हत्यारोपी बरी

2 मार्च 2019

दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में बसीकलां के छात्रों का दबदबा
Muzaffarnagar

दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में बसीकलां के छात्रों का दबदबा

2 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुप्रिया पटेल ने दी मिर्ज़ापुर को करोड़ों की सौगात

केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुप्रिया पटेल अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र पहुंची। जहां उन्होने मिर्ज़ापुर के लोगों को करोड़ों रुपये की सौगात दी।

2 मार्च 2019

कुंभ 1:57

कुंभ में एक के बाद एक बने कई रिकॉर्ड

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन 1:17

अमन गुलाटी नाम के लड़के ने बादाम पर बनाई अभिनंदन की तस्वीर,कही ये बात

1 मार्च 2019

मथुरा शहीद 02:44

शहीद पंकज नौहवार के डेढ़ साल के बेटे ने जब मुखाग्नि दी तो लोगों की आंखे भर गईं

1 मार्च 2019

शहीद श्रद्धांजलि 0:59

पायलट विशाल पाण्डेय को यहां दी गई आखिरी विदाई, बड़गाम में हुए थे शहीद

1 मार्च 2019

Related

सौ मीटर दौड़ में रीनू और अंकित ने मारी बाजी
Muzaffarnagar

सौ मीटर दौड़ में रीनू और अंकित ने मारी बाजी

2 मार्च 2019

revel
Muzaffarnagar

‘किसान सम्मान योजना का बजट सेना को दे दें’

2 मार्च 2019

किसान के घर से नकदी-जेवर चोरी
Muzaffarnagar

किसान के घर से नकदी-जेवर चोरी

2 मार्च 2019

स्कूली बच्चों ने जागरूकता रैली निकाली
Muzaffarnagar

स्कूली बच्चों ने जागरूकता रैली निकाली

2 मार्च 2019

खाकी के नुमाइंदों ने भाजपा नेताओं को धुना
Muzaffarnagar

खाकी के नुमाइंदों ने भाजपा नेताओं को धुना

2 मार्च 2019

रेलवे स्टेशन पर चलाया चेकिंग अभियान
Muzaffarnagar

रेलवे स्टेशन पर चलाया चेकिंग अभियान

2 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.