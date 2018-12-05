शहर चुनें

Muzaffarnagar

एमजी पब्लिक में टीकाकरण

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 12:19 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मुजफ्फरनगर। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से जनपद में वृहद टीकाकरण अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। जिसमें नौ माह से 15 वर्ष तक के बच्चों को ये टीका लगाया जा रहा है। मंगलवार को एमजी पब्लिक स्कूल में प्रधानाचार्य जीबी पांडे ने टीकाकरण अभियान का शुभारंभ किया। शिविर में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से एनएनएम नीतू, मोनिका ने सहयोगी कर्मियों के साथ बच्चों का टीकाकरण किया। शिविर में लगभग 1950 बच्चों को टीके लगाए गए। शिविर का समापन बुधवार को होगा।
मैच
Local Sports

टी-20 चैंपियनशिप: अलीगढ़ को चार विकेट से हराकर हरिद्वार टीम ने जीता मैच

विश्वामित्र क्रिकेट एकेडमी द्वारा विश्वामित्र इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में आयोजित आल इंडिया टी-20 क्रिकेट चैंपियनशिप में मंगलवार को पहले मैच में हरिद्वार की टीम ने अलीगढ़ की टीम को चार विकेट से हरा दिया।

4 दिसंबर 2018

4 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
तीन बसों में आग लगी
Meerut

मेरठ: चंद मिनटों में 3 बसें जलकर राख, टला बड़ा हादसा, मौके पर फायर बिग्रेड की कई गाड़ियां

4 दिसंबर 2018

हनुमान मंदिर से पुजारी को बाहर निकालते दलित समाज के लोग।
Muzaffarnagar

मुजफ्फरनगर में वाल्मीकियों ने हनुमान मंदिर कब्जाया, हंगामा

5 दिसंबर 2018

मिल रहा शानदार अनुदान, गेहूं बीज को उमड़ रहे किसान
Muzaffarnagar

मिल रहा शानदार अनुदान, गेहूं बीज को उमड़ रहे किसान

5 दिसंबर 2018

डिस्टलरी में नए टैंक पर वेल्डिंग करते वक्त खाली ड्रम फटा
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर : वेल्डिंग करते वक्त फटा खाली ड्रम, एक कर्मचारी की मौत, जमकर हंगामा

4 दिसंबर 2018

ग्रामीणों पर सांड को पीटकर मारने का आरोप
Muzaffarnagar

ग्रामीणों पर सांड को पीटकर मारने का आरोप

5 दिसंबर 2018

बदमाश को रिमांड पर लिया, तमंचा बरामद
Muzaffarnagar

बदमाश को रिमांड पर लिया, तमंचा बरामद

5 दिसंबर 2018

तेवड़ा में जांच टीम के समक्ष ग्रामीणों में मारपीट
Muzaffarnagar

तेवड़ा में जांच टीम के समक्ष ग्रामीणों में मारपीट

5 दिसंबर 2018

गोली लगने से घायल हुआ बदमाश।
Muzaffarnagar

मुठभेड़ में 15 हजार के इनामी बदमाश को पकड़ा, पैर में गोली लगी, साथी बदमाश फरार

5 दिसंबर 2018

कोल्हुओं में तीन अरब के गुड़ का उत्पादन: डीएम
Muzaffarnagar

कोल्हुओं में तीन अरब के गुड़ का उत्पादन: डीएम

5 दिसंबर 2018

