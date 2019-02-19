शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   कारखाना के पास आग लगने से अफरातफरी मची

कारखाना के पास आग लगने से अफरातफरी मची

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 11:50 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
कारखाने के पास आग लगने से अफरातफरी मची
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
खतौली। कारखाना के पास कबाड़ में आग लगने से अफरातफरी मच गई। आग की सूचना पर फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी पहुंची। दमकल कर्मियों ने बमुश्किल आग को बुझाया।
सफेदा रोड बाईपास के पास नगर निवासी अनिल कुमार जैन लकड़ी के तख्ते बनाने का कारखाना है। मंगलवार की शाम को कारखाना के पास झुंड में किसी ने आग लगा दी, जिससे झुंड के पास पड़े कबाड़ ने आग पकड़ ली। कबाड़ में भयंकर आग लग गई। आग लगने से लोगों में अफरातफरी मच गई। सूचना देने पर करीब एक घंटा बाद जिला मुख्यालय से फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी मौके पर पहुंची। दमकलकर्मियों ने बमुश्किल आग को बुझाया। आग लगाने वाले का अभी तक पता नहीं चल सका है। कारखाना मालिक का कहना था कि कारखाना में भी आग लग सकती थी।

Recommended

these 10 bad habits is harmful for money
Wellness

इंसान के पतन का कारण बनती हैं ये 10 बुरी आदतें, हो जाता है धन का नाश

19 फरवरी 2019

Masood Azhar in Pakistan's Rawalpindi hospital, security giving Pak army
India News

रावलपिंडी के अस्पताल में छिपा मसूद अजहर, पाक सेना दे रही पहरा

19 फरवरी 2019

sarkari naukri ssc je recruitment 2019 notification know how to apply online
Government Jobs

SSC में निकली इन पदों पर बंपर भर्ती, आपके पास है सिर्फ 7 दिनों का मौका

19 फरवरी 2019

कोर्ट--कचहरी का हो चक्कर या फिर शत्रुओं से हों परेशान, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कोर्ट--कचहरी का हो चक्कर या फिर शत्रुओं से हों परेशान, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Cricket News

युवराज सिंह की जोरदार वापसी, IPL से पहले जड़ा ऐसा छक्का, हैरान रह गया गेंदबाज, VIDEO वायरल

19 फरवरी 2019

YUVRAJ SINGH
Cricket News

युवराज सिंह की जोरदार वापसी, IPL से पहले जड़ा ऐसा छक्का, हैरान रह गया गेंदबाज, VIDEO वायरल

19 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

ये हैं क्रिस गेल की 5 बेहतरीन पारियां, जब आया था वन-डे क्रिकेट में जलजला

19 फरवरी 2019

chris gayle
Cricket News

ये हैं क्रिस गेल की 5 बेहतरीन पारियां, जब आया था वन-डे क्रिकेट में जलजला

19 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा मुठभेड़ में इसी घर में छिपे थे आतंकी
Jammu

पुलवामा मुठभेड़ में तीन आतंकी ढेर, मेजर समेत 5 जवान शहीद, एनकाउंटर खत्म

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Shivaji Maharaj
Bizarre News

5000 सैनिकों को चकमा देकर आगरा के किले से भाग निकले थे शिवाजी महाराज, मुगल सेना को ऐसे चटाई थी धूल

19 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

एक थप्पड़ में ही सब उगलने लगा था जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

Saudi arab and Pakistan protest against United Nations system of blacklist
World

सऊदी और पाक ने किया काली सूची में डालने की संयुक्त राष्ट्र व्यवस्था का विरोध

19 फरवरी 2019

British MPs told Facebook Digital gangster
World

ब्रिटिश सांसदों ने फेसबुक को लगाई लताड़, बताया डिजिटल गैंगस्टर 

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
डेमो
National

मां-बेटी ने 5 लोगों को घर बेचकर 2.50 करोड़ ठगे, न्यू फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी के पांच सितारा होटल से गिरफ्तार

19 फरवरी 2019

woman leaves dress at ex boyfriend home finds his mom wearing it month later
Bizarre News

प्रेमी के घर कपड़े छोड़ गई थी लड़की, एक्स-ब्वॉयफ्रेंड की मां की हरकत हो गई वायरल

18 फरवरी 2019

नेगियमिंख का सुनहरा ताबूत
World

लूट का सुनहरा ताबूत मिस्र को लौटाएगा अमेरिका का म्यूजियम, 28 करोड़ में खरीदा था

18 फरवरी 2019

supreme court
India News

पशु वध पर प्रतिबंध की मांग वाली याचिका सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने की खारिज

18 फरवरी 2019

टमाटर
Madhya Pradesh

भले सड़ जाए पेटलावद का टमाटर पाकिस्तान नहीं भेजेंगे, किसानों का फैसला

18 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कार्यक्रमस्थल का दौरा करते सांसद डॉ. संजीव बालियान।
Muzaffarnagar

3.5 करोड़ में बनेगा पानीपत-खटीमा राजमार्ग

पानीपत-खटीमा राजमार्ग की लागत एक हजार करोड़ बढ़ गई है। केंद्र सरकार ने अब इस मार्ग के लिए साढे़ तीन हजार करोड़ की स्वीकृति दी है। अब से पहले मार्ग के लिए ढाई हजार करोड़ स्वीकृत हुए थे। मेरठ-करनाल मार्ग का खर्च भी अब 500 के स्थान पर 700 करोड़ होगा।

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
वन विभाग ने 11 के खिलाफ कराई चोरी की रिपोर्ट
Muzaffarnagar

वन विभाग ने 11 के खिलाफ कराई चोरी की रिपोर्ट

20 फरवरी 2019

जमीयत अध्यक्ष मौलाना अरशद मदनी की तबीयत बिगड़ी, आईसीयू में भर्ती
Muzaffarnagar

जमीयत अध्यक्ष मौलाना अरशद मदनी की तबीयत बिगड़ी, आईसीयू में भर्ती

20 फरवरी 2019

फ्लाईओवर
Muzaffarnagar

मुजफ्फरनगर में जनसुरक्षा के लिए पुल पर लगेंगे वेव कटर

20 फरवरी 2019

संत रविदास जयंती पर निकाली गई शोभायात्रा में शामिल झांकी।
Muzaffarnagar

शहीदों को समर्पित किया रविदास जयंती का जुलूस

20 फरवरी 2019

अब बघरा में भी बाईपास का विरोध
Muzaffarnagar

अब बघरा में भी बाईपास का विरोध

20 फरवरी 2019

घर में घुसकर मारपीट का आरोप
Muzaffarnagar

घर में घुसकर मारपीट का आरोप

20 फरवरी 2019

एटीएम बदलकर खाते से 1 लाख 60 हजार निकाले
Muzaffarnagar

एटीएम बदलकर खाते से 1 लाख 60 हजार निकाले

20 फरवरी 2019

पांच किसानों की ट्यूबवैल के ताले तोड़े
Muzaffarnagar

पांच किसानों की ट्यूबवैल के ताले तोड़े

20 फरवरी 2019

सुंदर झांकियों ने मनमोहा
Muzaffarnagar

सुंदर झांकियों ने मनमोहा

20 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

महासंग्रामः अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ पहुंचा मुजफ्फरनगर, जानिए क्या हैं जनता की समस्याएं

अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ पहुंचा उत्तरप्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर जहां लोगों से जानी हमने उनकी समस्याएं। यहां देखिए मुजफ्फरनगर की जनता की प्रतिक्रिया।

16 फरवरी 2019

लड़कियों का वायरल वीडियो 1:16

ऐसे शुरू हो गई बीच सड़क पर युवतियों के बीच गुत्थम-गुत्था, देखिए वीडियो

19 जनवरी 2019

मुजफ्फरनगर 1:48

महिला कॉन्स्टेबल ने साथी पुलिसकर्मी पर लगाया रेप का आरोप

30 दिसंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 1:48

योगी सरकार नहीं दे रही मुजफ्फरनगर दंगे के आरोपियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा चलाने की इजाजत

25 दिसंबर 2018

नेशनल न्यूज

भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर बोले- देशभर के हनुमान मंदिरों पर कब्जा करें दलित

1 दिसंबर 2018

Related

शोभायात्रा में उमड़ी भीड़
Muzaffarnagar

शोभायात्रा में उमड़ी भीड़

20 फरवरी 2019

चित्रकारों ने तूलिका से शहीदों को दी श्रद्घांजलि
Muzaffarnagar

चित्रकारों ने तूलिका से शहीदों को दी श्रद्घांजलि

20 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा की शहादत पर थमा नहीं आक्रोश
Muzaffarnagar

पुलवामा की शहादत पर थमा नहीं आक्रोश

19 फरवरी 2019

रुड़की रोड पर पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करते लोग।
Muzaffarnagar

पीईएस एसोसिएशन के ग्रुप पर सभी ने पढ़ी थी बीएसए की टिप्पणी

20 फरवरी 2019

विजेता खिलाडियों को किया गया पुरस्कृत
Muzaffarnagar

विजेता खिलाडियों को किया गया पुरस्कृत

20 फरवरी 2019

शारीरिक शिक्षा विभाग की टीम ने खो-खो का खिताब जीता
Muzaffarnagar

शारीरिक शिक्षा विभाग की टीम ने खो-खो का खिताब जीता

20 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.