शराब कांड की निष्पक्ष एजेंसी से जांच कराकर कार्रवाई करे सरकार : नारसन

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 11 Feb 2019 12:51 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
शराब कांड की निष्पक्ष एजेंसी से जांच कराने की मांग
देवबंद। उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता श्रीगोपाल नारसन ने उत्तराखंड और उत्तर प्रदेश राज्यों में शराब पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाने की मांग की है।
रविवार को जहरीली शराब से प्रभावित गांवों का दौरा करने के बाद देवबंद पहुंचे नारसन ने पत्रकार वार्ता में कहा कि अवैध रूप से बेची जा रही शराब के कारण दोनों राज्यो में 100 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। मृतकों में अधिकांश युवा थे। उन्होंने शराब के अवैध धंधे में आबकारी और पुलिस विभाग की मिलीभगत होने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने इन मौतों के लिए भाजपा सरकारों को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पीड़ित परिवारों की हालत बहुत बदतर है। उन्होंने कहा कि जीरो ट टालेरेंस की बात करने वाली भाजपा की सरकार आमजन के जीवन की रक्षा करने में विफल साबित हो रही है। शराब से सरकार को जितना राजस्व प्राप्त होता है। उससे अधिक राजस्व शराब से होने वाली बीमारियों और शराब के कारण बढ़ने वाले अपराधों को रोकने में खर्च हो जाता है। साथ ही इस शराब कांड की निष्पक्ष एजेंसी से जांच कराकर दोषियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

नाले को दिखाते नागरिक, जिसमें साफाई के दौरान तीन मजदूद बहे।
Muzaffarnagar

नाले में बहे तीन मजदूर, साहसी नागरिकों ने निकाला

मोहल्ला लद्दावाला में नाले की सफाई करने गए सात में से तीन मजदूर पानी के बहाव में बह गए। आसपास के लोगों ने साहस का परिचय देकर बह रहे मजदूरों को करीब 70 फुट दूर निकाला। तीनों बेहोश और घायल भी हो गए थे।

10 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
घर-घर जाकर शराब के नुकसान बताएगी सैनी कल्याण समिति
Muzaffarnagar

घर-घर जाकर शराब के नुकसान बताएगी सैनी कल्याण समिति

11 फरवरी 2019

गांव-गांव में नशा विरोधी कमेटियों का गठन करे प्रशासन
Muzaffarnagar

गांव-गांव में नशा विरोधी कमेटियों का गठन करे प्रशासन

11 फरवरी 2019

शराब माफिया के खिलाफ छापेमारी करती पुलिस और आबकारी विभाग की टीम।
Muzaffarnagar

शराब कांड का खुलासा होते ही जिले भर से धर लिए गए माफिया

10 फरवरी 2019

मृतकों के घर के बाहर बैठे गमगीन लोग।
Muzaffarnagar

जहरीली शराब से दो ग्रामीणों की मौत, छह और लोगों की हालत गंभीर

10 फरवरी 2019

रालोद मुखिया चौधरी अजित सिंह।
Muzaffarnagar

छोटे चौधरी आज शाहपुर में सत्ता परिवर्तन रैली से करेंगे चुनावी आगाज

10 फरवरी 2019

कैंटर ने जुगाड़ में टक्कर मारी, आधा दर्जन घायल
Muzaffarnagar

कैंटर ने जुगाड़ में टक्कर मारी, आधा दर्जन घायल

11 फरवरी 2019

600 मरीजों का चैकअप कर दी दवा
Muzaffarnagar

600 मरीजों का चैकअप कर दी दवा

11 फरवरी 2019

एसडी कॉमर्स में वसन्त पंचमी पर पतंग महोत्सव
Muzaffarnagar

एसडी कॉमर्स में वसन्त पंचमी पर पतंग महोत्सव

11 फरवरी 2019

बाईपास के विरोध में एकजुट हुए ग्रामीण
Muzaffarnagar

बाईपास के विरोध में एकजुट हुए ग्रामीण

11 फरवरी 2019

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Muzaffarnagar

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार

11 फरवरी 2019

गन्ने की फर्जी पर्ची से करोड़ों का खेल
Muzaffarnagar

गन्ने की फर्जी पर्ची से करोड़ों का खेल

10 फरवरी 2019

Kawal Kaand
Muzaffarnagar

उम्रकैद से नहीं बचा पाई एसआईसी की ‘क्लीन चिट’

9 फरवरी 2019

ढ़ांसरी के चालक की झारखंड में हादसे से मौत
Muzaffarnagar

ढ़ांसरी के चालक की झारखंड में हादसे से मौत

11 फरवरी 2019

सामाजिक कुरीतियों के खिलाफ निकाली जागरूकता रैली
Muzaffarnagar

सामाजिक कुरीतियों के खिलाफ निकाली जागरूकता रैली

11 फरवरी 2019

वासंती मौसम में बच्चों ने जमकर उड़ाई पतंग
Muzaffarnagar

वासंती मौसम में बच्चों ने जमकर उड़ाई पतंग

11 फरवरी 2019

